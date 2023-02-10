Flyers host the Predators after shootout victory

Nashville Predators (24-19-6, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-22-9, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Nashville Predators after the Flyers took down the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in a shootout.

Philadelphia is 11-13-2 at home and 22-22-9 overall. The Flyers are 10th in NHL play with 218 total penalties (averaging 4.1 per game).

Nashville has gone 10-11-3 in road games and 24-19-6 overall. The Predators have gone 11-4-3 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Flyers won 3-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Hayes has 16 goals and 30 assists for the Flyers. Noah Cates has scored three goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

Nino Niederreiter has scored 13 goals with 10 assists for the Predators. Matt Duchene has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 4-4-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Predators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Tanner Laczynski: out (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Zack MacEwen: out (jaw), Ryan Ellis: out for season (pelvis), Sean Couturier: out (back).

Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Alexandre Carrier: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.