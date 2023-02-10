ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabres face the Flames in a non-conference matchup

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Calgary Flames (24-18-10, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (26-20-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Calgary Flames in a non-conference matchup.

Buffalo has gone 11-13-2 at home and 26-20-4 overall. The Sabres have given up 169 goals while scoring 185 for a +16 scoring differential.

Calgary has a 24-18-10 record overall and a 10-9-8 record on the road. The Flames have a 24-2-8 record when scoring at least three goals.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Sabres won 6-3 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Tuch has scored 24 goals with 31 assists for the Sabres. Victor Olofsson has seven goals over the last 10 games.

Elias Lindholm has scored 15 goals with 31 assists for the Flames. Blake Coleman has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 4.5 penalties and 13.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Tage Thompson: day to day (upper body).

Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

