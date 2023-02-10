Stonehill hosts Saint Francis (BKN) after Harris’ 20-point performance

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (13-12, 6-6 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (12-15, 8-4 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) takes on the Stonehill Skyhawks after Josiah Harris scored 20 points in Saint Francis (BKN)’s 64-62 overtime victory against the Wagner Seahawks.

The Skyhawks have gone 5-4 in home games. Stonehill is seventh in the NEC with 12.4 assists per game led by Isaiah Burnett averaging 2.8.

The Terriers are 6-6 against conference opponents. Saint Francis (BKN) gives up 66.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Sims is shooting 47.5% and averaging 14.8 points for the Skyhawks. Max Zegarowski is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

Larry Moreno is averaging 10.6 points for the Terriers. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 61.8 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Terriers: 7-3, averaging 66.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.