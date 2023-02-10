Read full article on original website
Related
Kim Jong-un warns West faces ‘all-out nuke-for-nuke confrontation’ as US war drills push tensions to ‘EXTREME red line’
NORTH Korea warned of "nuke for nuke, all-out confrontation" today in a chilling escalation of tensions with the West. Kim Jong-un's regime said war games by the US and South Korea pushed it to an "extreme red line" and threatened to retaliate with "overwhelming nuclear force". Fears are already high...
msn.com
Russia says there will be consequences for U.S. after Nord Stream blasts report
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday there will be consequences for the United States after a blog by a U.S. investigative journalist had alleged the U.S. was behind the explosions that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Ryabkov also told the state-run RIA Novosti...
Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
Comments / 0