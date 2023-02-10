ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 Lite FM

Major Retailer Closing Its Last 2 Locations in the Hudson Valley

One of the largest retail chains in the country is about to go extinct in the Hudson Valley. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond began closures of 87 locations, including stores in Kingston, NY and Middletown, NY. A recent announcement on February 7th shared that the last two remaining locations in the Hudson Valley will close their doors for good as well.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Top Rated Hidden Gem BBQ Restaurant Discovered in Putnam County

It might not be much to look at but this place might be one of the best barbecue restaurants in the Hudson Valley. If you don't eat meat I would tell you to click away but they've got amazing corn bread and macaroni and cheese as well. Carnivores aren't the only ones who can appreciate good BBQ. The Hudson Valley region is known for having some amazing restaurants but I feel like barbecue joints are very under appreciated.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New Business Planned For Route 9 Plaza Abandoned Since 2019

A vacant building on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie that was once the home of Umberto's Restaurant could now see new life. In 2019 it was announced that Umberto's Restaurant would be closing after 45 years. Just before the pandemic hit, the Annunziata family made the decision to step away from their restaurant to instead focus on catering.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

More Information Released About Drowning Death In North East, NY

Earlier today (February 11, 2023) the Dutchess County Sheriff's Department released information regarding an emergency situation that occurred on Friday (February 10, 2023) at around 2:50 PM. Their office is currently working on an investigation into the drowning of a teenager who fell through the ice on a body of water in the Taconic State Park in the Town of North East.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Underweight Bears Now In NY Wildlife Center For Care

I am not a wildlife expert by any means but I do enjoy learning from watching and reading what Hudson Valley wildlife experts like the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) publish. It is amazing what you can learn. As you know the Hudson Valley is rich...
HUNTER, NY
hudsonvalleystylemagazine.com

A Worldly Experience Awaits at the New York Restaurant in Catskill, NY: A Review by Maxwell Alexander

Catskill, NY is a quaint river town known for its stunning waterfront and rich history. It's the perfect setting for a memorable dining experience and that's exactly what I found at the New York Restaurant. This historic eatery, which dates back to 1913, has been recently revived by Catskill native Natasha Witka and has been featured in top publications such as The New York Times, The New Yorker, and Forbes.
CATSKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

onsemi cuts the ribbon on East Fishkill chip fab plant (video)

HOPEWELL JUNCTION – Chip fab manufacturer onsemi officially took over the research and manufacturing facilities from GlobalFoundries on Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. US Senator Charles Schumer did the honors. The 1,000 employees working for the former company have transitioned to onsemi as the company invests $1.3 billion...
EAST FISHKILL, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Thruway Closed when “Anti-Christ” Blocks All Traffic

They say that truth is often stranger than fiction, something proved by Saugerties, NY police on Sunday night. While millions of Americans were getting ready to watch the Super Bowl this weekend, one man had other ideas. The Saugerties Police Department (SPD) responded to a 911 call on just before 6 pm. The 911 call reported a "pick-up truck with an attached camping trailer that had parked sideways under the thruway overpass, blocking all four lanes of traffic" (below). It only got stranger from there.
SAUGERTIES, NY
101.5 WPDH

Beloved Ulster County Business Featured on New Hit TV Show

I couldn't believe my eyes when it came on my TV. I scared my wife and woke up my dog when I jumped up and pointed at the screen. It was hard to comprehend what I was seeing: one of the longest-standing local businesses that my family had been going to for decades was on one of the biggest television shows to premier in 2023.
ACCORD, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Close to 200 Cats Found in Yonkers, New York Hoarding House

A Dutchess County animal rescue is helping a lower Hudson Valley shelter after over 150 cats are found in a hoarding house. Back on February 3rd, a couple was found dead in their Yorktown Heights, New York home. After a wellness check, it was discovered that the couple had died in the bedroom. Officials also found 150 cats in the residence in the area of 149 Cordial Road.
YONKERS, NY
columbiapaper.com

Apartment fire forces residents from homes

HUDSON—Several families were forced from their apartments by an electrical fire at 726 Warren Street, the evening of February 4. Columbia County Control summoned City of Hudson firefighters and the Greenport Rescue Squad to the multi-story building for an indoor smoke investigation at 9:10 p.m. According to a report...
HUDSON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy