LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 13, 2023) — The Office for Student Success is excited to share that next week, the Stuckert Career Center, in collaboration with the Engineering Career & Co-Op Office and the Graham Career Management Office in the Gatton College of Business and Economics, will host the spring semester career fairs. These are wonderful opportunities for University of Kentucky students to connect with more than 250 employers, and all students, no matter where they are in their college career, are encouraged to participate in the upcoming career fairs.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO