Cohen leads Saint Francis (PA) against Merrimack after 27-point showing

Merrimack Warriors (10-16, 8-4 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (9-15, 6-5 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) plays the Merrimack Warriors after Josh Cohen scored 27 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 78-76 overtime victory over the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Red Flash have gone 8-3 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) leads the NEC shooting 38.4% from deep, led by Wisler Sanon II shooting 52.6% from 3-point range.

The Warriors are 8-4 against NEC opponents. Merrimack is the top team in the NEC giving up just 62.4 points per game while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cohen is averaging 21.6 points and eight rebounds for the Red Flash. Maxwell Land is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Javon Bennett is averaging 8.3 points and 2.8 steals for the Warriors. Jordan Minor is averaging 15.4 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 51.3% over the past 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 63.6 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 11.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.