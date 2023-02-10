Read full article on original website
King Charles' Coronation Photographer Announced — and He's Been Behind the Camera for Royal Weddings
Hugo Burnand took the official wedding portraits of King Charles and Queen Camilla as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton The coronation of King Charles III officially has a photographer, and he is a familiar face in royal circles. The Times reported Sunday that Hugo Burnand will take the official portraits at the crowning ceremony of King Charles and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6. The royals have previously called on the 59-year-old cameraman for other high-profile milestones — their weddings. Burnand took the official...
Could Prince Harry Be Part Of King Charles’ Coronation After All? Here’s The Latest
As King Charles' coronation approaches, many are speculating if Prince Harry will attend the royal event, and new details have arrived.
Photos show what King Charles' reign has been like so far, from ascending the throne to being egged
Though not yet coronated, Charles III became king of the United Kingdom when Elizabeth II died in 2022. His reign so far hasn't been without incident.
Prince William's 'Protective' Gesture to Kate Middleton Praised by Fans
The prince's gesture towards his wife at the 2022 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey has gone viral on TikTok with over 800,000 views.
How Kate Middleton's Power Dressing Moment 'Marks a New Era in Her Royal Life'
Kate has been making some subtle style tweaks since becoming the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is shaking things up when it comes to her style. "I think this is her power moment — she's easing into the Princess of Wales role and that promotion that she's had in such a beautiful way," Bethan Holt, fashion director at the Daily Telegraph tells PEOPLE, adding: "She's got this big new title, and she's dressing for that job." Not only did Kate, 41, move up the family hierarchy by becoming the Princess...
See Disney's New Collection of Princess Bridal Gowns Inspired by Tiana, Cinderella and Snow White!
The collection, a collaboration with Allure Bridals, is now in its fourth year, and for the first time includes bridesmaids dresses Brides-to-be, meet the wedding gowns of your princess dreams! Disney's new 2023 Fairy Tale Wedding Gown dress collection in collaboration with Allure Bridals includes a tribute to Cinderella, Snow White and Tiana, as well as gowns inspired by Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Jasmine, Pocahontas and Rapunzel. For the first time, the dreamy collection of 21 gowns also includes bridesmaid dresses, all of which are revealed Feb. 10 in a...
King Charles Displays Glamorous New Photo with Queen Camilla While Meeting Ukraine's President
The framed photo was seemingly taken during the first state visit of King Charles' reign King Charles III put out a new photo with Queen Camilla while meeting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine last week. The King, 74, met Zelenskyy, 45, for the first time at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday after the Ukrainian leader made a surprise speech in the House of Parliament and met U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The British monarch welcomed Zelenskyy to the 1844 Room, one of the palace's many state rooms, where a previously unseen...
Prince William And Kate Middleton Set To Attend 2023 BAFTA Film Awards After Two-Year Hiatus
Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have been confirmed as attendees at this year’s BAFTA Film Awards. William, who is also president of BAFTA, will watch the ceremony alongside Kate before meeting category winners and the EE Rising Star Award nominees after the show, the organization has said. The Prince of Wales has been the president of the BAFTAs since 2010 and has traditionally attended the ceremony alongside his wife. However, the pair have missed the last two BAFTA film awards. In 2021, Prince William did not attend and was scheduled to deliver a speech via video, but altered his plans after...
Coldplay's Chris Martin Declares Rihanna to Be the 'Greatest Singer of All Time'
On Sunday, February 12, Rihanna will be taking the stage for her first live public performance in years for the Super Bowl Halftime show. Another former Super Bowl Halftime performer has declared the Fenty Beauty founder a “higher power” when it comes to singing, and he wants everyone to prepare themselves.
Balmoral Castle, Where Queen Elizabeth Died, Will Reopen for the First Time This Spring
Before Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September, she spent her finals days at her favorite place, Balmoral Castle. The famed, 50,000-acre Scottish estate just announced that it will be reopening for the first time since the monarch passed away, ahead of King Charles III’s coronation on May 6, 2023. The British royal family’s former holiday home has been welcoming the public to its grounds every spring and summer since 1931. And while the estate itself remains closed, visitors will be able to partake in guided excursions of the grounds, gardens and exhibitions starting on Saturday, April 1. This year, the...
Jay-Z Speaks Out About Beyoncé Never Winning Grammys Album of the Year Award
Beyonce Performs At Atlantis The Royal Hotel In Dubai Beyonce Performs At Atlantis The Royal Hotel In Dubai. On Sunday, February 5, Beyoncé was nominated for a number of awards at the 2023 Grammys, including Album of the Year. The musical icon is now in fact the most-awarded Grammy artist in history after taking home her wins from the 65th annual ceremony. However, Album of the Year went to Harry Styles for his latest studio album Harry's House.
