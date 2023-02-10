ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian Mining Company Opens Office in Tucson to Serve Patagonia Mining Operations

Tucson, Arizona (February 13, 2023) -- An Australian mining company, South32 Ltd., planning to develop a mine in Patagonia has leased new office space in Tucson. The parent company, Hermosa, with operations in Australia, South Africa, Mozambique, Columbia, and the United States, leased a 13,918-square-foot office at Cambric Corporate Center, 1860 E. River Road, from WCCP Copper Point LLC.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

City of Tucson working to connect the north and southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The city of Tucson is hoping to connect parts of the Old Pueblo by making it more transit and pedestrian friendly. The Tucson Norte-Sur project focuses on a 15-mile corridor from the north Tucson, south to the Tucson International Airport. Before any plans can be...
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Hollywood Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now Open in Town

Most restaurants that open in Tucson don’t have a massive buildup. Unless they are an existing brand in the region with prominent marketing and social media outreach, word of a new restaurant typically doesn’t come about until a week or two prior to opening. However, that is not always the case. One particular restaurant, which started off as a food cart serving hungry celebrities on Hollywood back lots, has pushed east over the last few years. Word of it making its way to Tucson floated about last year as locations began popping up in metro Phoenix. In fact, we covered news of the restaurant’s plans to take the highway south to Tucson early last year. Now though is the time for this restaurant, backed by major celebrities such as Samuel L. Jackson, to finally spread its wings and open in the Old Pueblo.
TUCSON, AZ
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Hot Dog Joints in Arizona

If you’re a fan of Sonoran hot dogs, you may be happy to know that El Guero Canelo in Tucson, AZ, has recently been named one of the top 10 best hot dog joints in the United States. Don’t forget to try the bacon-wrapped stuffed wieners. Which originated in Hermosillo, the capital of the Mexican state of Sonora, and are widespread throughout Arizona. You can find them in various places in town, including at El Guero Canelo.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

U-Haul: Fire at storage facility appears to be intentionally set

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A fire at a U-Haul storage facility in Tucson Saturday, Feb. 11, appears to have been started by customers, according to a company spokesperson. The fire and resulting smoke at 2423 N. Palo Verde Avenue, near East Grant Road and North Dodge Boulevard, impacted 26 storage units. Another 20 were impacted by water from sprinklers and firefighting efforts.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities investigating motorcycle crash in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities responded to a serious two-vehicle crash in Oro Valley on Sunday, Feb. 12. The Oro Valley Police Department confirmed a motorcyclist was injured but their injuries are not life-threatening. The crash happened near Lambert and Stargazer and as of 3:20 p.m., drivers are asked...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Pima County man reunited with family

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities say they have located a Pima County man who was reported missing Sunday, Feb. 12. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Walter John McConnell, 84, was found safe and reunited with his family.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Young boy goes missing while riding bike in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are looking for a missing boy in Tucson late Sunday, Feb. 12. The Tucson Police Department said Adrian Rosas, 11, was last seen near South Park Avenue and East 26th Street on Saturday. The TPD said Rosas was riding his bicycle and was wearing...
TUCSON, AZ
lovinlife.com

Now Boarding: Flair Airlines lands at Tucson International Airport

The Canadian low-fare carrier Flair Airlines kicked off its inaugural flights from Edmonton and Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, at the end of November, with the start of service to Tucson. Flair launched five inaugural routes across Canada, departing from Edmonton (YEG); Fort McMurray (YMM); Prince George (YXS); London, Ontario (YXU);...
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Attention fans of food trucks: Tucson's Comida Park is the new place to be

A month into the new year brings a new opportunity for Tucson foodies; Comida Park, a new gathering place for several food trucks opens Feb. 10. Located at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet at 4100 S. Palo Verde Rd., the park is set for a grand opening from Feb. 10 through Feb. 12. Comida Park will be an addition to the swap meet, welcoming up to 22 food trucks at the moment. Rob Sieban, CEO and co-owner of United Flea Markets, is hoping for quite the welcome.
