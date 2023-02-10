Most restaurants that open in Tucson don’t have a massive buildup. Unless they are an existing brand in the region with prominent marketing and social media outreach, word of a new restaurant typically doesn’t come about until a week or two prior to opening. However, that is not always the case. One particular restaurant, which started off as a food cart serving hungry celebrities on Hollywood back lots, has pushed east over the last few years. Word of it making its way to Tucson floated about last year as locations began popping up in metro Phoenix. In fact, we covered news of the restaurant’s plans to take the highway south to Tucson early last year. Now though is the time for this restaurant, backed by major celebrities such as Samuel L. Jackson, to finally spread its wings and open in the Old Pueblo.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 17 HOURS AGO