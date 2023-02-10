Read full article on original website
3 Least Expensive Mazdas to Maintain After 10 Years
Maintenance is a vital part of car ownership. Here are 3 of the least expensive Mazdas to maintain over 10-years. The post 3 Least Expensive Mazdas to Maintain After 10 Years appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
2024 Mazda CX-90 Drops Crazy New Motors On the Premium 3-Row SUV Segment
The all-new 2024 Mazda CX-90 has two new engines American Mazda owners have never seen the likes of. Here is a breakdown of what to expect from the new inline 6-cylinder turbo and the plug-in hybrid-electric (PHEV) motors. Mazda has always had a thing for kooky engines. If you owned...
Carscoops
The Most Dependable Brands And Models In J.D. Power’s 2023 VDS Study
Lexus has taken the lead back from Kia in J.D. Power’s 2023 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) even though most other luxury brands, with the exception of Genesis that secured second spot, languish near the bottom of the rankings. Its RX model also ended up tied for first place with Toyota’s C-HR as the most dependable vehicle.
Posh Midsize SUV Comparison: 2024 BMW X5 Vs. 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
In the world of the posh midsize SUV, the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class rule the roost. The pair have a rivalry that stretches back to the late '90s and, with both vehicles having received a refresh for the 2024 model year, the strife between Munich and Stuttgart has only grown stronger.
4 Best SUVs According to TrueCar
Choosing the best SUVs can be difficult. There are so many options. Here are the top 4, according to TrueCar The post 4 Best SUVs According to TrueCar appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Truth About Cars
2023 Chicago Auto Show: 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Revealed; Both Puppies And Indiana Rejoice
Amid a digital backdrop showing stark b-roll scenes from various National Parks, under a cloud of smoke haze and inexplicable soap bubbles, and flanked by a booth filled with rescue puppies, the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek compact crossover was revealed today at the Chicago Auto Show. While this third-generation crossover does not look markedly different from the prior model, perhaps the most notable announcement was that production of some Crosstrek models will be shifted from Japan to the venerable Subaru of Indiana Automotive plant in Lafayette, Indiana.
torquenews.com
Tesla Quietly Made a Game-Changing Shift in Production and Delivery
With Tesla vehicles' current price cuts and slight price increases I think something very important is happening, which is very important to note. What's happening behind Tesla's price cuts and price increases is big and not many people talk about it. I didn't see it either, until one of our viewers on our Torque News Youtube channel mentioned in a comment. Tesla is making a big normalization of its production and delivery process using the price elasticity concept.
My Cheap Homemade Electric Go-Kart Works Way Better Than I Imagined
Peter HolderithWho would've thought less than half a horsepower could be so fun?
Digital Trends
There’s a huge sale on Bose soundbars happening right now
Over at Best Buy are some of the best soundbar deals we’ve seen in a little while. All the deals are on Bose soundbars but that’s a good thing given the company has a great reputation for making high-quality soundbars for home cinema fans. With so many options out there, we’ve picked out our highlights of the Bose soundbar sale. Read on while we take you through what’s out there and why you might want one. As with all deals, we can’t guarantee how long any of these soundbars will be on offer for so hit the buy button soon if you find the one for you.
programminginsider.com
Smart Reasons to Buy a Flatbed Trailer
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. You’ve been thinking about buying a flatbed trailer for your business, and you’re not sure if it’s the right move; there are the things you should keep in mind. First and foremost, think about the purpose of the trailer. What do you need it for? And once you know that, it’s easier to decide on the right type.
conceptcarz.com
Subaru announces pricing on all-new 2024 Crosstrek Compact SUV
11.6-inch SUBARU STARLINK® multimedia system available. Latest version of EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology is standard. Available wireless Apple CarPlay® and wireless Android Auto™. Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive standard. 2.5-liter 182 hp engine standard on Sport and Limited trims. MSRP starts at $24,995* (Same as 2023 Crosstrek) Subaru...
Long-Nose Buick Hatchback Sketch From GM Design Has Shades Of Wildcat
Car designers are like the kids who doodle in study hall or take extra art classes. They constantly work with shapes and colors, refining ideas that may later appear as the curve of a window or tapered beltline on a future production model. Or perhaps they draw for their own amusement, a form of play or whim of imagination. For some designers, maybe it's both.
Vehicle Dependability Improves Despite Continued Problems with Technology, J.D. Power Finds
TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- The J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study℠ (VDS), released today, reports an industry average of 186 problems per 100 (PP100) vehicles, an improvement of 6 PP100 from 2022. The study examines how 2020 model-year vehicles are currently performing in terms of quality, component replacement and appeal—including those vehicles with new technology—and helps automotive manufacturers design and build better vehicles to stand the test of time and promote higher resale value. A lower PP100 indicates higher performance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005242/en/ J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study℠ (VDS) (Graphic: Business Wire)
Classic Chevrolet G20 Raised-Roof Camper Van Is A '60s Survivor
Step back in time with this one-of-a-kind 1969 Chevrolet G20 Camper Van. It's time to take a trip down memory lane with this classic 1969 Chevrolet G20 Camper Van. Unfortunately, if you're looking to buy one, this beauty has already been sold for an impressive $12,800 on eBay, but let's take a look at what made this van so special.
Listen to this Rolls-Royce Meteor V12 Tank Engine’s Thunder
O&T VideosThere is no better thunder than the sound of an old tank engine roaring to life.
electrek.co
Tesla is preparing to launch its new Autopilot hardware 4.0 upgrade
Tesla is preparing to launch its new Autopilot hardware 4.0 upgrade, according to a filing with European regulators. The automaker is expected to announce a new Autopilot/Self-Driving hardware suite, which has been referred to as Hardware 4.0 (HW4), any day now. There have been quite a few indications that some...
electrek.co
Tesla adjusts electric vehicle pricing in the US again
Tesla is again adjusting pricing for its electric vehicle in the US – making it the fourth time in just over a month. It’s starting to be difficult to keep up with Tesla’s price changes lately. As we previously reported, Tesla started the month by implementing drastic...
electrek.co
This 100W solar panel produces up to 500Wh/day at $72 in New Green Deals
Are you looking for a great way to begin your off-grid or solar-powered journey in 2023? Well, today, we’re taking a look at HQST’s 100W solar panels that are capable of delivering up to 500Wh per day of electricity with just five hours of sunlight for $72. This is down from its $85 from its normal rate and marks a return to its all-time low that we’ve only seen once before. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Carscoops
2024 Toyota Tacoma Gets Rendered Into Reality
The story contains renderings by Tacoma4G that are neither related to nor endorsed by Toyota. The 2024 Toyota Tacoma was revealed in patent images last month and it looks virtually identical to the electric truck concept that was introduced in 2021. Now, the model has been rendered into reality by...
teslarati.com
Ford explains high performance F-150 Lightning teaser
Ford has commented to Teslarati, explaining the image posted by its FordPerformance Instagram account, teasing an upcoming vehicle with Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo and Ford CEO Jim Farley. Ford has recently re-entered Formula 1 after a long hiatus. Following the reveal of its participation in the motorsport, it displayed...
