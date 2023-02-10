ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

cnycentral.com

From mild to warm to record warmth this week

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Sunday turned out just as we expected, nice and sunny, few high thin clouds and highs in the mid to upper 40s with light winds. Tonight we still have a few high clouds in the sky otherwise generally clear and cold with lows near 20 for Syracuse, but in the teens for locations outside of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Sunny Super Bowl Sunday then record warmth possible later this week

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- The clouds were pretty stubborn in our sky for most of Saturday with some partial breaks. Eventually some clearing happened with more sun closer to sunset. Today we will see plenty of sunshine across NY State thanks to an area of high pressure sliding towards us. This system has a lot of dry air and light winds.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

I-81 ramp scheduled to close overnight in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A ramp connecting two major Syracuse highways is scheduled to be closed overnight twice this week, according to DOT officials. The ramp from I-690 westbound to I-81 southbound in Syracuse is planned to be shut down from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday, according to a news release from the NYS Department of Transportation.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Three men remained hospitalized after lift truck touches power lines

Utica, N.Y.-- Joseph Vittone described the scene he arrived to in front of his business on Kossuth Ave one way:. "Out of a bad movie or something. It was crazy. I show up and I see Jason in the basket on his knees screaming, he's got no shirt on, there's smoking clothes on the ground, I’m like 'Oh my god' what's going on here."
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Outbuilding catches fire at Freedom Farm Market in Vernon

VERNON, N.Y. – Fire investigators are still trying to determine what caused an outbuilding at Freedom Farm Market in Vernon to catch fire Sunday night. A passerby noticed the fire while walking on Route 5 around 8:30 p.m. and called 911. Then, the person knocked on the owner’s door to notify him of the fire.
VERNON, NY
wwnytv.com

Firefighters battle chimney fire in Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A fire broke out inside a chimney in an apartment building in Copenhagen this afternoon. Fire crews responded to an apartment building on Maple Avenue to find smoke coming from the chimney on the back side of the building. Rutland Assistant Fire Chief John Williams...
COPENHAGEN, NY
WKTV

3 contractors hospitalized after being electrocuted in East Utica

UTICA, N.Y.-- Three contractors were electrocuted in a bucket truck while working on a roof in East Utica on Sunday. It happened just before 1 p.m. at 1100 Kossuth Avenue. According to officials from Utica Fire Department, two people who were in the bucket received serious burns after the bucket came in contact with high voltage power lines.
UTICA, NY
urbancny.com

Eastwood Fire Causes Extensive Damage to Structure

Syracuse, N.Y. – On February 9, 2023, at 11:16 p.m., Syracuse Firefighters were alerted by the Onondaga County 911 center to a reported fire in the area of 360 North Midler Ave. Firefighters from Engine 17 (S. Midler Ave) arrived on the scene within minutes and found a commercial structure with heavy fire and thick smoke showing. The first arriving units began to deploy hoses to put out the flames, while incoming companies put a plan in place to ensure the first arriving trucks had enough water to fight the fire. Firefighters quickly determined that no one was inside the structure and an exterior operation, one where water is flowed on the fire from outside, would be the safest option for firefighters. At one point, flames were shooting through a portion of the roof which had collapsed due to the fire, and there was concern of further collapse.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

MWPAI holding 'Art Alive! Family Day' during February break

UTICA, N.Y. – Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute is offering free family-friendly events next week while students are off of school for February break. Art Alive! Family Day will be held at the MWPAI Museum of Art on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring a performance by hip-hop group The Secret Agency at 11 a.m.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

U-Haul Trailer Missing Out Of Syracuse Area Mysteriously Returned 14 Years Later

How did you miss this story from 2018? A missing U-Haul trailer was returned 14 years later after going missing in Syracuse. Weird right?. Where was this trailer for more than 14 years? Was it truly moving across America? Over the weekend, I stumbled into a YouTube rabbit hole of missing objects showing up long after they go missing. I was starting to fall asleep when a video about Syracuse caught my little ears.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Back 2 Work job orders: Feb. 13 - 17, 2023

In-Person Job fair event to be held Wednesday, February 15th from 11-1, at the State Office Building, Working Solutions, 207 Genesee Street, Utica, NY. A number of employers with job opportunities will be present to discuss opportunities, and specifics on jobs available. Pay: TBD Job Order # WKTV for Details.
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

See Rare Footage from the Last Days of Family Video in Rome, New York

Do you remember Family Video? You shouldn't have to rewind your mind's eye too much: the last stores closed in 2021, including the one at 510 N. James Street in Rome. Still, it's not too soon to feel nostalgic. Americans seem to have a fascination with defunct retail chains, especially ones that catered to a service nobody uses anymore.
ROME, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Blotter 2/3 thru 2/9/2023

On 2/3/23 at 12:30 p.m., Jonathan A. Woods, 31, of 4 Dausman Rd., Pennellville, NY was arrested for Forcible Touching, Unlawfully Dealing with a Child, 1st degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, all class A misdemeanors following the investigation into an incident that reportedly occurred in the Town of Schroeppel. Mr. Woods is scheduled to be arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on 2/17/23.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

