LSU WBB projected as a No. 2 seed by NCAA Selection Committee

Courtesy LSU Basketball

BATON ROUGE – LSU was projected as a No. 2 seed Thursday night on ESPN during the NCAA Tournament selection committee’s first of two midseason top-16 seed reveals.

The committee will make its second reveal Thursday, February 23 during halftime of the South Carolina-Tennessee game on ESPN that will tip-off at 6 p.m. CT. The full 68 team field for the NCAA Tournament will be announced by the committee on the NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Show that will air on ESPN on Sunday, March 12 at 7 p.m. CT.

The Tigers are one of two remaining undefeated teams in the nation and they are scheduled to square off against South Carolina’ the nation’s other undefeated team, Sunday in Columbia at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN. LSU is the No. 3 team in the latest AP Poll and South Carolina, the defending National Champion, has been ranked No. 1 all season. This will mark just the eighth time, and first since 1993, that two SEC teams ranked inside the AP top three will meet in women’s basketball.

*Press release

____________________

Looking for more

LSU remains at No. 3 in the NET, but with an incredibly light strength of schedule, the Tigers are getting no favors from the committee so far. Sunday’s game will go a long way in helping solidify LSU as a one seed with a win. Of course, that’s a tall task against the unanimous top team in the country.

“I don’t know the last time they lost at home,” Mulkey said. It’s been a long time since someone has beaten them there. They haven’t lost this year. They’ve played everybody they could. Tremendous depth and great size with experience. They know how to win and we just hope to go in there and play hard and fight and see what happens.”

All eyes will be on LSU this weekend and that’s another step forward for this program, regardless of the result.

“We won’t allow it to be too big. If you win, all it does is it gives you a leg up on winning the SEC. There are bigger games for both programs down the road. You love the sold out crowd. You love the media attention. I’m glad our name is a part of this, no matter what happens in the game.”