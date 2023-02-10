Read full article on original website
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: ICSO investigators seize cash, computer equipment from illegal gambling operation near Statesville
Iredell County Sheriff’s Office personnel raided an location on Barkley Road and seized cash and computer equipment associated with an illegal gambling operation near Statesville. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced Monday that two men will face misdemeanor and felony charges in connection with the operation located off Barkley Road. ICSO...
860wacb.com
Probation And Parole Officers Arrest Taylorsville Man In Catawba County
A Taylorsville man was arrested by probation and parole officers in Catawba County on Friday. 41-year-old Teng Yang was cited for felony probation violations and placed in the Catawba County Detention Center under a secured bond of $10,000. A Newton court appearance is scheduled for today.
NC man arrested, found trafficking over 4,300 grams of meth: sheriff
That amount of methamphetamine holds a street value of around $651,150, authorities said.
860wacb.com
Morganton Man Arrested For Trafficking Methamphatamine
A Morganton Man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. According to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, February 7, a narcotics operation was conducted between the Burke, Caldwell and McDowell County Sheriff’s Offices. The joint operation resulted in a large seizure of narcotics and the arrest of a Methamphetamine trafficker.
860wacb.com
Sherrills Ford Woman Arrested For Felony Probation Violation In Alexander County
Cynthia Michelle Kilgore, age 49 of Sherrills Ford was taken into custody on Saturday in Alexander County. She was charged with felony probation violations from Lincoln County. Kilgore was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond placed at $10,000.
WXII 12
2 adults, 1 teenager arrested in double shooting, deputies said
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Three teenagers have been charged with double attempted murder in Advance, Monday morning, according to Davie County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives and deputies executed two search warrants simultaneously at approximately 6 a.m. in Advance. · Winston-Salem man charged with stabbing, killing his wife. ·...
Charlotte arcades busted for illegal gambling; $95K seized: CMPD
The incidents happened at arcades located at 6233 Old Sugar Creek Road and 5744 North Tryon Street.
YAHOO!
Trial in infant's death set to start Monday
The trial of a man accused of killing one of his twin sons and abusing the other will begin Monday, Feb. 13, with jury selection. Robert Ahmaad Middleton Jr. stands accused of killing his son, Deville Ahmaad Middleton, who was less than a year old, in June of 2020, and abusing Deville's twin, Davale Ahmaad Middleton. He faces charges of first-degree murder and intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.
860wacb.com
Statesville Police Charge Teen With Kidnapping, Theft Of Vehicle
The Statesville Police Department responded to a call from the 2000 block of Tara’s Trace Drive on Friday at approximately 7:50am in regards to the larceny of a motor vehicle. Officers were advised that a 10 year-old child was sitting in the rear passenger seat when the offense occurred. Prior to leaving the neighborhood, the child was able to escape the vehicle and return home on foot.
860wacb.com
Hickory Woman Gets Minimum Sentence Of 7 Years For Trafficking Methamphetamine
A Hickory woman has pleaded guilty to multiple drug charges during Catawba County Superior Court on Tuesday. She will serve a minimum of nearly seven years in prison. 43-year old Angela Deneice James entered a guilty plea to trafficking methamphetamine by possession. In addition, she was given a sentence of 70 to 93 months followed by an additional 10 to 21 months for possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine. James will also be required to pay a fine of $50,000.
NC sergeant, former deputy charged with assault during 2022 arrest, authorities say
Deputies said the alleged assault happened during an arrest on May 28, 2022, for driving while impaired, resisting arrest and assault on an officer.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Police Arrest Teen On Felony Drug Charge
Taylorsville Police arrested 18-year old Jaddin Allen Norris of Taylorsville Thursday morning. He’s charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. The teen is being held in the Alexander County Jail with secured bond of $10,000. Norris is scheduled for Alexander County District Court on Monday, November 13th.
iredellfreenews.com
In the Know: Illegal narcotics are flowing into Iredell County, leading to property crimes, substance misuse disorder and overdoses (Part II)
Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division Captain Dow Hawkins knows all too well how prescription drug misuse can ruin lives. Speaking at the Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell’s recent community event, Hawkins shared the origin of his career choice to combat illegal drugs as well as prescription drug misuse.
860wacb.com
Homicide Investigation Underway In Burke County
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a murder investigation. On Friday, Burke County Deputies and Burke County EMS responded to a residence on Clark Loop in Morganton. Upon arrival, first responders located Brandi Deal, 41, of 2967 Clark Loop with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. According to...
Kings Mountain motorcycle club member sentenced to 27 years in prison
Thirty-one-year old Justin “Raw” Fite, a Kings Mountain-based member of the Pagans Motorcycle Club, was sentenced to 27 years in prison for armed drug trafficking, federal prosecutors said Friday. On June 7, Fite pled guilty. He was among 20 defendants who were charged as part of “Operation Ice...
NC woman charged with drug crimes
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Marion woman is facing drug charges following a house search. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 32-year-old Crystal Machelle Elliott with felonious possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Deputies said on Jan. 4th, authorities searched Elliott’s residence. Deputies located methaphetamine and fentanyl during the search. Elliott was taken […]
2 charged following fentanyl overdose at NC detention center
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two inmates were charged after a fentanyl overdose occurred at the Rutherford County Detention Center. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the overdose happened Tuesday. Authorities performed lifesaving actions to revive the patient. EMS arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for further evaluation. Detectives immediately […]
Family files complaint after video surfaces of 13-year-old attacked by classmates
Social media video of a fight at a local middle school shows a 13-year-old girl getting beat up by her classmates.
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: Suspect faces drug trafficking charges after pursuit ends in crash
An Ohio man faces more than a dozen felony charges, including drug trafficking, after he crashed an SUV while being pursued by Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Michael Lamar Gaines, 39, of Akron, Ohio, in a news release Thursday. On Monday, February...
Passenger shot, killed in car on Billy Graham Parkway, CMPD confirms
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said a man who was a passenger in a car on Billy Graham Parkway was shot and killed Sunday afternoon.
