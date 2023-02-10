Read full article on original website
Related
cnycentral.com
From mild to warm to record warmth this week
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Sunday turned out just as we expected, nice and sunny, few high thin clouds and highs in the mid to upper 40s with light winds. Tonight we still have a few high clouds in the sky otherwise generally clear and cold with lows near 20 for Syracuse, but in the teens for locations outside of Syracuse.
cnycentral.com
Sunny Super Bowl Sunday then record warmth possible later this week
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- The clouds were pretty stubborn in our sky for most of Saturday with some partial breaks. Eventually some clearing happened with more sun closer to sunset. Today we will see plenty of sunshine across NY State thanks to an area of high pressure sliding towards us. This system has a lot of dry air and light winds.
Wait, Snow Fleas Are A Real Thing In New York State?
One nice thing about our crazy winters in Upstate New York, we don't generally deal with bugs. However, you might hear someone use the term "Snow Fleas" this year. Are they real bugs?. Before you panic, snow fleas are real and they usually don't go inside your home. You will...
I-81 ramp scheduled to close overnight in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A ramp connecting two major Syracuse highways is scheduled to be closed overnight twice this week, according to DOT officials. The ramp from I-690 westbound to I-81 southbound in Syracuse is planned to be shut down from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday, according to a news release from the NYS Department of Transportation.
urbancny.com
Travel Advisory Overnight Closures of Ramp Connecting Interstate 690 Westbound to Interstate 81 Southbound in the City of Syracuse
The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that the ramp from westbound Interstate 690 to southbound Interstate 81 will be closed during from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday, February 13, and Tuesday, February 14, to facilitate soil testing, weather permitting. A posted detour will direct...
WKTV
Three men remained hospitalized after lift truck touches power lines
Utica, N.Y.-- Joseph Vittone described the scene he arrived to in front of his business on Kossuth Ave one way:. "Out of a bad movie or something. It was crazy. I show up and I see Jason in the basket on his knees screaming, he's got no shirt on, there's smoking clothes on the ground, I’m like 'Oh my god' what's going on here."
WKTV
Outbuilding catches fire at Freedom Farm Market in Vernon
VERNON, N.Y. – Fire investigators are still trying to determine what caused an outbuilding at Freedom Farm Market in Vernon to catch fire Sunday night. A passerby noticed the fire while walking on Route 5 around 8:30 p.m. and called 911. Then, the person knocked on the owner’s door to notify him of the fire.
wwnytv.com
Firefighters battle chimney fire in Copenhagen
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A fire broke out inside a chimney in an apartment building in Copenhagen this afternoon. Fire crews responded to an apartment building on Maple Avenue to find smoke coming from the chimney on the back side of the building. Rutland Assistant Fire Chief John Williams...
WKTV
Abandoned dog placed in a foster home as hunt for previous owner continues
MOHAWK, N.Y. – Miracle, the pitbull that was abandoned outside the Herkimer County Humane Society earlier this month, has been placed in a foster home as the hunt for her former owner continues. According to the shelter, Miracle is now in a caring, loving and patient home with a...
$1.425M home in Van Buren: See 141 home sales in Onondaga County
The Onondaga County Clerk’s office recorded 141 home sales between Jan. 30 and Feb. 3. The most expensive home sold was a 5-bedroom, 3½-bath colonial in the Town of Van Buren that sold for $1,425,000, according to Onondaga County real property records. (See photos of the home) You...
WKTV
3 contractors hospitalized after being electrocuted in East Utica
UTICA, N.Y.-- Three contractors were electrocuted in a bucket truck while working on a roof in East Utica on Sunday. It happened just before 1 p.m. at 1100 Kossuth Avenue. According to officials from Utica Fire Department, two people who were in the bucket received serious burns after the bucket came in contact with high voltage power lines.
New drive-thru coffee shop proposed for parcel near busy intersection in North Syracuse
North Syracuse, N.Y. – A vacant home and detached garage would be demolished to make way for a new drive-thru coffee shop proposed on the edge of the village of North Syracuse. That’s according to plans presented to the village’s planning board. The 2,400-square-foot coffee shop with...
urbancny.com
Eastwood Fire Causes Extensive Damage to Structure
Syracuse, N.Y. – On February 9, 2023, at 11:16 p.m., Syracuse Firefighters were alerted by the Onondaga County 911 center to a reported fire in the area of 360 North Midler Ave. Firefighters from Engine 17 (S. Midler Ave) arrived on the scene within minutes and found a commercial structure with heavy fire and thick smoke showing. The first arriving units began to deploy hoses to put out the flames, while incoming companies put a plan in place to ensure the first arriving trucks had enough water to fight the fire. Firefighters quickly determined that no one was inside the structure and an exterior operation, one where water is flowed on the fire from outside, would be the safest option for firefighters. At one point, flames were shooting through a portion of the roof which had collapsed due to the fire, and there was concern of further collapse.
WKTV
MWPAI holding 'Art Alive! Family Day' during February break
UTICA, N.Y. – Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute is offering free family-friendly events next week while students are off of school for February break. Art Alive! Family Day will be held at the MWPAI Museum of Art on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring a performance by hip-hop group The Secret Agency at 11 a.m.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: February 5 – February 11
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: February 5 – February 11. A Fulton Junior High School teacher was arrested for stealing items from the school over the course of three years. The teacher was also arrested on illegal weapons charges after police searched his home for the stolen items. Read full story here.
U-Haul Trailer Missing Out Of Syracuse Area Mysteriously Returned 14 Years Later
How did you miss this story from 2018? A missing U-Haul trailer was returned 14 years later after going missing in Syracuse. Weird right?. Where was this trailer for more than 14 years? Was it truly moving across America? Over the weekend, I stumbled into a YouTube rabbit hole of missing objects showing up long after they go missing. I was starting to fall asleep when a video about Syracuse caught my little ears.
WKTV
Back 2 Work job orders: Feb. 13 - 17, 2023
In-Person Job fair event to be held Wednesday, February 15th from 11-1, at the State Office Building, Working Solutions, 207 Genesee Street, Utica, NY. A number of employers with job opportunities will be present to discuss opportunities, and specifics on jobs available. Pay: TBD Job Order # WKTV for Details.
See Rare Footage from the Last Days of Family Video in Rome, New York
Do you remember Family Video? You shouldn't have to rewind your mind's eye too much: the last stores closed in 2021, including the one at 510 N. James Street in Rome. Still, it's not too soon to feel nostalgic. Americans seem to have a fascination with defunct retail chains, especially ones that catered to a service nobody uses anymore.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Blotter 2/3 thru 2/9/2023
On 2/3/23 at 12:30 p.m., Jonathan A. Woods, 31, of 4 Dausman Rd., Pennellville, NY was arrested for Forcible Touching, Unlawfully Dealing with a Child, 1st degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, all class A misdemeanors following the investigation into an incident that reportedly occurred in the Town of Schroeppel. Mr. Woods is scheduled to be arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on 2/17/23.
WKTV
Herkimer County IDA evaluating development opportunities at old Pine Grove School
LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. – The Herkimer County Industrial Development Association (IDA) is evaluating development opportunities at the old Pine Grove School in Herkimer. The IDA recently met with its environmental consulting team, HRP Associates, to discuss the possibilities. Representatives did not release any details about what options are on...
Comments / 0