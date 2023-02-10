Read full article on original website
Delta State University graduate wins Grammy award
CLEVELAND, Miss. (WMC) - A Delta State University graduate took home the Grammy award this past Sunday night. Audrianna Johnson, a graduate of Delta State University in the class of 2018, won the award for Best Roots Gospel Album. This award was for the engineering she did on “The Urban Hymnal,” a gospel performance album recorded by the Tennessee State University Marching Band.
Delta State University’s College of Education and Human Sciences Taking Applications for Teacher Residency Program
CLEVELAND, Miss. — Delta State University’s School of Education is now taking applications for Year Two of its teacher residency program. The program is funded by a grant from the Mississippi Department of Education. The grant awards nearly $2 million to cover tuition and expenses for 40 individuals seeking a graduate degree in elementary and special education. To ensure their success, residency students will be mentored by professional teachers and receive full tuition scholarships, stipends, textbooks, and testing fees. The one-year program gives students with undergraduate degrees in fields other than education an opportunity to learn teaching skills in the classroom, while taking courses online.
Mississippi doctor gets 5-year sentence in hospice fraud
GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi physician has been sentenced to five years in prison for healthcare fraud connected to hospice operations in the state’s impoverished Delta region. Federal prosecutors said Dr. Scott E. Nelson, 58, of Cleveland, Mississippi, was medical director for several fraudulent hospice operations. A jury convicted him last April. Evidence presented during the […]
MVSU Cheerleader Gets Ejected For Storming Onto The Court To Confront A Player
The MVSU vs. Alabama A&M game saw a cheerleader confront a player during the game. Here's what went down...
Bolivar County Authorities Investigate Shooting
CLEVELAND, Miss. – On Sunday, February 12, 2023, a shooting took place at a residence on Moore Avenue in Cleveland. At approximately 6:17 PM, the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a 34-year-old woman, Kiesha Green, had been shot and was transported to the Bolivar County Hospital. She was later flown to Regional Medical Center in Memphis and is currently listed in stable condition.
Two inmates escaped Grenada jail
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Two inmates escaped from the Grenada County jail overnight. Claude Slaughter, 59, and Jonathan Miller, 28, escaped Sunday evening at approximately 10:00, according to the Grenada County Sheriff's Department. They stole a City of Grenada work truck, which has since been recovered, according to the sheriff's...
Woman's death being investigated in Water Valley
WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - The death of a woman is under investigation in Water Valley. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch said law enforcement officers responded to a home on Highway 315 at approximately 1 a.m. on Friday. He said they found Amber Hicks Gordon, 30, unresponsive. Investigators are working...
