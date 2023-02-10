A Hickory woman has pleaded guilty to multiple drug charges during Catawba County Superior Court on Tuesday. She will serve a minimum of nearly seven years in prison. 43-year old Angela Deneice James entered a guilty plea to trafficking methamphetamine by possession. In addition, she was given a sentence of 70 to 93 months followed by an additional 10 to 21 months for possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine. James will also be required to pay a fine of $50,000.

HICKORY, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO