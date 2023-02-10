Read full article on original website
WBTV
Rowan Sheriff: Breaking and entering call results in firearm taken from felon
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies responding to a breaking and entering call in Rowan County say they recovered a gun that was in possession of a convicted felon. According to the report, deputies responded to the call on Bringle Ferry Road on Monday morning. When deputies came into contact with the suspect, now identified as Travis James Bennett, 30, they say they found drug paraphernalia in plain view in his vehicle, along with a handgun they say was located in the seat under his leg.
860wacb.com
Sherrills Ford Woman Arrested For Felony Probation Violation In Alexander County
Cynthia Michelle Kilgore, age 49 of Sherrills Ford was taken into custody on Saturday in Alexander County. She was charged with felony probation violations from Lincoln County. Kilgore was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond placed at $10,000.
860wacb.com
Probation And Parole Officers Arrest Taylorsville Man In Catawba County
A Taylorsville man was arrested by probation and parole officers in Catawba County on Friday. 41-year-old Teng Yang was cited for felony probation violations and placed in the Catawba County Detention Center under a secured bond of $10,000. A Newton court appearance is scheduled for today.
Woman pleads guilty to stabbing, firing shot at man in Youngstown
Sentencing will be Wednesday for a woman who pleaded guilty Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for stabbing her boyfriend during an argument in December 2021.
cleveland19.com
Robbery suspect punches DTLR employee, threatens to kill staff, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The robbery suspect who punched a DTLR employee and threatened to kill the staff as he stole clothes is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The robbery happened at 10612 Lorain Ave. around noon on Feb. 6, according to police.
Masked men could be behind several area carjackings
Akron police are searching for two suspects after a man was robbed at gunpoint Friday night.
WBTV
Man charged with having gun on Catawba College campus
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged with having a gun on the campus of Catawba College, pointing it at someone and pulling a fire alarm. The incident happened on Sunday just before 3 a.m. at Woodson Hall, according to Catawba College officials. On Monday morning, charges were...
Charlotte arcades busted for illegal gambling; $95K seized: CMPD
The incidents happened at arcades located at 6233 Old Sugar Creek Road and 5744 North Tryon Street.
qcnews.com
Man shot multiple times, killed in Pineville; suspect arrested, police say
PINEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 27-year-old man was found shot to death on the ground near a car in Pineville early Sunday morning, according to the Pineville Police Department. Police said officers responded to the area of 10122 Industrial Drive just after 1 a.m. on Feb. 12.
cleveland19.com
Man carjacked at gunpoint at Akron pub, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint in a parking lot of an Akron pub on Friday night, according to police. Officers arrived at Gatsby’s Pub, located in the 2500 block of Roming Road around 10 a.m. The victim told police a black SUV pulled...
North Carolina man arrested during SWAT drug bust near school; police seize cash, 30+ guns, trafficking amounts of drugs
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point officers arrested a man who had dozens of firearms and illegal narcotics in his home, according to a High Point Police Department news release. Investigators got several complaints about the suspect through Crime Stoppers of High Point. At about 1 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the Street Crimes […]
iredellfreenews.com
In the Know: Illegal narcotics are flowing into Iredell County, leading to property crimes, substance misuse disorder and overdoses (Part II)
Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division Captain Dow Hawkins knows all too well how prescription drug misuse can ruin lives. Speaking at the Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell’s recent community event, Hawkins shared the origin of his career choice to combat illegal drugs as well as prescription drug misuse.
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: Suspect faces drug trafficking charges after pursuit ends in crash
An Ohio man faces more than a dozen felony charges, including drug trafficking, after he crashed an SUV while being pursued by Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Michael Lamar Gaines, 39, of Akron, Ohio, in a news release Thursday. On Monday, February...
860wacb.com
Homicide Investigation Underway In Burke County
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a murder investigation. On Friday, Burke County Deputies and Burke County EMS responded to a residence on Clark Loop in Morganton. Upon arrival, first responders located Brandi Deal, 41, of 2967 Clark Loop with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. According to...
Cleveland man charged after allegedly stealing 30 firearms from store in Akron
CLEVELAND — A 20-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly stealing 30 firearms from an Akron licensed firearms dealer in November. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Zaceeyon Teasley, whose last known address was in...
Man arrested, found trafficking over 4,300 grams of meth: BCSO
That amount of methamphetamine holds a street value of around $651,150, authorities said.
cleveland19.com
Duo steal car from Target parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of suspects are wanted for stealing a car from a Target parking lot on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The two suspects stole a dark blue 2019 Kia Forte from 3100 West 117th St. on...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man charged with stabbing, killing his wife
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police saidthe massive police presence near Ebert Street late Saturday night was due to a murder suspect refusing to surrender. Officers were originally dispatched to a home on Kaywood Lane to assist Emergency Medical Services for a death investigation involving a possible fall. EMS arrived...
cleveland19.com
Akron man arrested for waving gun, cocaine possession
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested an 18-year-old man after receiving reports of a male waving a gun in the 1000 block of Kenmore Boulevard, a press release said. Police say calls came in around 1:20 p.m.. Jonte Johnson was found appearing to be concealing a weapon, officials say.
'This is a very sad and unfortunate incident': Euclid Police officers shoot aggressive dog during kidnapping investigation
EUCLID, Ohio — Euclid Police officers shot an aggressive dog on Monday during a kidnapping investigation. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Officials say it happened when the Euclid Police Department was assisting the Cleveland...
