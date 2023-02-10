“Lately, I’ve been standing in front of a microphone with my acoustic guitar, like I used to do on an open-mic night” James Bay on why he’s getting back to basics for his next album

Read full article on original website
“I’m kind of stepping back into the heavy now”: Jason Newsted is forming a new band and returning to metal
Ex-Metallica bassist Jason Newsted is set to return to the heavy metal music scene, and is already forming his new band to do so. The musician was speaking during a new interview when made his intentions for the future clear. Since departing from Metallica in 2001, Newsted has gradually moved...
Watch the hilarious moment Kiss legend Ace Frehley learned that he's never actually won a Grammy
"I got it on my shelf at home! You better do your homework!"
Paul McCartney Thinks He Smoked Too Much ‘Wacky Baccy’ While Recording ‘Back to the Egg’ at Lympne Castle
Paul McCartney thinks he smoked too much “wacky baccy” while recording his and Wings’ final album, Back to the Egg. The former Beatle and his band recorded the 1979 record at Lympne Castle. Paul McCartney doesn’t know why he and Wings recorded most of ‘Back to the...
This is what an acoustic guitar sounds like after you've drilled dozens of holes in it
Bernth Brodträger continues his six-string killing spree in his latest video, in which he showcases his newest mesmerizing composition, Airflow. Guitar YouTuber extraordinaire Bernth Brodträger appears to be on an acoustic guitar killing spree as of late, after first filling up an acoustic guitar with water back in October, and more recently, inserting actual fireworks into an Ibanez strummer.
Badfinger Is Named After What The Beatles Originally Wanted to Call ‘With a Little Help From My Friends’
Badfinger is named after what The Beatles originally wanted to call their song, 'With a Little Help From My Friends.'
David Crosby Said His Brains Ran Out of His Nose Onto the Floor in a Puddle After He Listened to a Beatles Track
David Crosby said he had a mind-blowing experience listening to a certain Beatles track.
John Lennon and Paul McCartney Were ‘Idiots’ Who Didn’t ‘Know Music From Their Backsides,’ According to a Collaborator
Paul McCartney and John Lennon worked together as writers. Once, they brought in another musician for help, and he became irritated with them.
Jeff Beck Cried When Jimmy Page Played Led Zeppelin’s Version of ‘You Shook Me’ and it Have Been Because Zep’s Version Is Far Better
Jimmy Page played Led Zeppelin's version of "You Shook Me," Jeff Beck cried, and it could have been because Page's band outdid him.
Farewell to one of rock's all time greats: Host of stars turn out for Jeff Beck's funeral
Johnny Depp, Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood turned out to say a final farewell to Jeff Beck on Friday. He died on January 11, aged 78, after contracting bacterial meningitis
Why Stevie Nicks Dedicated a Performance of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Landslide’ to Kid Rock
Stevie Nicks opened up about her friendship with Kid Rock and why she dedicated a performance of the Fleetwood Mac song "Landslide" to him.
Paul McCartney Revealed He and Wings Would Randomly Pull Up to Colleges and Perform ‘Instant Gigs’
Imagine you are walking to classes, and you suddenly see Paul McCartney. That’s what many college students experienced in the 1970s when Paul McCartney and Wings did a tour of universities in England. The band would often show up unannounced, giving the school some time to set up for what McCartney called “instant gigs.”
Ringo Starr’s Son Said He Spent More Time With His Dad’s Famous Friend Than With Starr
Ringo Starr and Keith Moon were good friends. Because Starr was often absent, his son also grew close to Moon.
Rock’s Most Hated Records
First off, let's point out the difference between a list of Rock's Worst Records and Rock's Most Hated Records. There's crossover between them, for sure, as you'll see in our above list of Rock's Most Hated Records, but there's a special place for records that aren't just bad but totally despised too.
Why You Misheard That Word on Manfred Mann’s ‘Blinded by the Light’
"Blinded by the Light" had disappeared into obscurity in the years after its release on Bruce Springsteen's Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J. Then Manfred Mann's Earth Band garbled a lyric, and their cover shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Springsteen's only chart-topping composition. On one level,...
George Harrison Was the Only Beatle Who Could Stomach Watching ‘A Hard Day’s Night’: ‘It Embarrasses Them’
After John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr found global success with their music, they decided to expand into film with A Hard Day’s Night. The film was The Beatles’ first time acting on camera, and they did it with varying degrees of success. While they had fun shooting the film, watching it was a different story. The band’s press officer, Derek Taylor, said all but Harrison left during the band’s viewing of the film.
Paul McCartney Said It Was Typical That John Lennon Had Someone Else Tell Him He Could Join The Quarry Men
Paul McCartney said it was typical that John Lennon asked someone else to tell him he could join The Quarry Men.
How Paul McCartney Reacted to Quincy Jones Calling Him the ‘Worst Bass Player in the World’
Paul McCartney has been a successful musician for decades, but Quincy Jones once turned up his nose at his talent. In a wide-ranging interview, Jones dismissed The Beatles and said McCartney was the worst bass player he’d ever heard. He later called McCartney to explain his comments. The Beatles bassist revealed how he reacted to Jones during the call.
Paul McCartney Wrote The Beatles’ ‘Carry That Weight’ When He Couldn’t ‘Be Upbeat Anymore’
Paul McCartney said The Beatles' "Carry That Weight" was about a time he felt "heavy" in the worst possible way, partly because of something Mick Jagger said to him.
Ringo Starr Said Paul McCartney ‘Likes to Think He’s the Only’ Beatle
Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney have been the only two living Beatles for over 20 years. The former bandmates have maintained a friendly relationship in the years since The Beatles broke up. Starr once pointed out the fact that McCartney seemed to think of himself as the only member of The Beatles, though. He was comfortable joking about this with his bandmate.
Jeff Beck Watched Jimi Hendrix ‘Put the Final Nail’ in His Guitar God Coffin
Jeff Beck called Jimi Hendrix trouble and then witnessed him “put the final nail” in his guitar god coffin.
