Canadiens play the Islanders after Harvey-Pinard’s 2-goal performance

New York Islanders (27-23-5, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-27-4, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host the New York Islanders after Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored two goals in the Canadiens’ 5-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators.

Montreal has an 11-14-1 record at home and a 20-27-4 record overall. The Canadiens serve 12.6 penalty minutes per game to rank second in the league.

New York has an 11-13-3 record on the road and a 27-23-5 record overall. The Islanders have gone 22-6-2 when scoring three or more goals.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The Islanders won 2-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki has 16 goals and 24 assists for the Canadiens. Kirby Dach has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Mathew Barzal has 14 goals and 34 assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has scored five goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Islanders: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Sean Monahan: out (foot), Brendan Gallagher: out (lower body), Carey Price: out (knee), Joel Armia: out (upper-body), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Juraj Slafkovsky: out (lower-body), Kaiden Guhle: out (leg), Joel Edmundson: day to day (upper body), Jonathan Drouin: out (upper-body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Cole Caufield: out for season (shoulder), Jake Evans: out (lower-body).

Islanders: Cal Clutterbuck: out (upper body).

