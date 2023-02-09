ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Feb 13, In Montgomery County

It’s Monday, Feb. 13 and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Council President Briefing: Council President Evan Glass will meet with the media today at 1:30 p.m to discuss the timeline on the appointments for the Planning Board and Council’s review of Bill 18-22 which would ban gas-powered leaf blowers. The briefing will be streamed on the Council’s Facebook page here.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Dog Transported to Veterinary Clinic After Collision in Gaithersburg

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a collision Sunday around 7:30 p.m. where both an adult driver and their dog sustained injuries, according to Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. The two-car collision occurred in Gaithersburg on southbound I-270 between Montgomery Village and I-370 before Exit 9. While MCFRS...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mymcmedia.org

Council Considers Banning Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers

Montgomery County soon just might be a little quieter. On Monday, members of the County Council’s Transportation and Environment Committee agreed to an ordinance that would ban leaf blowers with a combustion engine. “We have begun the process of banning gas leaf blowers,” Council President Evan Glass announced.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Nationals’ Owner Ted Lerner Dies at 97

Ted Lerner, a real estate magnate and founding principal owner of the Washington Nationals, has died at the age of 97. Lerner bought the Nats in 2006 who won the World Series in 2019. Lerner died at his home in Chevy Chase on Sunday according to the Nationals. As a...
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

Breaking the Cycle of Chronic Disease

A groundbreaking effort is under way to try to break the cycle of chronic diseases in families and communities of color in Montgomery County. The non-profit group Global Sustainable Partnerships, with help from the Black Physicians and Healthcare Network and Howard University School of Medicine, has created a unique program that will enroll 40 high school students in an after-school, 9-week course at Howard University School of Medicine. It begins on Feb. 22.
mymcmedia.org

Wheaton High Wrestling Season Cut Short Due to Use of Ineligible Athlete

Wheaton High School’s wrestling season ended prematurely on Jan. 27 following the discovery of an illegible student-athlete on the team, per an email from the school’s principal, Josh Munsey. An illegible student-athlete competing for Wheaton violates Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA)’s and MCPS’s athletic rules....
WHEATON, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy