ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Panthers take win streak into matchup with the Avalanche

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Colorado Avalanche (27-19-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (26-22-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers head into a matchup with the Colorado Avalanche as winners of three games in a row.

Florida has a 15-7-3 record in home games and a 26-22-6 record overall. The Panthers have committed 263 total penalties (4.9 per game) to rank first in the league.

Colorado has a 27-19-4 record overall and a 14-10-1 record in road games. The Avalanche have conceded 138 goals while scoring 148 for a +10 scoring differential.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Panthers won the last matchup 5-4. Eric Staal scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk has 27 goals and 44 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has scored nine goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

Cale Makar has 13 goals and 32 assists for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen has seven goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-2-2, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.2 assists, 4.8 penalties and 13.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Patric Hornqvist: out (upper-body).

Avalanche: Cale Makar: out (head), Josh Manson: out (lower-body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Darren Helm: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Crouse scores 2 goals as Coyotes beat Preds 4-2 for road win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lawson Crouse scored his second goal at 4:20 of the third period, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Nashville Predators 4-2 on Monday night to snap an 18-game road skid. Crouse nearly had a hat trick but missed an empty net wide with 1:11 left. Christian Fischer didn’t miss with 52.9 remaining. Nick Schmaltz also scored a goal as the Coyotes won for the first time on the road since a 4-0 win at Carolina on Nov. 23, a span that saw them go 0-13-5 until capping this three-game road swing that started with back-to-back overtime losses. Matias Maccelli, J.J. Moser and Clayton Keller each had two assists.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Panthers beat Wild in shootout for 4th win in 5 games

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Anton Lundell and Aleksander Barkov scored in the shootout and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Monday night. Eetu Luostarinen scored in regulation for Florida, which has won four of its past five games. Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves and stopped two of the three players he faced in the shootout.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Associated Press

Warriors beat Wizards 135-126, snap two-game losing streak

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — After illness and injury twice interrupted his season and threw off his rhythm, Andrew Wiggins sure needed a dominant game like this. JaMychal Green did, too, because he has also been through the wringer dealing first with COVID-19 then an infection in his lower right leg. Now, he’s dealing with a tender wrist. Wiggins had 29 points and seven rebounds, Klay Thompson scored 27 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards 135-126 on Monday night in their final home game before the All-Star break. “Definitely his best game since he’s been back, he had a lot of good games early in the season but I loved his aggressiveness, he was attacking the rim all night and got it going from the mid-range and just got us a lot of key buckets when we were starting to fade a little bit,” coach Steve Kerr said of Wiggins.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Stutzle scores in OT, Senators rally to beat Flames 4-3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Tim Stutzle scored at 1:55 of overtime to cap Ottawa’s comeback from two goals down as the Senators beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Monday night. Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson and Alex DeBrincat also scored for Ottawa and Stutlze had assists on all three goals. Mads Sogaard, appearing in his fourth NHL game, made 34 saves.
The Associated Press

Gordon guides Grambling to 68-64 win over Prairie View AM

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Carte’Are Gordon had 18 points to help Grambling fend off Prairie View A&M 68-64 on Monday night. Gordon added eight rebounds for the Tigers (17-8, 10-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Shawndarius Cowart had 12 points and Tra’Michael Moton scored 10. The Panthers (9-17, 5-8) were led by Yahuza Rasas with 25 points and nine rebounds. Jeremiah Gambrell had 12 points and William Douglas finished with nine points and two steals. Both teams next play Saturday. Grambling squares off against Southern, while Prairie View A&M hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
GRAMBLING, LA
The Associated Press

LaMelo Ball leads Hornets to wire-to-wire victory over Hawks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 30 points and 15 assists, Terry Rozier added 29 points and the Charlotte Hornets held off the Atlanta Hawks 144-138 on Monday night to snap a seven-game losing streak. Gordon Hayward scored 26 points and P.J. Washington chipped in with 22 as the Hornets shot 63% from the field. Ball had six 3-pointers and Rozier hit five as Charlotte tied a season high with 20 made 3s. Rookie center Mark Williams finished with 15 points and a huge block on Trae Young’s 3-point attempt in the final minute. Ball put on a show, finishing 12 of 19 from the field and 6 of 10 from beyond the arc. When he wasn’t scoring, he was creating off the dribble and finding open teammates. He had four turnovers, but the good far outweighed the bad.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Nikola Jokic scores 27, Nuggets hold off Heat 112-108

MIAMI (AP) — No team came into Monday night having allowed fewer points in the paint per game this season than Miami. Nikola Jokic wasn’t bothered. The two-time reigning MVP made the most of every opportunity, finishing with 27 points on 12-of-14 shooting and leading the Denver Nuggets past the Heat 112-108 — snapping Miami’s eight-game home winning streak. “Nikola did what he does,” Denver coach Michael Malone said.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Mackinnon rallies Elon to 70-68 victory over Hampton

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Max Mackinnon scored 18 points and made two free throws with four seconds remaining to rally Elon to a 70-68 victory over Hampton on Monday night. Mackinnon made 7 of 17 shots with two 3-pointers and handed out five assists for the Phoenix (7-20, 5-9 Colonial Athletic Association). Mackinnon hit from beyond the arc to give Elon a 68-66 lead with 36 seconds left. Jerald Gillens-Butler came off the bench to hit three 3-pointers and score 14. Sean Halloran pitched in with 10 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Torrence Watson grabbed 10 boards and scored five. Jordan Nesbitt and Marquis Godwin scored 15 apiece to pace the Pirates (6-21, 3-11), who have lost four straight. Nesbitt added five rebounds and four assists. Russell Dean had 12 points and five assists and reserve Daniel Banister added 11 points and five rebounds. Freshman Kyrese Mullen totaled nine points and 10 rebounds. Hampton trailed 42-31 at halftime.
ELON, NC
The Associated Press

Adams scores 21, Jackson State routs Bethune-Cookman 91-64

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Chase Adams had 21 points and Jackson State rolled to a 91-64 victory over Bethune-Cookman on Monday night. Adams was 8-of-11 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the foul line for the Tigers (9-17, 8-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Ken Evans scored 18 points and added eight rebounds and five assists. Coltie Young hit 5 of 9 shots with three 3-pointers and scored 15. Marcus Garrett finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and two steals to lead the Wildcats (9-17, 5-8). Joe French added 16 points, while Zion Harmon scored nine. Both teams play on Saturday. Jackson State hosts Alcorn State, while Bethune-Cookman travels to play Alabama A&M.
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

Alabama hoops No. 1 in AP Top 25 for first time in 20 years

Alabama is the new No. 1, rising to the top spot in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll for the first time in 20 years. Purdue’s loss to Northwestern last week caused a jumble at the top of the AP Top 25 and that helped the Crimson Tide. Alabama received 38 first-place votes from a 62-person media panel Monday, moving up two spots to leapfrog No. 2 Houston. The Cougars had 22 first-place votes to remain at No. 2 and Purdue, down to No. 3, still had two first-place votes. UCLA and Kansas rounded out the top five.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Associated Press

Stephen Curry hopes to return shortly after All-Star break

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry hopes to get back to some on-court work during the All-Star break but will miss time afterward as he recovers from a left leg injury. The reigning NBA Finals MVP missed his fourth straight game after getting injured against Dallas on Feb. 4 in a collision while defending McKinley Wright IV as he drove to the basket. Wright’s knee hit Curry’s shin.
The Associated Press

Ingram scores 34 as Pelicans hold off Thunder, 103-100

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 34 points and the New Orleans Pelicans outlasted the Oklahoma City Thunder 103-100 on Monday night. Ingram made 14 of 24 field goal attempts and helped New Orleans win even though high-scoring guard CJ McCollum sat out with a sprained right ankle. “Brandon was phenomenal,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “He can get his shot anywhere on the floor. You know, he was patient. ... At the end of the day, he had a dominant performance, and we needed his scoring tonight.” Oklahoma City had a chance to tie in the closing seconds, but Isaiah Joe’s 3-pointer bounced away at the buzzer.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
638K+
Post
679M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy