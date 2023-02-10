Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
860wacb.com
Probation And Parole Officers Arrest Taylorsville Man In Catawba County
A Taylorsville man was arrested by probation and parole officers in Catawba County on Friday. 41-year-old Teng Yang was cited for felony probation violations and placed in the Catawba County Detention Center under a secured bond of $10,000. A Newton court appearance is scheduled for today.
860wacb.com
Sherrills Ford Woman Arrested For Felony Probation Violation In Alexander County
Cynthia Michelle Kilgore, age 49 of Sherrills Ford was taken into custody on Saturday in Alexander County. She was charged with felony probation violations from Lincoln County. Kilgore was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond placed at $10,000.
860wacb.com
Homicide Investigation Underway In Burke County
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a murder investigation. On Friday, Burke County Deputies and Burke County EMS responded to a residence on Clark Loop in Morganton. Upon arrival, first responders located Brandi Deal, 41, of 2967 Clark Loop with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. According to...
860wacb.com
Morganton Man Arrested For Trafficking Methamphatamine
A Morganton Man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. According to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, February 7, a narcotics operation was conducted between the Burke, Caldwell and McDowell County Sheriff’s Offices. The joint operation resulted in a large seizure of narcotics and the arrest of a Methamphetamine trafficker.
860wacb.com
Statesville Police Charge Teen With Kidnapping, Theft Of Vehicle
The Statesville Police Department responded to a call from the 2000 block of Tara’s Trace Drive on Friday at approximately 7:50am in regards to the larceny of a motor vehicle. Officers were advised that a 10 year-old child was sitting in the rear passenger seat when the offense occurred. Prior to leaving the neighborhood, the child was able to escape the vehicle and return home on foot.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Town Board Will Hold Work Session On Wednesday
The Taylorsville Town Board will hold a work session on Tuesday. 2. Signs, Street Décor, Events , and Performance Stage, Master Garden Club. 4. Revaluation -Discussion of application of rate-values. 5. Water and Sewer -discussion, rates, distressed unit designation, revenue and expenditures. 6. Informal, Formal Bidding Information from UNC...
860wacb.com
McCall Will Represent Alexander Central At All-District Band Clinic At Lenoir-Rhyne University
Congratulations to one of Alexander Central’s finest. Stephen McCall will participate in the NC Bandmasters – Northwest All District Band Clinic this weekend at Lenoir-Rhyne University. He earned this opportunity through a tough audition process, he will represent AC as the top percussionist for the 9-12 high school All District band. Stephen and the All District band students will showcase their talents in a public concert on Sunday February 19th at 2:00 in PE Monroe Auditorium on the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University. #acschildrenfirst.
860wacb.com
Brackets Revealed For Northwestern Conference Basketball Tournament
Alexander Central Women’s Basketball will host Freedom in the First Round of the Conference Tournament on Tuesday at 6pm. Admission is $7 and the only passes accepted are NCHSAA and coaches passes. The Alexander Central Men earn an opening Round Bye.
Comments / 0