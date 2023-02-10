Read full article on original website
Related
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
“Never seen anything like it”: "Aggressive" Trump special counsel hauls lawyers before grand jury
Two of former President Donald Trump's attorneys have reportedly appeared before a federal grand jury investigating the former president's handling of sensitive government documents that he took to his Mar-a-Lago club and residence after he left office. Trump attorney Evan Corcoran, who handled the former president's responses to the government...
Washington Post forced to issue correction after claiming GOP congresswoman was once registered Democrat
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., trashed The Washington Post for getting its facts wrong in an article on her background before she was elected to Congress.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
KEYT
Washington Post: Trump campaign commissioned research that failed to prove 2020 election fraud claims
A research firm commissioned by former President Donald Trump‘s 2020 campaign team to prove his electoral fraud claims instead failed to substantiate his theories, the Washington Post reported Saturday. The Berkeley Research Group was commissioned to look into voting data from six states, according to the Post, and a...
'Little by little they are winning': Tide turns in key Ukraine city: Updates as Russian offensive begins.
Russia has begun its anticipated offensive in Ukraine, sending in thousands of additional troops, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.
KEYT
Iranian President Raisi to visit China to shore up ties
BEIJING (AP) — China says Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will meet with his counterpart Xi Jinping during his three-day trip to Beijing China starting Tuesday as the two U.S. rivals seek further cooperation. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson made the announcement Sunday, saying Raisi’s visit was at Xi’s invitation. China is a major buyer of Iranian oil and an important source of investment in the Mideast country. In 2021, Iran and China signed a 25-year strategic cooperation agreement that covered major economic activities from oil and mining to industry, transportation and agriculture. Both countries have had tense relations with the United States and have sought to project themselves as a counterweight to American power alongside Russia.
KEYT
Egypt’s president praises UAE, seeking to heal Gulf aid rift
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi has offered a monologue of praise for the United Arab Emirates, seeking to repair a rift between Cairo and the Gulf Arab states that have supplied billions of dollars in aid to his nation. Gulf nations now say they want to see reforms in states they send cash, with Egypt receiving over an estimated $100 billion from them in the last decade. A derogatory newspaper column in Egypt about the Gulf states sparked a recent firestorm. El-Sissi’s effusive praise Monday at the World Government Summit in Dubai in the UAE in front of two of its top leaders.
KEYT
GOP launches probe into COVID origins with letter to Fauci
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have kicked off an investigation into the origins of COVID-19 by issuing a series of letters to current and former Biden administration officials for documents and testimony. The Republican chairmen of the House Oversight Committee and the subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic requested information Monday from several people on the hypothesis that coronavirus leaked accidentally from a Chinese lab. Among those contacted is the country’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. Many scientists say they still believe the virus most likely occurred in nature and jumped from animals to humans. Virus researchers have not publicly identified any key new scientific evidence that might make the lab-leak hypothesis more likely.
KEYT
Albanian opposition leads anti-government protest
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Thousands of supporters of Albania’s political opposition are taking part in an anti-government protest and calling for the prime minister’s resignation for alleged corruption and mishandling of the small Balkan nation’s economy. Sali Berisha, a former president and prime minister of Albania who leads the center-right Democratic Party, and former President Ilir Meta, who leads the left-wing Freedom Party, were among the protesters who gathered in front of the main government building on Saturday and shouted for Prime Minister Edi Rama of the ruling center-left Socialist Party to resign. Protest participants hurled smoke bombs at the main entrance of the government building, where hundreds of police officers formed a line to protect the building.
KEYT
US criticizes Israeli settlement plans but offers no action
JERUSALEM (AP) — The United States has criticized new Israeli plans to build thousands of new homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank. But it is giving no indication it plans to take any action against its close Middle Eastern ally. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced the plans late Sunday, saying they were in response to recent deadly Palestinian violence. Officials said Israel will legalize nine unauthorized settlement outposts and give the green light to some 10,000 new homes in other settlements. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday he was “deeply troubled” by the decision, which he said hurts peace prospects. But he made no mention of any action the U.S. might plan in response.
KEYT
Berlusconi blames Ukraine war on Zelenskyy, chafes Meloni
MILAN (AP) — Italian former Premier Silvio Berlusconi has once again put himself at odds with current Premier Giorgia Meloni by openly criticizing her for meeting with Ukraine’s leader, whom he blamed for the nearly year-old Russian invasion. Berlusconi, whose party supports Meloni’s coalition government, is a long-time friend and ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said the war in Ukraine “would never have happened” if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had “ceased attacking the two autonomous republics of Donbass” — parts of the country that Russia has illegally annexed. Berlusconi added that he judged Zelenskyy’s behavior “very, very negatively” and that he wouldn’t meet with the Ukrainian leader if he were premier.
KEYT
UN says Syria agrees to open 2 new crossings for quake aid
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says Syria’s president has agreed to open two new crossing points from Turkey to the country’s rebel-held northwest to deliver desperately needed aid and equipment for millions of earthquake victims. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the decision by Syrian leader Bashar Assad to open crossing points at Bab Al-Salam and Al Raée for an initial period of three months. Currently, the U.N. has only been allowed to deliver aid to the northwest Idlib area through a single crossing at Bab Al-Hawa. The announcement followed a meeting in Damascus earlier Monday between Assad and U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths.
KEYT
Wife of former US pilot complains of Australian treatment
SYDNEY (AP) — The wife of a former U.S. military pilot accused by the United States of illegally training Chinese aviators says her husband is being held in inhumane conditions as he fights extradition from Australia. Saffrine Duggan said in a statement on Monday her husband Daniel Duggan had already been kept 115 days in a “tiny cell” in Sydney’s Silverwater Correctional Complex because of U.S. charges that had yet to be heard in court. She says she would complain to the United Nations Human Rights Committee. Daniel Duggan was arrested in October last year near his family home in Orange, in New South Wales state, and is accused of providing military training to pilots working for China. He has denied the allegations as political posturing.
KEYT
France says its troops misrepresented in ‘Wakanda Forever’
PARIS (AP) — France’s defense minister has denounced the way he says French soldiers deployed in Africa appear to be depicted in the Marvel Studios superhero film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” as “false and misleading.” Minister Sebastien Lecornu “strongly condemned” the similarity of a fictional group of villainous mercenaries with French armed forces members, in a tweet published Sunday about the film that came out in November in France and the U.S. The issue is sensitive in France, which completed its withdrawal from Mali last year after nine years fighting Islamic extremists alongside regional troops. Tensions have also grown between Mali, its African neighbors and Western nations after Mali’s transitional government allowed Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group on its territory.
KEYT
Dual US-Jordanian citizen imprisoned in Jordan on sedition charges launches hunger strike
A dual US-Jordanian citizen convicted on sedition charges in Jordan is calling on the US government to demand his return to the United States and launching a hunger strike to protest his imprisonment. Bassem Awadallah, a dual US-Jordanian citizen, was arrested in April 2021 and sentenced to 15 years in...
KEYT
Cambodian leader shuts down independent media outlet
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen has ordered one of the handful of independent media broadcasters to shut down for publishing an article he said intentionally slandered his son in connection with the country’s relief assistance to earthquake victims in Turkey. The article published by VOD, which also owns a radio station, centered around the signing of a government decision to donate $100,000 to Turkey. It alleged that Lt. Gen. Hun Manet, an elder son of Hun Sen who is also the commander of the army and has been nominated by the ruling party to succeed his father in future elections, had signed the document on Hun Sen’s behalf. VOD said it was an unintentional mistake. Hun Sen has ruled Cambodia with an iron fist for decades.
KEYT
Houthi-run court in Yemen upholds prison term against actor
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A court run by Yemen’s Iran-backed rebels on Sunday upheld a five-year sentence against a female actor and one of her companions who were convicted of committing an indecent act and having drugs in her possession. The arrest of Intisar al-Hammadi and the three other women in February 2021 — as well as the court proceedings against them — have been widely criticized by international rights groups. The case has mirrored widespread Houthi repression and crackdown on women in areas they control in war-torn Yemen. Al-Hammadi and one of the women were first sentenced in November 2021 to five years. The other two were handed one and three years in prison, respectively.
KEYT
Pope worried about Nicaraguan bishop sentenced to 26 years
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday expressed sadness and worry at the news that Bishop Rolando Álvarez, an outspoken critic of the Nicaraguan government, had been sentenced to 26 years in prison. It’s just the latest move against the Catholic Church and government opponents, and comes...
KEYT
UN report: Sayf al-’Adl widely seen as new al-Qaida leader
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. experts say the predominant view among member nations is that the leadership of al-Qaida has passed to Sayf al-’Adl, who was responsible for Osama bin Laden’s security and trained some of the hijackers involved in the 9/11 attack on the U.S. The panel of experts say in a report to the U.N. Security Council circulated Monday that no announcement has been made of Sayf al-’Adl replacing Ayman al-Zawahri, who was killed by a U.S. drone strike in Kabul last August. But it says that in discussions in November and December many U.N. member states “took the view that Sayf al-’Adl is already operating as the de facto and uncontested leader of the group.”
Comments / 0