Chesapeake Bank has announced the release of a new product – the Digital Debit Card. The Digital Debit Card allows consumers to create virtual cards within online and mobile banking for use in online purchases, and it can be loaded into their mobile wallet. The Digital Debit Card is not an off-the-shelf product; rather, it is the culmination of development work between Chesapeake Bank with Trabian, Q2, and Jack Henry.

19 HOURS AGO