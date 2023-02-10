Syracuse, N.Y. – On February 9, 2023, at 11:16 p.m., Syracuse Firefighters were alerted by the Onondaga County 911 center to a reported fire in the area of 360 North Midler Ave. Firefighters from Engine 17 (S. Midler Ave) arrived on the scene within minutes and found a commercial structure with heavy fire and thick smoke showing. The first arriving units began to deploy hoses to put out the flames, while incoming companies put a plan in place to ensure the first arriving trucks had enough water to fight the fire. Firefighters quickly determined that no one was inside the structure and an exterior operation, one where water is flowed on the fire from outside, would be the safest option for firefighters. At one point, flames were shooting through a portion of the roof which had collapsed due to the fire, and there was concern of further collapse.

