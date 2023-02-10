Kim Novak is ready to tell all at the age of 90. The “Vertigo” icon, who celebrated nine decades around the sun on Feb. 13, gave a rare interview in which she revealed how her relationship with Sammy Davis Jr. was misconstrued by others. Speaking to People about her life, career and upcoming documentary, “Kim Novak: Hollywood’s Golden Age Rebel,” she described how she felt the immense “pressure to be seen and not heard” when it came to her love affair with the multifaceted entertainer during Hollywood’s Golden Age. “I told them a lot of revealing things,” Novak said about her doc. “I was very...

12 HOURS AGO