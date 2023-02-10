ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

New Jersey visits Minnesota after Hamilton’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

New Jersey Devils (34-13-4, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (27-19-4, fourth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Minnesota Wild after Dougie Hamilton’s two-goal game against the Seattle Kraken in the Devils’ 3-1 win.

Minnesota has a 27-19-4 record overall and a 15-9-1 record in home games. The Wild have conceded 143 goals while scoring 150 for a +7 scoring differential.

New Jersey has a 19-3-2 record in road games and a 34-13-4 record overall. The Devils have a +43 scoring differential, with 178 total goals scored and 135 given up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 28 goals and 33 assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has scored five goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

Jack Hughes has 35 goals and 32 assists for the Devils. Hamilton has six goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-6-0, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Devils: 8-1-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Jonas Brodin: out (lower body).

Devils: Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Brendan Smith: day to day (undisclosed), Jack Hughes: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

