Congratulations to one of Alexander Central’s finest. Stephen McCall will participate in the NC Bandmasters – Northwest All District Band Clinic this weekend at Lenoir-Rhyne University. He earned this opportunity through a tough audition process, he will represent AC as the top percussionist for the 9-12 high school All District band. Stephen and the All District band students will showcase their talents in a public concert on Sunday February 19th at 2:00 in PE Monroe Auditorium on the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University. #acschildrenfirst.

10 HOURS AGO