Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary MLB Team Owner DiesOnlyHomersWashington, DC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Washington residents seeing Social Security income go upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Washington DC—White House Office of Science & Technology Policy (OSTP) Chief Alondra Nelson, 55, Resigns After 8 MonthsJan Vincent Beltran
Avoid These Tourist Traps in DC and Make the Most of Your Visit: A Local's GuideVivian BrooksWashington, DC
Related
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Feb 13, In Montgomery County
It’s Monday, Feb. 13 and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Council President Briefing: Council President Evan Glass will meet with the media today at 1:30 p.m to discuss the timeline on the appointments for the Planning Board and Council’s review of Bill 18-22 which would ban gas-powered leaf blowers. The briefing will be streamed on the Council’s Facebook page here.
mymcmedia.org
Dog Transported to Veterinary Clinic After Collision in Gaithersburg
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a collision Sunday around 7:30 p.m. where both an adult driver and their dog sustained injuries, according to Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. The two-car collision occurred in Gaithersburg on southbound I-270 between Montgomery Village and I-370 before Exit 9. While MCFRS...
mymcmedia.org
Council Considers Banning Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers
Montgomery County soon just might be a little quieter. On Monday, members of the County Council’s Transportation and Environment Committee agreed to an ordinance that would ban leaf blowers with a combustion engine. “We have begun the process of banning gas leaf blowers,” Council President Evan Glass announced.
mymcmedia.org
Nationals’ Owner Ted Lerner Dies at 97
Ted Lerner, a real estate magnate and founding principal owner of the Washington Nationals, has died at the age of 97. Lerner bought the Nats in 2006 who won the World Series in 2019. Lerner died at his home in Chevy Chase on Sunday according to the Nationals. As a...
mymcmedia.org
Silver Spring’s Art and Entertainment District Celebrates Valentine’s Day with Events and Activities
With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, the Silver Spring Art and Entertainment District released a list of activities perfect for a romantic date or just a Galentine’s night out. Whether you are celebrating with a significant other, a friend or your family, there is a lot to do in...
mymcmedia.org
Breaking the Cycle of Chronic Disease
A groundbreaking effort is under way to try to break the cycle of chronic diseases in families and communities of color in Montgomery County. The non-profit group Global Sustainable Partnerships, with help from the Black Physicians and Healthcare Network and Howard University School of Medicine, has created a unique program that will enroll 40 high school students in an after-school, 9-week course at Howard University School of Medicine. It begins on Feb. 22.
mymcmedia.org
Wheaton High Wrestling Season Cut Short Due to Use of Ineligible Athlete
Wheaton High School’s wrestling season ended prematurely on Jan. 27 following the discovery of an illegible student-athlete on the team, per an email from the school’s principal, Josh Munsey. An illegible student-athlete competing for Wheaton violates Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA)’s and MCPS’s athletic rules....
Comments / 0