Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bourbon Fun during a Buffalo Trace Distillery Tour2foodtrippersFrankfort, KY
78 Legends: University of Kentucky Men's Basketball Bourbon ReleaseJC PhelpsLexington, KY
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Another South Carolina grocery store closed this weekKristen WaltersLexington, KY
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Related
uky.edu
Applications to 3 LGBTQ targeted scholarships now open
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 13, 2023) — The University of Kentucky Office of LGBTQ* Resources, a unit housed in the Office for Student Success, is now accepting applications for three student scholarships. The David Mundry Memorial Scholarship, the Tuesday Meadows Endowed Scholarship and the UKY Office of LGBTQ* Resources Scholarship are available for students to apply through BBNvolved.
uky.edu
AppalachiaCorps Internship Program continues in Summer 2023
ApppalachiaCorps connects students with organizations in Eastern Kentucky and the greater Appalachian region, providing them a summer internship opportunity concentrating on their career goals. Participants will acquire valuable leadership and networking skills during this internship, preparing them for future jobs and placements. Students in the past have interned at organizations...
uky.edu
Spring into action with student organizations at the involvement fair
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 13, 2023) — The Spring Involvement Fair will be from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the Gatton Student Center Grand Ballroom. The fair gives all students a chance to learn of new and exciting opportunities for them on campus. Each different student organization...
uky.edu
ForagerOne portal connects faculty and students to grow research at UK
Today the University of Kentucky Office of Undergraduate Research launches a new portal in partnership with software developers ForagerOne that will facilitate connections between research faculty and aspiring undergraduate, graduate and postdoc researchers. Developed with support from the Office of the Vice President for Research and the Office of the...
uky.edu
Amazon Hub Lockers, campus’s newest addition
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 13, 2023) — The University of Kentucky Auxiliary Services is excited to announce the addition of Amazon Hub Lockers to campus. Two locker banks are being installed on campus — one at The 90 and one at the Gatton Student Center — with hopes to providing students more access to their packages.
uky.edu
7 steps to help you prep for the Spring 2023 Campus Career Fairs
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 13, 2023) — The Office for Student Success is excited to share that next week, the Stuckert Career Center, in collaboration with the Engineering Career & Co-Op Office and the Graham Career Management Office in the Gatton College of Business and Economics, will host the spring semester career fairs. These are wonderful opportunities for University of Kentucky students to connect with more than 250 employers, and all students, no matter where they are in their college career, are encouraged to participate in the upcoming career fairs.
uky.edu
Valentine's Day on a budget
Here are six Galentine’s, Palentine’s or Valentine’s date ideas:. Practice self-love at “Galentine’s: Self Love” — Celebrate Galentine’s Day with EMPOWER and Collegiate Curls! You can decorate jars, then fill them with affirmations. An added bonus, a backdrop and Polaroid camera will be available for photo-ops.
WCPO
Kentucky American Water accepting applications for 2023 scholarships
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky American Water has announced that applications are now being accepted for the company’s 2023 Ripple Effect Scholarship Program. Students in the company’s 14-county service area (Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Gallatin, Grant, Harrison, Jackson, Jessamine, Nicholas, Owen, Rockcastle, Scott, and Woodford counties) are eligible to apply.
WKYT 27
WATCH | LEXINGTON COMMUNITY SUPPORT CENTER OFFERS RELIEF FOR HOMELESS
A low-pressure system will drift our way Sunday night into Monday, bringing some significant changes. Holly Bock has the latest forecast. Arizona Department of Education using grants to have armed officers on every campus. Updated: 18 minutes ago. |. According to Superintendent Tom Horne, $60 million of grant funds will...
uky.edu
Protecting the heart from side effects of cancer treatment
The University of Kentucky Public Relations and Strategic Communications Office provides a weekly health column available for use and reprint by news media. This week's column is by Amit Arbune, M.D., director of the cardio-oncology program at UK HealthCare’s Gill Heart & Vascular Institute. LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 8, 2023)...
WKYT 27
‘Kentucky Tenants’ group helps Lexington renters with issues
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For months, Kentucky Tenants has been working to make renters’ voices heard. They’ve come to the defense of renters left out in the cold after extreme weather. And they’ve even brought their issues before Lexington City Council. They feel their message is getting through to the city’s leaders.
spectrumnews1.com
Lexington nurse bringing IV hydration services to homes
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kylee Skaggs is a local nurse that is using her skills to run a mobile IV hydration infusion business through the national company, Hydreight. Skaggs started the business toward the end of 2022 after having an interest in IV therapy. “Working in the ER, I see,...
wymt.com
The longest church service at Asbury since 1970 has been happening non-stop since Wednesday
WILMORE, Ky. (WKYT) - For over one hundred hours, people have filled the rows of Hughes Auditorium at Asbury University to worship. It is being referred to now by the community as a revival, but began on Wednesday spontaneously when students felt the urge to stay after the mandatory chapel service.
kentuckytoday.com
Shepherding is 'family reunion' for many pastors, wives
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) - It’s rare for pastors and their wives to get time away from life and ministry. The Shepherding Conference in Lexington provided just that for over 150 couples this weekend. Each aspect of the conference provides opportunities for couples to feel “loved, supported, refreshed, and connected...
WLKY.com
String of bright lights spotted in Kentucky skies, but what was it?
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. — There was a string of bright lights in Kentucky skies Sunday night, but what was it?. WLKY received a video of a string of lights soaring through the sky was captured in Washington County, Kentucky. That's just east of Bardstown. Watch the lights in the...
fox56news.com
Kentucky All-State choir sings 'National Anthem'
The Kentucky All-State choir sings the 'National Anthem'. Kentucky All-State choir sings ‘National Anthem’. The Kentucky All-State choir sings the 'National Anthem'. February 10: An unexpected price hike, a rare zoo …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 10, 2023. Myriad Meadery opens in Lexington.
wdrb.com
Life-sized Secretariat statue made out of miniature steel Secretariats to go on display in Lexington
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A farrier created a life-sized Secretariat out of mini metal horses. Nigel Fennell and his wife came to the U.S. from Britain for work opportunities. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he got a little bored. So he turned to art. First, he built two horses...
k105.com
Embattled Ky. prosecutor resigns instead of face impeachment
A Kentucky prosecutor facing possible impeachment over allegations that he promised a defendant favors in court in exchange for nude images of her has submitted his resignation. Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy Jr. sent a letter to Gov. Andy Beshear that says he will resign effective February 28, news outlets reported....
fox56news.com
Missing Madison County pony found
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Madison County sheriffs are reporting the pony has been found and is now home. A horse is currently loose in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance finding the owner of the horse in the picture below. According...
wdrb.com
Cash-strapped AppHarvest to sell more shares
Morehead, Ky.-based AppHarvest drew praise for its vision of sustainable farming and good jobs in Appalachia. Now it is trying not to run out of money.
Comments / 0