Queens hosts Bellarmine following McKee’s 27-point game

Bellarmine Knights (11-15, 6-7 ASUN) at Queens Royals (16-10, 6-7 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens takes on the Bellarmine Knights after AJ McKee scored 27 points in Queens’ 84-80 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Royals have gone 8-3 at home. Queens is second in the ASUN in rebounding averaging 35.8 rebounds. Gavin Rains paces the Royals with 10.2 boards.

The Knights have gone 6-7 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine ranks sixth in the ASUN shooting 35.6% from deep. Langdon Hatton leads the Knights shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Dye is scoring 16.7 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Royals. McKee is averaging 17.1 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the last 10 games for Queens.

Ben Johnson is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 10.2 points. Garrett Tipton is shooting 49.3% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, averaging 79.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Sports

Knights: 5-5, averaging 63.2 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.