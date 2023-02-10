ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory, NC

iredellfreenews.com

Sheriff: ICSO investigators seize cash, computer equipment from illegal gambling operation near Statesville

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office personnel raided an location on Barkley Road and seized cash and computer equipment associated with an illegal gambling operation near Statesville. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced Monday that two men will face misdemeanor and felony charges in connection with the operation located off Barkley Road. ICSO...
STATESVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Morganton Man Arrested For Trafficking Methamphatamine

A Morganton Man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. According to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, February 7, a narcotics operation was conducted between the Burke, Caldwell and McDowell County Sheriff’s Offices. The joint operation resulted in a large seizure of narcotics and the arrest of a Methamphetamine trafficker.
MORGANTON, NC
WXII 12

2 adults, 1 teenager arrested in double shooting, deputies said

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Three teenagers have been charged with double attempted murder in Advance, Monday morning, according to Davie County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives and deputies executed two search warrants simultaneously at approximately 6 a.m. in Advance. · Winston-Salem man charged with stabbing, killing his wife. ·...
ADVANCE, NC
YAHOO!

Trial in infant's death set to start Monday

The trial of a man accused of killing one of his twin sons and abusing the other will begin Monday, Feb. 13, with jury selection. Robert Ahmaad Middleton Jr. stands accused of killing his son, Deville Ahmaad Middleton, who was less than a year old, in June of 2020, and abusing Deville's twin, Davale Ahmaad Middleton. He faces charges of first-degree murder and intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Statesville Police Charge Teen With Kidnapping, Theft Of Vehicle

The Statesville Police Department responded to a call from the 2000 block of Tara’s Trace Drive on Friday at approximately 7:50am in regards to the larceny of a motor vehicle. Officers were advised that a 10 year-old child was sitting in the rear passenger seat when the offense occurred. Prior to leaving the neighborhood, the child was able to escape the vehicle and return home on foot.
STATESVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Woman Gets Minimum Sentence Of 7 Years For Trafficking Methamphetamine

A Hickory woman has pleaded guilty to multiple drug charges during Catawba County Superior Court on Tuesday. She will serve a minimum of nearly seven years in prison. 43-year old Angela Deneice James entered a guilty plea to trafficking methamphetamine by possession. In addition, she was given a sentence of 70 to 93 months followed by an additional 10 to 21 months for possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine. James will also be required to pay a fine of $50,000.
HICKORY, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Police Arrest Teen On Felony Drug Charge

Taylorsville Police arrested 18-year old Jaddin Allen Norris of Taylorsville Thursday morning. He’s charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. The teen is being held in the Alexander County Jail with secured bond of $10,000. Norris is scheduled for Alexander County District Court on Monday, November 13th.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

In the Know: Illegal narcotics are flowing into Iredell County, leading to property crimes, substance misuse disorder and overdoses (Part II)

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division Captain Dow Hawkins knows all too well how prescription drug misuse can ruin lives. Speaking at the Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell’s recent community event, Hawkins shared the origin of his career choice to combat illegal drugs as well as prescription drug misuse.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Homicide Investigation Underway In Burke County

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a murder investigation. On Friday, Burke County Deputies and Burke County EMS responded to a residence on Clark Loop in Morganton. Upon arrival, first responders located Brandi Deal, 41, of 2967 Clark Loop with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. According to...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

NC woman charged with drug crimes

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Marion woman is facing drug charges following a house search. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 32-year-old Crystal Machelle Elliott with felonious possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Deputies said on Jan. 4th, authorities searched Elliott’s residence. Deputies located methaphetamine and fentanyl during the search. Elliott was taken […]
MARION, NC
WSPA 7News

2 charged following fentanyl overdose at NC detention center

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two inmates were charged after a fentanyl overdose occurred at the Rutherford County Detention Center. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the overdose happened Tuesday. Authorities performed lifesaving actions to revive the patient. EMS arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for further evaluation. Detectives immediately […]
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC

