Washington, DC

Bruins host the Capitals after Zacha’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Washington Capitals (27-20-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (39-7-5, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Washington Capitals after Pavel Zacha scored two goals in the Bruins’ 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Boston is 39-7-5 overall and 22-1-3 at home. The Bruins have a 37-2-3 record in games they score at least three goals.

Washington is 13-12-3 on the road and 27-20-6 overall. The Capitals have gone 25-2-3 in games they score three or more goals.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. The Bruins won the previous meeting 5-2. Zacha scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand has scored 16 goals with 30 assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has seven goals and 36 assists for the Capitals. Alexander Ovechkin has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Capitals: 4-6-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Vinni Lettieri: day to day (lower body), Jake DeBrusk: out (fibula), Tomas Nosek: out (foot).

Capitals: Nic Dowd: out (lower-body), Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Tom Wilson: day to day (lower-body), John Carlson: out (face), Connor Brown: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

