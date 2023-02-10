CLEVELAND, Miss. — Delta State University’s School of Education is now taking applications for Year Two of its teacher residency program. The program is funded by a grant from the Mississippi Department of Education. The grant awards nearly $2 million to cover tuition and expenses for 40 individuals seeking a graduate degree in elementary and special education. To ensure their success, residency students will be mentored by professional teachers and receive full tuition scholarships, stipends, textbooks, and testing fees. The one-year program gives students with undergraduate degrees in fields other than education an opportunity to learn teaching skills in the classroom, while taking courses online.

CLEVELAND, MS ・ 5 DAYS AGO