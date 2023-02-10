Read full article on original website
investing.com
1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell This Week: Deere, Palantir
U.S. inflation data, retail sales, and more earnings will drive markets in the week ahead. Deere) shares are a buy amid strong profit and sales growth. Palantir stock set to underperform amid sluggish results and weak outlook. Stocks on Wall Street ended mixed on Friday, as the S&P 500 suffered...
investing.com
Bath & Body Works adds new director as Third Point pushes for changes
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Bath & Body Works named a veteran consumer products executive as a new director on Monday as the specialty retailer faces pressure from hedge fund Third Point LLC to cut costs and refresh its board. Lucy Brady, a senior executive at Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG), expands the board...
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow ends higher on dip-buying in tech ahead of inflation data
Investing.com -- The Dow rallied to close higher Monday, as dip-buying investors piled into beaten-down tech stocks just a day ahead of the inflation report that some expect could surprise to the upside and encourage the Federal Reserve to remain committed to further rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
investing.com
Polygon Dump Incoming? Chinese MLM Scheme-Related Wallet Becomes Fifth Largest MATIC Holder
© Reuters Polygon Dump Incoming? Chinese MLM Scheme-Related Wallet Becomes Fifth Largest MATIC Holder. Avatar, a Chinese crypto project potentially running an MLM scheme, has amassed over 25.56 million MATIC tokens. The project offers its users to “stake” their MATIC tokens for extremely high rewards and refer other users....
investing.com
U.S. stocks were rising as investors await Tuesday's CPI report
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks were rising on Monday as investors tried to shrug off last week's losses. At 10:34 ET (15:34 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 256 points or 0.7%, while the S&P 500 was up 0.7%, and the NASDAQ Composite was up 0.8%. Growth stocks, which...
investing.com
S&P 500 jumps as dip-buying tech emerges ahead of inflation report
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 jumped Monday, as dip-buying investors piled into beaten-down tech stocks just a day ahead of the inflation report that some expect could surprise to the upside and encourage the Federal Reserve to remain committed to further rate hikes. The S&P 500 rose 0.9%, the Dow...
investing.com
Brazil's Carrefour Brasil posts 28% drop in Q4 adjusted net profit
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Carrefour (EPA:CARR) Brasil reported on Monday its fourth-quarter adjusted net profit decreased 28.2% from a year earlier to 550 million reais ($106.19 million), hit by a double digit increase in expenses. The Brazilian arm of French retailer Carrefour SA (OTC:CRRFY) said net sales rose 36.3% to...
investing.com
Cardano Network is Set to Launch Its ‘Valentine’ Upgrade
Cardano Network is Set to Launch Its ‘Valentine’ Upgrade. The SECP upgrade on Cardano, ‘Valentine,’ will launch on February 14, 2023. Valentine will support the existing ECDSA and Schnorr signatures. SPOs and Cardano node users are advised to upgrade to version 1.35.5 for compatibility. Input Output...
investing.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Forecasts Crypto Bloodbath on Valentine’s Day
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Forecasts Crypto Bloodbath on Valentine’s Day. Robert Kiyosaki expects a multi-market crash in the coming days. Crypto Twitter takes it with a pinch of salt, and BTC slides 5.8%. CPI rates for January are set to release on Valentine’s Day. The author of...
