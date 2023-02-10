Read full article on original website
roselawgroupreporter.com
Could empty parking lots around Tucson’s malls become housing?
Empty parking lots around malls in the Tucson area could some day become new residential developments. Big box departures from malls has created the obsolete space and they are located on main streets with nearby transit.
realestatedaily-news.com
Australian Mining Company Opens Office in Tucson to Serve Patagonia Mining Operations
Tucson, Arizona (February 13, 2023) -- An Australian mining company, South32 Ltd., planning to develop a mine in Patagonia has leased new office space in Tucson. The parent company, Hermosa, with operations in Australia, South Africa, Mozambique, Columbia, and the United States, leased a 13,918-square-foot office at Cambric Corporate Center, 1860 E. River Road, from WCCP Copper Point LLC.
Arizona witness reports three oval-shaped objects hovering in triangle formation
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching three white, oval-shaped objects hovering in a triangular formation at 3:30 p.m. on March 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KOLD-TV
City of Tucson working to connect the north and southside
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The city of Tucson is hoping to connect parts of the Old Pueblo by making it more transit and pedestrian friendly. The Tucson Norte-Sur project focuses on a 15-mile corridor from the north Tucson, south to the Tucson International Airport. Before any plans can be...
Gem Show boosts clients for short term rental owners
Short term rental owners say clients booked their rentals up to half a year before the Gem Show and say their profits go up in the weeks leading up to the show.
Hollywood Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now Open in Town
Most restaurants that open in Tucson don’t have a massive buildup. Unless they are an existing brand in the region with prominent marketing and social media outreach, word of a new restaurant typically doesn’t come about until a week or two prior to opening. However, that is not always the case. One particular restaurant, which started off as a food cart serving hungry celebrities on Hollywood back lots, has pushed east over the last few years. Word of it making its way to Tucson floated about last year as locations began popping up in metro Phoenix. In fact, we covered news of the restaurant’s plans to take the highway south to Tucson early last year. Now though is the time for this restaurant, backed by major celebrities such as Samuel L. Jackson, to finally spread its wings and open in the Old Pueblo.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Hot Dog Joints in Arizona
If you’re a fan of Sonoran hot dogs, you may be happy to know that El Guero Canelo in Tucson, AZ, has recently been named one of the top 10 best hot dog joints in the United States. Don’t forget to try the bacon-wrapped stuffed wieners. Which originated in Hermosillo, the capital of the Mexican state of Sonora, and are widespread throughout Arizona. You can find them in various places in town, including at El Guero Canelo.
KOLD-TV
U-Haul: Fire at storage facility appears to be intentionally set
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A fire at a U-Haul storage facility in Tucson Saturday, Feb. 11, appears to have been started by customers, according to a company spokesperson. The fire and resulting smoke at 2423 N. Palo Verde Avenue, near East Grant Road and North Dodge Boulevard, impacted 26 storage units. Another 20 were impacted by water from sprinklers and firefighting efforts.
KOLD-TV
Authorities investigating motorcycle crash in Oro Valley
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities responded to a serious two-vehicle crash in Oro Valley on Sunday, Feb. 12. The Oro Valley Police Department confirmed a motorcyclist was injured but their injuries are not life-threatening. The crash happened near Lambert and Stargazer and as of 3:20 p.m., drivers are asked...
KOLD-TV
State: Tucson-area golf course chopped down two saguaros without proper permit
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - People are expressing outrage after two saguaro cacti were cut down at The Gallery Golf Club to build a temporary platform for the upcoming LIV Golf Invitational. Club members told 13 News they want those behind that decision held accountable. According to state law, removing...
KOLD-TV
Tucson asking for public input on revolutionary Norte-Sur Project
A tractor-trailer fire disrupted morning traffic on I-10 in Tucson Friday, Oct. 28.
Weather shuts down road to Mt. Lemmon
As wet conditions arrive again to the Tucson area, Pima County Sheriff's Department says the road to Mt. Lemmon is closed at the base.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Pima County man reunited with family
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities say they have located a Pima County man who was reported missing Sunday, Feb. 12. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Walter John McConnell, 84, was found safe and reunited with his family.
KOLD-TV
Young boy goes missing while riding bike in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are looking for a missing boy in Tucson late Sunday, Feb. 12. The Tucson Police Department said Adrian Rosas, 11, was last seen near South Park Avenue and East 26th Street on Saturday. The TPD said Rosas was riding his bicycle and was wearing...
lovinlife.com
Now Boarding: Flair Airlines lands at Tucson International Airport
The Canadian low-fare carrier Flair Airlines kicked off its inaugural flights from Edmonton and Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, at the end of November, with the start of service to Tucson. Flair launched five inaugural routes across Canada, departing from Edmonton (YEG); Fort McMurray (YMM); Prince George (YXS); London, Ontario (YXU);...
TUSD: Some employees "may not have received complete compensation"
Tucson Unified School District is still in the process of picking up the pieces after a cybersecurity threat hit the district in late January.
Theft at public gem show brings security concerns for vendors
One booth experienced a theft earlier this week of a high-priced knife. Here's how other vendors are feeling about security.
Tucson man arrested for dealing unregistered firearms
A man from Tucson was arrested for dealing firearms without a license and for having unregistered firearms, according to the US Attorney's Office, District of Arizona.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Attention fans of food trucks: Tucson's Comida Park is the new place to be
A month into the new year brings a new opportunity for Tucson foodies; Comida Park, a new gathering place for several food trucks opens Feb. 10. Located at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet at 4100 S. Palo Verde Rd., the park is set for a grand opening from Feb. 10 through Feb. 12. Comida Park will be an addition to the swap meet, welcoming up to 22 food trucks at the moment. Rob Sieban, CEO and co-owner of United Flea Markets, is hoping for quite the welcome.
KOLD-TV
Suspect taken into custody, standoff over at home near Speedway and Tanque Verde Loop
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man was taken into custody following an hours-long standoff at a home near Speedway and Tanque Verde Loop in Tucson on Monday, Feb. 13. The Tucson Police Department said they were dealing with an armed subject at the home, which is located in the 730 block of North Northern Vista Place.
