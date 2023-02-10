ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Township Of Taylorsville, NC

Homicide Investigation Underway In Burke County

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a murder investigation. On Friday, Burke County Deputies and Burke County EMS responded to a residence on Clark Loop in Morganton. Upon arrival, first responders located Brandi Deal, 41, of 2967 Clark Loop with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. According to...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
Morganton Man Arrested For Trafficking Methamphatamine

A Morganton Man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. According to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, February 7, a narcotics operation was conducted between the Burke, Caldwell and McDowell County Sheriff’s Offices. The joint operation resulted in a large seizure of narcotics and the arrest of a Methamphetamine trafficker.
MORGANTON, NC
Statesville Police Charge Teen With Kidnapping, Theft Of Vehicle

The Statesville Police Department responded to a call from the 2000 block of Tara’s Trace Drive on Friday at approximately 7:50am in regards to the larceny of a motor vehicle. Officers were advised that a 10 year-old child was sitting in the rear passenger seat when the offense occurred. Prior to leaving the neighborhood, the child was able to escape the vehicle and return home on foot.
STATESVILLE, NC
Taylorsville Town Board Will Hold Work Session On Wednesday

The Taylorsville Town Board will hold a work session on Tuesday. 2. Signs, Street Décor, Events , and Performance Stage, Master Garden Club. 4. Revaluation -Discussion of application of rate-values. 5. Water and Sewer -discussion, rates, distressed unit designation, revenue and expenditures. 6. Informal, Formal Bidding Information from UNC...
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
McCall Will Represent Alexander Central At All-District Band Clinic At Lenoir-Rhyne University

Congratulations to one of Alexander Central’s finest. Stephen McCall will participate in the NC Bandmasters – Northwest All District Band Clinic this weekend at Lenoir-Rhyne University. He earned this opportunity through a tough audition process, he will represent AC as the top percussionist for the 9-12 high school All District band. Stephen and the All District band students will showcase their talents in a public concert on Sunday February 19th at 2:00 in PE Monroe Auditorium on the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University. #acschildrenfirst.
Brackets Revealed For Northwestern Conference Basketball Tournament

Alexander Central Women’s Basketball will host Freedom in the First Round of the Conference Tournament on Tuesday at 6pm. Admission is $7 and the only passes accepted are NCHSAA and coaches passes. The Alexander Central Men earn an opening Round Bye.

