Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Veup Launches With €100m Growth Fund to Empower Tech Companies Through AWS
VeUP, a new global technology consultancy launches today, providing bespoke services to Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) working in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) ecosystem. VeUP, which is planning to hire 40 fulltime staff this year, has opened offices in the UK and the US and has hired AWS veteran James Campanini as its CEO. Campanini previously served as Head of Channels and Alliances, UK&I at AWS, and will oversee the company’s expansion.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
ffnews.com
Fintech Omnio Raises €12 Million in Advance of Planned Merger With Nordiska and Swiss Bankers
Fintech Omnio Raises €12 million in advance of planned merger with Nordiska and Swiss Bankers. Following the merger, the group intends to list its shares on a recognised stock exchange within the next 12 months. Omnio, a leading innovator in Banking-as-a-Service, has completed a 9m Euros equity funding. Omnio...
ffnews.com
CBUAE launches a Financial Infrastructure Transformation Programme
In line with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Central Bank of the UAE‘s (CBUAE) Board of Directors, the CBUAE today launched its Financial Infrastructure Transformation Programme (FIT programme) to accelerate the digital transformation in the financial services sector as part of a wider strategy aimed at enabling the CBUAE to be among the top central banks globally.
ffnews.com
Nexi Digital Finland Accelerates European Digital Payments
Nets, part of Nexi Group, the European PayTech, will establish Nexi Digital Finland as a hub in Espoo, Finland, to drive technological innovation within Nexi Group. The new hub will recruit over 50 new software engineers to develop digital payment products and services. As the first of its kind in the Nordics, it will leverage the strong expertise of Nexi Group daughter companies and the wider region.
ffnews.com
Chesapeake Bank Debuts New Digital Debit Card Product by Leveraging Partnerships With Trabian, Q2, and Jack Henry
Chesapeake Bank has announced the release of a new product – the Digital Debit Card. The Digital Debit Card allows consumers to create virtual cards within online and mobile banking for use in online purchases, and it can be loaded into their mobile wallet. The Digital Debit Card is not an off-the-shelf product; rather, it is the culmination of development work between Chesapeake Bank with Trabian, Q2, and Jack Henry.
ffnews.com
Quotezone Fintech Scholarship to Give Boost to Booming UK Industry
A new survey from Quotezone.co.uk found that despite the UK being a global leader in fintech, a massive 77% of students have never considered a job in the fintech industry. Ahead of applications opening for the scholarship programme, the company has asked students from across the UK about their university experience and their perception of the fintech sector.
ffnews.com
XS.com Joins FinTech Summit in Bahrain as Global Partner
XS.com, the multinational global fintech and financial services provider has today announced that it will be the Global Partner of the first ever fintech and crypto exhibition of its kind held in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The Fintech and Crypto Summit is organised by Smart Vision and will be held this week on the 15th – 16th February 2023 at the Crowne Plaza Bahrain Hotel.
ffnews.com
Wirex Becomes Global Partner of Visa and Makes Strong Moves in APAC
Wirex, a leading crypto payments platform, has signed a long-term strategic global partnership with payments company network, Visa. This includes becoming a member of Visa in APAC and the UK that will allow Wirex to directly issue crypto-enabled debit and prepaid cards themselves to over 40 countries. The agreement between...
ffnews.com
Binance Charity Recruits Former Global Chief of Comms, INSEAD as New Exec Director
Binance Charity appoints Axel Tagliavini to head up Binance Charity as it ramps up its education outreach. “We are excited to welcome Axel as Executive Director at such a pivotal point for Binance Charity as well as the industry. Axel will lead and manage the philanthropic arm of Binance, with a core focus of advancing accessibility to Web3 education worldwide for the underrepresented and underprivileged.”
ffnews.com
Smart Pension adds J.P. Morgan Asset Management ETF to its sustainable default growth fund
Smart Pension, one of the UK’s leading workplace pension providers, announces its investment in J.P. Morgan’s Carbon Transition Global Equity (CTB) UCITS ETF (ticker: JPCT). The ETF focuses on driving the shift to a lower-carbon economy and is part of a wider initiative to make Smart Pension’s default growth fund net zero by 2040. This continues to put Smart Pension at the forefront of the industry from a sustainability perspective.
ffnews.com
POSaBIT Announces Sarah Mirsky-Terranova as Chief Compliance Officer
POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC: POSAF), the leading provider of payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry, is proud to name Sarah Mirsky-Terranova, Esq., as the company’s Chief Compliance Officer. “Sarah’s depth of experience and industry knowledge provides our company with a tremendous opportunity to build upon our already...
ffnews.com
Payit by NatWest Helps Legal Services Provider Collect Charity Donations in Innovative New Way
London, UK. International law firm CMS has signed up to technology from NatWest’s multi award-winning open banking payments solution Payit, to collect charity donations from employees for their charity partners using reusable link technology as part of their wider social impact programme. CMS is the first business to adopt...
ffnews.com
DFSA Chief Executive Ian Johnston Appointed Vice Chair of IOSCO Committee
The Chief Executive of the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), Ian Johnston, has been appointed as the Vice Chair of the Africa and Middle East Regional Committee (AMERC) and so, a board member of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). IOSCO is the global standard-setter for securities regulation. IOSCO’s...
ffnews.com
NatWest Group agrees to acquire majority shareholding in workplace savings and pensions fintech Cushon
Today, NatWest Group is announcing an agreement (subject to regulatory approval) to acquire an 85% shareholding of Cushon, a workplace savings and pensions fintech, with 15% retained by Cushon management. This agreement will provide NatWest Group with its first opportunity to offer Commercial customers and their employees a suite of financial wellbeing products.
ffnews.com
ACA Group Taps Global Talent With New Office in Pune, India
ACA Group (ACA), the leading governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) advisory and technology firm in financial services, is opening a new office in Pune, India, to service the growing financial services market in the region and, most importantly increase its access to great talent to support ACA’s rapid global growth.
ffnews.com
Government launches new initiative to promote women in STEM
Kemi Badenoch, the Minister for Women and Equalities, has announced a new Government-backed initiative to encourage women to pursue or return to a career in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). According to Government research, women make up just 29.4 per cent of the STEM workforce in the UK, while...
ffnews.com
ID-Pal Appoints New Chair to Its Board of Directors
Leading global identity verification provider ID-Pal, today announced the appointment of Tim Murphy as the new independent Chairperson of its Board of Directors. An early investor in ID-Pal, Murphy has sat on the Board as a non-executive member since 2017 and his current position is Principal Director at mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory firm, Guacamole Partners Limited.
ffnews.com
Toshiba’s Quantum-Inspired Optimisation Solver Now Available via AWS
Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation (TDSL), an industry leader in applying quantum-inspired solutions to complex real-world problems, today announced the launch of “SQBM+ for AWS,” a version of its SQBM+ software customized for the AWS Marketplace operated by Amazon Web Services, Inc. SQBM+ is optimization software that quickly finds...
ffnews.com
Trulioo’s Michael Ramsbacker on the What’s to Come for Crypto
In this exclusive interview, Trulioo‘s CEO Michael Ramsbacker shares his insights on the future of the crypto industry. With years of experience in the tech and finance sector, Ramsbacker provides a unique perspective on where the crypto market is headed and what investors can expect in the coming years.
Comments / 0