Russian Politician Says It's Time to 'Admit' Real Reason for Ukraine War
Russian President Vladimir Putin has given several reasons for the war, but these justifications have been dismissed by world leaders.
Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Feb 15-21
MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Feb. 15-21 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Feb 15 - 21 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,653.5 3,209.1 1,670.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 306.2 261.1 230 Feb 8-14 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,496.6 3,175.2 1,505.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.2 264.0 229.8 Feb 1-7 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,365.3 3,174.3 1,186.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.8 267.7 226.4 Jan 25-31 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,283.2 3,083.7 886.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 309.5 267.9 221.9 Jan 18-24 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,719.4 3,977.6 1,174.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 309.5 278.4 221.4 Jan 11-17 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,766.3 3,870.6 1,289.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.1 276.8 224.2 Dec 28-Jan 10 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,160.9 3,420.4 692.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.8 280.2 222.0 Dec 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,333.8 2,686.9 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.4 281.8 218.5 Dec 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,143.4 2,603.1 78.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.4 282.9 224.9 Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Moscow Bureau)
Russian wheat prices edge up on stormy weather conditions in Black Sea
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices rose last week on the back of stormy weather in the Black Sea and a rise in global prices, analysts said on Monday. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content, delivered free on board (FOB) from Black Sea ports, were up $1 from last week to $298 per tonne, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. Loadings at ports were down significantly during the week due to poor weather in the Black Sea hitting Russia's capacity to export. Russia's grain exports dropped from 1.02 million tonnes to 660,000 tonnes during the week, SovEcon said, citing port data. In February, SovEcon says it sees Russia's grain exports at 3.4-3.9 million tonnes for the month, up from 2.3 million tonnes during the same month last year, and comfortably above the February average for recent years of around 2.5 million. Russia's agriculture ministry set the wheat export duty at 4,653.5 roubles per tonne in the period Feb. 15-21, up from 4,496.6 roubles for the previous week. Sowing of spring crops could begin in the south soon, after the ministry also said Russia was ready for the spring season. SovEcon analysts said they expect the moisture content of soils in the south of the country to increase in the next two weeks, just in time for the start of the growing season for winter wheat, which usually begins in March. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Most recent data: Change from week earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,500 rbls/t -100 rbls/t wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 29,025 rbls/t +875 rbls/t (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 80,750 rbls/t +2,000 rbls/t oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 33,950 rbls/t +350 rbls/t (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,140/t -$20 oil (Sovecon) - White sugar, $721.64/t -$0.80 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 73.78 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
In 1914, an 11-Year-Old Black Girl Discovered Oil on Her Property. She Was So Rich that She Was Declared Legally White
The Treaty of 1866 was a defining moment in American history that would shape the future of the country and impact the lives of millions of its citizens, especially a young girl named Sarah Rector.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Widows of Russian soldiers were filmed being gifted fur coats – but weren't allowed to keep them, an anti-war group says
One of the women in the video told a Russian anti-war group that some had their fur coats taken away after the presentation.
Elon Musk insists he’s restricting Ukraine’s access to Starlink because Zelensky could start World War III
The billionaire says he won’t allow Ukraine to launch long-range drones using SpaceX to hit targets in Russia.
GRAINS-Wheat near 6-week high on Black Sea supply concerns, soybeans firm
SINGAPORE, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat ticked lower on Monday, after earlier climbing to its highest since Jan. 3 after escalating war between Russia and Ukraine threatened Black Sea region supplies. Soybeans jumped to a seven-month high on worries about dryness in Argentina and excessive rains in Brazil. FUNDAMENTALS.
WTO director general: dispute settlement reform a 'priority'
DUBAI Feb 13 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization's director general said on Monday that reforming the dispute settlement system is a "priority." "I hope we can deliver that" WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said at the World Government Summit in Dubai on Monday. (Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous, writing by Andrew Mills; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Mexico publishes decree to revoke authorizations for glyphosate, GMO corn
MEXICO CITY, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's government published on Monday a decree to revoke authorizations and permits to import, produce, distribute and use the herbicide glyphosate and genetically-modified corn from March 2024. The decree also states the government will not grant new authorizations for genetically modified corn for human...
India seen coping with Indonesia curbs on palm oil exports
Jakarta keen to calm local prices ahead of Ramadan. MUMBAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia's plans to restrict palm oil exports are unlikely to create a shortage in top consuming market India, where stocks have risen to a record high following aggressive imports in the past three months, industry officials said.
Hong Kong reports outbreak of African swine fever on farm - WOAH
PARIS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported an outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) on a farm near the border with mainland China, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Monday. Samples taken from a local pig farm tested positive for the virus and 45 pigs died...
UPDATE 2-China to plant more soy, speed up GMOs to ensure food supply
Blueprint outlines annual policies for agriculture. Reiterates goals to increase soy acreage, intercrop with corn. Aims to protect soil and land, build more indoor farms. (Adds further detail from document) By Dominique Patton. BEIJING, Feb 13 (Reuters) - China will increase its efforts to boost output of soybeans and edible...
UPDATE 1-Mexico doubles down against glyphosate, GMO corn in new decree
MEXICO CITY, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's government published a decree on Monday to revoke authorizations and permits to import, produce, distribute and use the herbicide glyphosate and genetically modified (GM) corn in the midst of trade tensions with the United States, its biggest supplier. Mexico will not grant new...
Cotton growers make room for more corn and wheat
Battered by drought and rising costs, U.S. cotton growers will devote more of their land to corn, wheat, and soybeans — crops that promise higher revenue this year — while sharply reducing their cotton plantings, said a survey released on Sunday. The National Cotton Council said its survey of growers indicated 11.4 million acres will be planted to cotton this spring, 17% less than last year.
