uky.edu
ForagerOne portal connects faculty and students to grow research at UK
Today the University of Kentucky Office of Undergraduate Research launches a new portal in partnership with software developers ForagerOne that will facilitate connections between research faculty and aspiring undergraduate, graduate and postdoc researchers. Developed with support from the Office of the Vice President for Research and the Office of the...
uky.edu
AppalachiaCorps Internship Program continues in Summer 2023
ApppalachiaCorps connects students with organizations in Eastern Kentucky and the greater Appalachian region, providing them a summer internship opportunity concentrating on their career goals. Participants will acquire valuable leadership and networking skills during this internship, preparing them for future jobs and placements. Students in the past have interned at organizations...
uky.edu
Protecting the heart from side effects of cancer treatment
The University of Kentucky Public Relations and Strategic Communications Office provides a weekly health column available for use and reprint by news media. This week's column is by Amit Arbune, M.D., director of the cardio-oncology program at UK HealthCare’s Gill Heart & Vascular Institute. LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 8, 2023)...
uky.edu
Amazon Hub Lockers, campus’s newest addition
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 13, 2023) — The University of Kentucky Auxiliary Services is excited to announce the addition of Amazon Hub Lockers to campus. Two locker banks are being installed on campus — one at The 90 and one at the Gatton Student Center — with hopes to providing students more access to their packages.
uky.edu
7 steps to help you prep for the Spring 2023 Campus Career Fairs
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 13, 2023) — The Office for Student Success is excited to share that next week, the Stuckert Career Center, in collaboration with the Engineering Career & Co-Op Office and the Graham Career Management Office in the Gatton College of Business and Economics, will host the spring semester career fairs. These are wonderful opportunities for University of Kentucky students to connect with more than 250 employers, and all students, no matter where they are in their college career, are encouraged to participate in the upcoming career fairs.
uky.edu
Valentine's Day on a budget
Here are six Galentine’s, Palentine’s or Valentine’s date ideas:. Practice self-love at “Galentine’s: Self Love” — Celebrate Galentine’s Day with EMPOWER and Collegiate Curls! You can decorate jars, then fill them with affirmations. An added bonus, a backdrop and Polaroid camera will be available for photo-ops.
