A mundane murder mystery that made more money than it did sense crosses a dangerous line on streaming

By Scott Campbell
 3 days ago
Elmo 123
3d ago

wouldn't it be nice to sit with a cup of coffee and look out the window and see that every morning next door

BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that everyone will be buzzing about this coming week

The first full week of February brings some high-profile Netflix releases to the streaming giant for subscribers to binge, including everything from a new rom-com starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher (Your Place or Mine) to the return of You, Season 4 of which continues the story adapted from Caroline Kepnes’ book series.
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Hugh Jackman Is Wearing a Heart Monitor and Eating 6000 Calories a Day to Prepare for This Role

It’s been seven years since Hugh Jackman played the iconic character of Wolverine, last inhabiting the character in the hit 2017 film Logan. But the veteran actor is preparing to don the claws once more. Recently, it was confirmed that Jackman would be playing Wolverine in the upcoming Ryan Reynolds superhero movie Deadpool 3, and for fans, the film can’t come soon enough. But it’s a process for Jackman to get into fighting form. In a recent interview with Stephen Colbert, the actor opened up about the intense eating regimen he’s following in order to bulk up for Deadpool 3.
ComicBook

Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series

The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
wegotthiscovered.com

Are ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ fans really blowing their paychecks on multiple copies just to spite detractors?

Between the inevitable publicity that follows controversy and the fandom’s insane initiative to buy multiple copies of the game, it looks as though Hogwarts Legacy publisher Warner Bros. and creator J.K. Rowling are the only people to benefit from this stormy launch, which is ironic when you realize the boycotting campaign may have ended up doing exactly what it was trying to stop.

