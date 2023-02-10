ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers bring 3-game win streak into matchup against the Kraken

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Seattle Kraken (29-17-5, second in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (29-14-8, third in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -179, Kraken +154; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers seek to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Seattle Kraken.

New York is 29-14-8 overall and 15-9-4 in home games. The Rangers have allowed 134 goals while scoring 164 for a +30 scoring differential.

Seattle has a 16-7-2 record in road games and a 29-17-5 record overall. The Kraken have scored 178 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank sixth in NHL play.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Kraken won the last meeting 3-2 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Fox has 10 goals and 39 assists for the Rangers. Filip Chytil has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Jordan Eberle has 10 goals and 28 assists for the Kraken. Adam Larsson has one goal and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Kraken: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), Andre Burakovsky: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

