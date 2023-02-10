Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Biden fires embattled architect of the Capitol, months after scathing report
WASHINGTON — Embattled Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton has been removed “at the president’s direction,” the White House announced Monday. The move comes after days of growing calls for Blanton to resign or be removed from office by President Joe Biden. The architect appeared last week before a congressional panel for the first time since the October release of an inspector general report alleging a litany of ethical breaches.
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Hunter Biden warns Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone, and 11 others to preserve records for potential litigation following laptop scandal
Hunter Biden is also pushing for a criminal probe into the Trump loyalists involved in the pushing out of the laptop's contents.
Russian Politician Says It's Time to 'Admit' Real Reason for Ukraine War
Russian President Vladimir Putin has given several reasons for the war, but these justifications have been dismissed by world leaders.
Steve Bannon Issues Warning to Joe Biden
Hunter Biden has been the focus of the president's critics, including Republicans who are investigating the contents of his son's laptop.
Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders want 'immediate action' to implement a rule that would keep student-loan borrowers' debt from piling up after they graduate
The gainful employment rule would strip federal aid from schools that offer degrees that don't live up to their financial promises.
Donald Trump Has 'Hit the Panic Button,' His Former Lawyer Says
Michael Cohen described Trump's handling of classified documents as "the true danger to our national security" as the DOJ investigations heat up.
Comments / 0