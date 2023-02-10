Read full article on original website
Confession (2023 movie) trailer, release date
Confession follows Jillian (Clark Backo), an up-and-coming district attorney, who takes on the case of a young woman who has accused three men of s–ual assault. She puts her career on the line in order to uncover a deeper web of mystery, m–der and deception. Startattle.com – Confession 2023.
Luther: The Fallen Sun (2023 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo
Luther: The Fallen Sun is an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga re-imagined for film, wherein a gruesome serial k–ler is t–rorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars. Startattle.com – Luther: The Fallen Sun 2023. Haunted by his failure...
Punch (2023 movie) trailer, release date
Punch tells the story of Jim, a promising teenage boxer training under the watch of his demanding and alcoholic father. Startattle.com – Punch 2023. When Jim develops a relationship with a male classmate, the two are forced to navigate isolation, homophobia, and the brutality of small-town life. As he discovers what it means to be gay, he realizes how little strength has to do with heroism.
‘Gladiator’ Sequel Lands 2024 Release Date
Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel has landed a 2024 release date. The action movie will hit theaters Nov. 22, 2024 via Paramount. The project is a follow-up to Scott’s best picture-winning 2000 feature, which followed Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe), a former general who is forced into being a common gladiator under the rule of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), a patricidal self-appointed Emperor of Rome. According to previous reports, the sequel’s story will center on Lucius, the son of Lucilla, played by Connie Nielsen, and the nephew of Phoenix’s Commodus. The project is currently untitled. More from The Hollywood ReporterIreland Smashes Oscar...
‘Rebel’ Kim Novak, 90, tells ‘real story’ of forbidden Sammy Davis Jr. relationship
Kim Novak is ready to tell all at the age of 90. The “Vertigo” icon, who celebrated nine decades around the sun on Feb. 13, gave a rare interview in which she revealed how her relationship with Sammy Davis Jr. was misconstrued by others. Speaking to People about her life, career and upcoming documentary, “Kim Novak: Hollywood’s Golden Age Rebel,” she described how she felt the immense “pressure to be seen and not heard” when it came to her love affair with the multifaceted entertainer during Hollywood’s Golden Age. “I told them a lot of revealing things,” Novak said about her doc. “I was very...
When Will ‘1923’ Episode 6 Premiere On Paramount+? ‘1923’ Episode 6 Release Date Info
Fans of Taylor Sheridan’s popular Yellowstone prequel 1923 have two reasons to celebrate. Not only did the series recently return from hiatus, but it was just announced that 1923 has been renewed for Season 2!. A second season of Paramount+’s Harrison Ford/Helen Mirren-led western isn’t exactly shocking news considering...
‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Child Star Lisa Jakub, 44, Resurfaces For Rare Interview 30 Years After Beloved Movie
Lisa Jakub was just 15 when Robin Williams‘ comedy Mrs. Doubtfire hit theaters in 1993. And 30 years later, as the movie celebrates its landmark anniversary, the actress who played his elder daughter, Lydia, is speaking out about how the late actor affected her decision to work as an author, speaker, and mental health activist. “I have struggled with anxiety and depression my entire life and Robin was very open with me with what he struggled with, and that’s a big reason why I do what I do today,'” she told David Campbell and Belinda Russell during a Friday, February 10 interview on Today Extra. The iconic comedian died by suicide in 2014.
Actress Annie Wersching, Best Known For Roles On NCIS, 24, Bosch, General Hospital, Marvel’s Runaways, Timeless, Star Trek: Picard & More, Passes Away At 45 After Cancer Battle! RIP
Actress Annie Wersching, Best Known For Roles On NCIS, 24, Bosch, General Hospital, Marvel’s Runaways, Timeless, Star Trek: Picard and More, Passes Away At 45 After Cancer Battle! RIP. THR reports. Annie Wersching, Actress in ‘Bosch,’ ‘24,’ ‘Runaways,’ Dies at 45. Wersching, who...
DC Confirms ‘The Batman’ Sequel Release Date and Title
As part of their huge announcement of a whole new universe of DC movies and shows, Warner Bros. confirmed that 2022’s hit The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the latest version of the Dark Knight, would get a sequel. They also revealed its official title: The Batman - Part II.
‘Eight Is Enough’: Which Cast Members From the ’70s Show Are Still Alive?
The TV comedy-drama aired for five seasons from 1977 to 1981 on ABC. Here are the 'Eight Is Enough' cast members who are still alive.
Surprise actor crashes RuPaul's Drag Race acting challenge with hilarious queen references
The queens' Daytona Wind blew from dusk till dawn on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15, when actor Danny Trejo made a surprise appearance during the cast's acting challenge. On Friday's episode of the Emmy-winning competition series, the 78-year-old Desperado and Machete star crashed the final scene of the queens' sitcom spoof as the shocked cast looked on in disbelief — and while RuPaul cackled from his directing post.
John Travolta Reprises 'Grease' Character in 2023 Super Bowl Ad
John Travolta reprised his singing role in the 1978 film Grease for a T-Mobile ad that'll broadcast during the 2023 Super Bowl. He's joined by two stars of the show Scrubs, Zach Braff and Donald Faison, for a parody version of Grease soundtrack selection "Summer Nights." In the one-minute spot...
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
The Flash Movie Trailer Reveals First Full Look at Michael Keaton's Batman Return
Worlds are colliding this summer. After spending nearly a decade in development hell, Warner Brothers is finally set to release The Flash, the first feature film to star the scarlet speedster in his multi-decade history as a comic book character. The Flash will continue the story of Ezra Miller's Barry Allen, the DCEU's version of ...
‘History of the World, Part II’: Hulu Releases First Trailer For Mel Brooks‘ Sequel Series (TV News Roundup)
Hulu has released the first trailer for the upcoming comedy series “History of the World, Part II.” The sketch comedy series will premiere March 6 with two episodes, followed by the release two episodes daily until the finale on March 9. It’s been 40 years since the release of Mel Brooks’ “History of the World, Part I” film, and in the new series, Brooks has finally brought about a sequel. “History of the World, Part II” stars the creator, writer, and narrator; Brooks also exec produces the series alongside Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen, Kevin Salter and Christie...
Netflix - 2023 Films Preview Trailer
Mark your calendars for 2023, as Netflix reveals the release dates and footage from the movie slate for another star-studded year! And this is just a sneak-peek of the full list, with more comedy, action, drama, suspense, and romance waiting for you to enjoy. So buckle up, grab the popcorn, and save the dates.
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Trailer Revealed at the Super Bowl
Chris Pratt and his ragtag cosmic rogues are back. Here's the latest trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Marvel gave a look at the next stages of the Marvel Cinematic Universe during the Super Bowl. GotG Volume 3, once again directed by James Gunn, is the latest spacefaring adventure for the bickering misfits, following a brief appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder.
The Winchesters (Season 1 Episode 11) “You’ve Got a Friend” trailer, release date
In the aftermath of the fight with Golem, Carlos, Mary, and Latika are cleaning the clubhouse when they hear a noise from outside. Startattle.com – The Winchesters | The CW. They creep out to investigate and spot a figure but can’t quite make it out until it turns, and they are shocked to see John standing before them, covered in blood. Meanwhile, Carlos and Latika set out in search of something important. This episode was directed by Lisa Soper and written by Nicol Desperito.
'School Spirits': Release Date, Cast, Filming Details, and Everything We Know so Far About the Supernatural Series
It’s fair to say that shows like Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Wednesday have paved the way for the rising popularity of young-adult fantasy, blending supernatural and coming-of-age drama. And now, the upcoming Paramount+ series, School Spirits joins the rising trend. The series is created by Megan and Nate...
The Flash (Season 9 Episode 2) “Hear No Evil” trailer, release date
Barry (Grant Gustin) feels guilty for what happened to Caitlin and Mark (Jon Cor) comes up with a plan which makes everyone skeptical. Startattle.com – The Flash | The CW. Meanwhile, Red Death looms in Central City and commands that failure is not an option. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) asks Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) to make a choice which leads Cecile to think about the greater good. Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) take a step in a new direction. Lastly, old friends pay an unexpected visit to S.T.A.R. Labs. This episode was written by Jonathan Butler and Kristen Kim and directed by Eric Wallace.
