Major Retailer Closing Its Last 2 Locations in the Hudson Valley
One of the largest retail chains in the country is about to go extinct in the Hudson Valley. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond began closures of 87 locations, including stores in Kingston, NY and Middletown, NY. A recent announcement on February 7th shared that the last two remaining locations in the Hudson Valley will close their doors for good as well.
State of The Art ‘Smart Apartments’ Available For Rent in Wappingers Falls, NY
What was once an aging corner of Wappingers Falls has now flourished into a new 'smart' apartment complex. Over the last few years, you may have noticed construction at 2701 West Main St. heading into the Village of Wappingers Falls. That construction has now become what is known as The West Main Lofts.
1,000 Hudson Valley Employees Suddenly Work For a New Company
One handshake and a photo op just changed the ownership of one of the Hudson Valley's biggest employers. On Friday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony that celebrated the preservation of 1,000 Hudson Valley technology jobs. In October we told you that Global Foundries...
Top Rated Hidden Gem BBQ Restaurant Discovered in Putnam County
It might not be much to look at but this place might be one of the best barbecue restaurants in the Hudson Valley. If you don't eat meat I would tell you to click away but they've got amazing corn bread and macaroni and cheese as well. Carnivores aren't the only ones who can appreciate good BBQ. The Hudson Valley region is known for having some amazing restaurants but I feel like barbecue joints are very under appreciated.
Potentially Rabid Predator Seen Near Hudson Valley Homes, School
Hudson Valley residents are worried a potentially rabid predator that bit a student is still on the loose. Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported a Dutchess County student was bitten by a wild animal. Wild Animal Bites Marist Student In Poughkeepsie, New York. Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, the Marist...
Don’t Panic! It’s Just A Name Change at Le Chambord in Hopewell
Social media posts have been stirring up a bit of a frenzy these past few days after a new sign appeared at a well-known local restaurant and inn located in Hopewell Junction. Doing our part to calm the masses, we've got the inside scoop on Restaurant Six at the Curry Estate.
New Business Planned For Route 9 Plaza Abandoned Since 2019
A vacant building on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie that was once the home of Umberto's Restaurant could now see new life. In 2019 it was announced that Umberto's Restaurant would be closing after 45 years. Just before the pandemic hit, the Annunziata family made the decision to step away from their restaurant to instead focus on catering.
1 Arrested Following Neighbor Fence Fight In Upstate New York
A battle over a fence between neighbors in the Hudson Valley led to one person being placed in handcuffs. Over the weekend, police in Ulster County responded to a neighbor dispute. Neighbor Dispute In Ulster County, New York. On Friday, Feb. 10, around 12:45 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded...
Hudson Valley Man Killed in Crash Involving NYS Thruway Wrecker
A Hudson Valley resident was killed in an accident on I-87 involving a New York State Thruway Wrecker. On Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at approximately 7:00 a.m., New York State Police were dispatched to investigate a serious injury crash on I-87 northbound, in the village of Nyack, Rockland County. State...
10 Best Customer Hacks for Shopping at Hudson Valley Aldi Stores
With the prices at the grocery store going on a roller coaster of increase and well, more increases, seldomly a decrease, have you been looking at other grocery stores to shop at?. If you are thinking about shopping at Aldi, here are a few tips or hacks that I have...
More Information Released About Drowning Death In North East, NY
Earlier today (February 11, 2023) the Dutchess County Sheriff's Department released information regarding an emergency situation that occurred on Friday (February 10, 2023) at around 2:50 PM. Their office is currently working on an investigation into the drowning of a teenager who fell through the ice on a body of water in the Taconic State Park in the Town of North East.
Drunk Man Damages Upstate New York Pizzeria, Nearly Hits Home
A drunk driver nearly hit a house when he crashed his car in the Hudson Valley and caused damage to a pizzeria. On Sunday, February 5, at about 8:30 p.m., the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Patrol received a report from 911 of a vehicle crash in the vicinity of State Route 52 and County Route 164 in Jeffersonville.
Underweight Bears Now In NY Wildlife Center For Care
I am not a wildlife expert by any means but I do enjoy learning from watching and reading what Hudson Valley wildlife experts like the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) publish. It is amazing what you can learn. As you know the Hudson Valley is rich...
hudsonvalleystylemagazine.com
A Worldly Experience Awaits at the New York Restaurant in Catskill, NY: A Review by Maxwell Alexander
Catskill, NY is a quaint river town known for its stunning waterfront and rich history. It's the perfect setting for a memorable dining experience and that's exactly what I found at the New York Restaurant. This historic eatery, which dates back to 1913, has been recently revived by Catskill native Natasha Witka and has been featured in top publications such as The New York Times, The New Yorker, and Forbes.
Mid-Hudson News Network
onsemi cuts the ribbon on East Fishkill chip fab plant (video)
HOPEWELL JUNCTION – Chip fab manufacturer onsemi officially took over the research and manufacturing facilities from GlobalFoundries on Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. US Senator Charles Schumer did the honors. The 1,000 employees working for the former company have transitioned to onsemi as the company invests $1.3 billion...
New York Thruway Closed when “Anti-Christ” Blocks All Traffic
They say that truth is often stranger than fiction, something proved by Saugerties, NY police on Sunday night. While millions of Americans were getting ready to watch the Super Bowl this weekend, one man had other ideas. The Saugerties Police Department (SPD) responded to a 911 call on just before 6 pm. The 911 call reported a "pick-up truck with an attached camping trailer that had parked sideways under the thruway overpass, blocking all four lanes of traffic" (below). It only got stranger from there.
What is New York State’s Favorite Pizza Topping? [STUDY]
National Pizza Day was February 9, as the country celebrated one of its favorite meals. Yeah, we love pizza. And with the Super Bowl on its way, we'll be eating even more pizza. In fact, the American Pizza Community an estimated 12.5 million pizzas were ordered the day of the Super Bowl in 2022.
Beloved Ulster County Business Featured on New Hit TV Show
I couldn't believe my eyes when it came on my TV. I scared my wife and woke up my dog when I jumped up and pointed at the screen. It was hard to comprehend what I was seeing: one of the longest-standing local businesses that my family had been going to for decades was on one of the biggest television shows to premier in 2023.
Close to 200 Cats Found in Yonkers, New York Hoarding House
A Dutchess County animal rescue is helping a lower Hudson Valley shelter after over 150 cats are found in a hoarding house. Back on February 3rd, a couple was found dead in their Yorktown Heights, New York home. After a wellness check, it was discovered that the couple had died in the bedroom. Officials also found 150 cats in the residence in the area of 149 Cordial Road.
columbiapaper.com
Apartment fire forces residents from homes
HUDSON—Several families were forced from their apartments by an electrical fire at 726 Warren Street, the evening of February 4. Columbia County Control summoned City of Hudson firefighters and the Greenport Rescue Squad to the multi-story building for an indoor smoke investigation at 9:10 p.m. According to a report...
