ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies responding to a breaking and entering call in Rowan County say they recovered a gun that was in possession of a convicted felon. According to the report, deputies responded to the call on Bringle Ferry Road on Monday morning. When deputies came into contact with the suspect, now identified as Travis James Bennett, 30, they say they found drug paraphernalia in plain view in his vehicle, along with a handgun they say was located in the seat under his leg.

ROWAN COUNTY, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO