Elmont, NY

Canadiens play the Islanders after Harvey-Pinard’s 2-goal performance

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

New York Islanders (27-23-5, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-27-4, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host the New York Islanders after Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored two goals in the Canadiens’ 5-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators.

Montreal has an 11-14-1 record at home and a 20-27-4 record overall. The Canadiens serve 12.6 penalty minutes per game to rank second in the league.

New York has an 11-13-3 record on the road and a 27-23-5 record overall. The Islanders have gone 22-6-2 when scoring three or more goals.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The Islanders won 2-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki has 16 goals and 24 assists for the Canadiens. Kirby Dach has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Mathew Barzal has 14 goals and 34 assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has scored five goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Islanders: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Sean Monahan: out (foot), Brendan Gallagher: out (lower body), Carey Price: out (knee), Joel Armia: out (upper-body), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Juraj Slafkovsky: out (lower-body), Kaiden Guhle: out (leg), Joel Edmundson: day to day (upper body), Jonathan Drouin: out (upper-body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Cole Caufield: out for season (shoulder), Jake Evans: out (lower-body).

Islanders: Cal Clutterbuck: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Related
The Associated Press

Stutzle scores in OT, Senators rally to beat Flames 4-3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Tim Stutzle scored at 1:55 of overtime to cap Ottawa’s comeback from two goals down as the Senators beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Monday night. Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson and Alex DeBrincat also scored for Ottawa and Stutlze had assists on all three goals. Mads Sogaard, appearing in his fourth NHL game, made 34 saves.
The Associated Press

Bobrovsky, Panthers beat Wild 2-1 in shootout

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Anton Lundell and Aleksander Barkov scored in the shootout to send the Florida Panthers to a 2-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Monday night. Eetu Luostarinen scored in regulation for Florida, which has won four of its past five games. Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves for the Panthers in a low-scoring game with plenty of scoring opportunities.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Associated Press

Crouse scores 2 goals as Coyotes beat Preds 4-2 for road win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lawson Crouse scored his second goal at 4:20 of the third period, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Nashville Predators 4-2 on Monday night to snap an 18-game road skid. Crouse nearly had a hat trick but missed an empty net wide with 1:11 left. Christian Fischer didn’t miss with 52.9 remaining. Nick Schmaltz also scored a goal as the Coyotes won for the first time on the road since a 4-0 win at Carolina on Nov. 23, a span that saw them go 0-13-5 until capping this three-game road swing that started with back-to-back overtime losses. Matias Maccelli, J.J. Moser and Clayton Keller each had two assists.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

