3d ago
Still young enough to rectify this . I hope he gets on the right path .Hopefully this is the wakeup call he needs .
WXII 12
2 adults, 1 teenager arrested in double shooting, deputies said
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Three teenagers have been charged with double attempted murder in Advance, Monday morning, according to Davie County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives and deputies executed two search warrants simultaneously at approximately 6 a.m. in Advance. · Winston-Salem man charged with stabbing, killing his wife. ·...
860wacb.com
Probation And Parole Officers Arrest Taylorsville Man In Catawba County
A Taylorsville man was arrested by probation and parole officers in Catawba County on Friday. 41-year-old Teng Yang was cited for felony probation violations and placed in the Catawba County Detention Center under a secured bond of $10,000. A Newton court appearance is scheduled for today.
860wacb.com
Sherrills Ford Woman Arrested For Felony Probation Violation In Alexander County
Cynthia Michelle Kilgore, age 49 of Sherrills Ford was taken into custody on Saturday in Alexander County. She was charged with felony probation violations from Lincoln County. Kilgore was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond placed at $10,000.
Burke County Sheriff: Man arrested with over $500k in meth in his possession
A Burke County man is facing multiple drug charges after hundreds of thousands of dollars of meth was found in his home.
NC sergeant, former deputy charged with assault during 2022 arrest, authorities say
Deputies said the alleged assault happened during an arrest on May 28, 2022, for driving while impaired, resisting arrest and assault on an officer.
Statesville man facing charges of vehicle theft and kidnapping, police say
A Statesville man is facing charges of vehicle theft and kidnapping after he stole a vehicle with a child in the back on Feb. 10.
860wacb.com
Morganton Man Arrested For Trafficking Methamphatamine
A Morganton Man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. According to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, February 7, a narcotics operation was conducted between the Burke, Caldwell and McDowell County Sheriff’s Offices. The joint operation resulted in a large seizure of narcotics and the arrest of a Methamphetamine trafficker.
Charlotte arcades busted for illegal gambling; $95K seized: CMPD
The incidents happened at arcades located at 6233 Old Sugar Creek Road and 5744 North Tryon Street.
Man arrested, found trafficking over 4,300 grams of meth: BCSO
That amount of methamphetamine holds a street value of around $651,150, authorities said.
860wacb.com
Homicide Investigation Underway In Burke County
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a murder investigation. On Friday, Burke County Deputies and Burke County EMS responded to a residence on Clark Loop in Morganton. Upon arrival, first responders located Brandi Deal, 41, of 2967 Clark Loop with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. According to...
YAHOO!
Trial in infant's death set to start Monday
The trial of a man accused of killing one of his twin sons and abusing the other will begin Monday, Feb. 13, with jury selection. Robert Ahmaad Middleton Jr. stands accused of killing his son, Deville Ahmaad Middleton, who was less than a year old, in June of 2020, and abusing Deville's twin, Davale Ahmaad Middleton. He faces charges of first-degree murder and intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.
Passenger shot, killed in car on Billy Graham Parkway, CMPD confirms
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said a man who was a passenger in a car on Billy Graham Parkway was shot and killed Sunday afternoon.
iredellfreenews.com
In the Know: Illegal narcotics are flowing into Iredell County, leading to property crimes, substance misuse disorder and overdoses (Part II)
Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division Captain Dow Hawkins knows all too well how prescription drug misuse can ruin lives. Speaking at the Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell’s recent community event, Hawkins shared the origin of his career choice to combat illegal drugs as well as prescription drug misuse.
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: Suspect faces drug trafficking charges after pursuit ends in crash
An Ohio man faces more than a dozen felony charges, including drug trafficking, after he crashed an SUV while being pursued by Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Michael Lamar Gaines, 39, of Akron, Ohio, in a news release Thursday. On Monday, February...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Facing Over Twenty Felony Charges
A Taylorsville man has been charged with over 20 counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense. 42-year old Charlie Edward Walker was arrested by Taylorsville Police on Tuesday. He allegedly retained a gas card from a previous employer and continued to use it after he no longer was an employee. Walker has been released under a secured bond of $50,000. He is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Monday, February 12th in Alexander County District Court.
One killed in overnight Pineville homicide, investigation underway
The incident happened around 1:00 a.m. on the 10100 block of Industrial Drive near North Polk Street.
WBTV
Deputies investigating shooting after woman found dead in Burke County
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating a shooting after a woman was found dead at a Burke County home on Friday. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and EMS personnel responded to the home in the 2900 block of Clark Loop near South Mountains State Park for a reported cardiac arrest.
2 charged with murder after man’s death in Lincolnton, sheriff says
Nearly two years after a 37-year-old man was found dead in Lincolnton, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says two suspects have been arrested and charged with murder.
A cardiac arrest was reported in Burke County. Deputies say they found a woman shot to death instead
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide it said started out as a medical call on Friday. Deputies and Burke County EMS responded to a home along Clark Loop near the South Mountains State Park for what was initially reported as a cardiac arrest. When they arrived, however, they found 41-year-old Brandi Deal with apparent gunshot wounds.
NC woman charged with drug crimes
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Marion woman is facing drug charges following a house search. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 32-year-old Crystal Machelle Elliott with felonious possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Deputies said on Jan. 4th, authorities searched Elliott’s residence. Deputies located methaphetamine and fentanyl during the search. Elliott was taken […]
