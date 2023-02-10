Open in App
Tucson, AZ
See more from this location?
realestatedaily-news.com

Furry friends take center stage at Tucson Subaru Pets of Pima Parade Feb. 19 on Fourth Avenue

By Real Estate Daily News Service,

6 days ago
In addition to hundreds of animals, the Tucson Subaru Pets of Pima Parade will feature bands, floats, entertainers, costumed characters, classic vehicles, and more. District...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arizona State
Tucson Residents Asked to Take Survey on Their Vision for Tucson
Tucson, AZ15 hours ago
Save the Date! Southwest Woodcarvers Are Returning to SaddleBrooke
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
52 More SFR Lots for DR Horton Closes Option at Sycamore Vista for $3.73 million
Tucson, AZ14 hours ago
Most Popular
Four nonprofits receive $150,000 from NOVA Home Loans
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
President’s Day Closures for Tucson, Yuma
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
Man stabbed in Tucson Mall area, suspect found
Tucson, AZ19 hours ago
Thousands of homes proposed in new Casa Grande community
Casa Grande, AZ1 day ago
New Multifamily Could Fill Vacant Tucson Sears Lot
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Winter conditions affecting schools in Cochise, Santa Cruz counties
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Dave's Hot Chicken to open on Broadway
Tucson, AZ8 hours ago
Where to Eat in Tucson
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
TEP: Planned outage Thursday night
Tucson, AZ16 hours ago
Tucson – January 2023 – Mission Gardens
Tucson, AZ3 days ago
Cochise County back in spotlight for trying to restructure elections department
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Arizona Gov. Hobbs aims to reuse border shipping containers as affordable housing
Tucson, AZ23 hours ago
Could empty parking lots around Tucson’s malls become housing?
Tucson, AZ3 days ago
UPDATE: Portillo’s to open restaurant in Tucson next week
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Health Department and AZ Poison Center guidance for possible I-10 hazmat acid exposure
Vail, AZ1 day ago
NOW OPEN: New food truck park Comida Park has a roster of 21 eateries
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
What It’s Like to Shop for Gems at One of the Jewelry World’s Biggest Events
Tucson, AZ3 days ago
White nationalist dies before Tucson trial
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Hollywood Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now Open in Town
Tucson, AZ3 days ago
Man arrested for armed robbery at Walmart on Speedway, Kolb
Tucson, AZ21 hours ago
Christopher Clements’ second murder trial continues with more witnesses
Tucson, AZ20 hours ago
Man drives through Anamax Park after being pulled over
Sahuarita, AZ1 day ago
Young boy goes missing while riding bike in Tucson
Tucson, AZ3 days ago
Driver of truck hauling liquid nitric acid killed in crash in Arizona
Tucson, AZ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy