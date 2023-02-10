ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

WBTV

Rowan Sheriff: Breaking and entering call results in firearm taken from felon

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies responding to a breaking and entering call in Rowan County say they recovered a gun that was in possession of a convicted felon. According to the report, deputies responded to the call on Bringle Ferry Road on Monday morning. When deputies came into contact with the suspect, now identified as Travis James Bennett, 30, they say they found drug paraphernalia in plain view in his vehicle, along with a handgun they say was located in the seat under his leg.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Man charged with having gun on Catawba College campus

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged with having a gun on the campus of Catawba College, pointing it at someone and pulling a fire alarm. The incident happened on Sunday just before 3 a.m. at Woodson Hall, according to Catawba College officials. On Monday morning, charges were...
SALISBURY, NC
cleveland19.com

Man carjacked at gunpoint at Akron pub, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint in a parking lot of an Akron pub on Friday night, according to police. Officers arrived at Gatsby’s Pub, located in the 2500 block of Roming Road around 10 a.m. The victim told police a black SUV pulled...
AKRON, OH
WBTW News13

North Carolina man arrested during SWAT drug bust near school; police seize cash, 30+ guns, trafficking amounts of drugs

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point officers arrested a man who had dozens of firearms and illegal narcotics in his home, according to a High Point Police Department news release. Investigators got several complaints about the suspect through Crime Stoppers of High Point. At about 1 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the Street Crimes […]
HIGH POINT, NC
iredellfreenews.com

In the Know: Illegal narcotics are flowing into Iredell County, leading to property crimes, substance misuse disorder and overdoses (Part II)

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division Captain Dow Hawkins knows all too well how prescription drug misuse can ruin lives. Speaking at the Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell’s recent community event, Hawkins shared the origin of his career choice to combat illegal drugs as well as prescription drug misuse.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Homicide Investigation Underway In Burke County

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a murder investigation. On Friday, Burke County Deputies and Burke County EMS responded to a residence on Clark Loop in Morganton. Upon arrival, first responders located Brandi Deal, 41, of 2967 Clark Loop with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. According to...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem man charged with stabbing, killing his wife

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police saidthe massive police presence near Ebert Street late Saturday night was due to a murder suspect refusing to surrender. Officers were originally dispatched to a home on Kaywood Lane to assist Emergency Medical Services for a death investigation involving a possible fall. EMS arrived...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
cleveland19.com

Akron man arrested for waving gun, cocaine possession

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested an 18-year-old man after receiving reports of a male waving a gun in the 1000 block of Kenmore Boulevard, a press release said. Police say calls came in around 1:20 p.m.. Jonte Johnson was found appearing to be concealing a weapon, officials say.
AKRON, OH

