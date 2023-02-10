Read full article on original website
investing.com
Gold Futures Under Pressure: What to Expect in the Coming Week
Movements of the Gold Futures in the last two weeks indicate extreme weakness is likely to continue as Fed Chair Jerome Powell, along with other speakers, repeatedly mentions that interest rates will likely rise further. Since I wrote my last piece, gold futures started to slide from $1917. Last week,...
investing.com
Oil prices sink as markets look past Russia supply cut
Investing.com -- Oil prices fell on Monday amid anticipation of economic cues from key U.S. inflation data due this week, with markets largely looking past a cut in Russian supply as fears of a global economic slowdown and a staggered Chinese recovery persisted. Crude prices had rallied sharply last week,...
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow ends higher on dip-buying in tech ahead of inflation data
Investing.com -- The Dow rallied to close higher Monday, as dip-buying investors piled into beaten-down tech stocks just a day ahead of the inflation report that some expect could surprise to the upside and encourage the Federal Reserve to remain committed to further rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
investing.com
Gold inches up from over 1-month low as CPI data looms
Investing.com--Gold prices rose slightly from a one-month low on Tuesday, but saw little trading action as investors kept to the sidelines ahead of more economic cues from U.S. consumer inflation data due later in the day. Most other metal prices also stuck to tight trading ranges, while the dollar steadied...
investing.com
Top 5 things to watch in markets in the week ahead
Investing.com -- Investors will be closely watching Tuesday's U.S. inflation data for clarity on the Federal Reserve’s rate hike path. Earnings season is winding down while the U.K. is set to release a deluge of economic data. Japan’s government is set to nominate a new central bank governor and the Eurozone is to release updated quarterly economic forecasts. Here’s what you need to know to start your week.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US Officials Identify Mystery Objects Shot Down Over Alaska, Canada
Over the weekend, two mystery objects hovering over Alaska and Canada were blown out of the sky. And now, it appears we have answers. Sorry, it’s not aliens. According to ABC, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed that these two recent objects were balloons. Yes, they are suspected to be of the same origin as the one that captivated America during its trek across the country last week.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
investing.com
France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 1.11%
Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Oil & Gas, Gas & Water and General Financial sectors led shares higher. At the close in Paris, the CAC 40 gained 1.11%, while the SBF 120 index climbed 1.05%. The best performers of...
investing.com
Oil prices fall on U.S. crude reserve release
(Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Tuesday after the U.S. government said it would release more crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) as mandated by lawmakers, defying expectations from some traders that the release could be cancelled or delayed. Brent crude futures fell by 70 cents, or 0.81%, to $85.91...
investing.com
1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell This Week: Deere, Palantir
U.S. inflation data, retail sales, and more earnings will drive markets in the week ahead. Deere) shares are a buy amid strong profit and sales growth. Palantir stock set to underperform amid sluggish results and weak outlook. Stocks on Wall Street ended mixed on Friday, as the S&P 500 suffered...
investing.com
FX Daily: Preparing for Deflation Reality Checks
A key takeaway from the recent fluctuations in major G10 pairs is that, at this stage, data matters much more than central bank communication. The mass of hawkish comments - ranging from modest to aggressive - seems rather predictable in light of the markets’ early February dovish run and strong jobs data in the US. However, more than providing direction to the market in terms of the next central bank moves, recent communication merely offered some tools to assess central bankers’ reaction function to data and reinforced the notion that data dependency is still the name of the game.
Dollar Tree Increases Prices More
Record high inflation caused Dollar Tree to raise its prices. The historic change of $1 to $1.25 affected thousands of stores. All these locations will see price increases again in 2023. The company announced the change ahead of inventory restocking.
investing.com
S&P 500 jumps as dip-buying tech emerges ahead of inflation report
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 jumped Monday, as dip-buying investors piled into beaten-down tech stocks just a day ahead of the inflation report that some expect could surprise to the upside and encourage the Federal Reserve to remain committed to further rate hikes. The S&P 500 rose 0.9%, the Dow...
investing.com
MATIC, HBAR, LDO and BIT gather strength as Bitcoin price rebounds
Bitcoin (BTC) price is trying to recover over the weekend but the current bounce lacks conviction. This suggests that dip buyers are nervous to load up before the release of January’s consumer price index data on Feb. 14 as that could boost short-term volatility. Although the near term is...
investing.com
U.S. government to buy 1.5 million more Novavax COVID vaccine doses
(Reuters) - The U.S. government has agreed to buy 1.5 million more doses of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Inc COVID-19 vaccine, the company said on Monday, adding that the modified agreement includes funds for development of an updated vaccine by fall this year. Sales of the company's vaccine have been hurt by...
investing.com
U.S. stocks were rising as investors await Tuesday's CPI report
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks were rising on Monday as investors tried to shrug off last week's losses. At 10:34 ET (15:34 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 256 points or 0.7%, while the S&P 500 was up 0.7%, and the NASDAQ Composite was up 0.8%. Growth stocks, which...
investing.com
Polygon Dump Incoming? Chinese MLM Scheme-Related Wallet Becomes Fifth Largest MATIC Holder
© Reuters Polygon Dump Incoming? Chinese MLM Scheme-Related Wallet Becomes Fifth Largest MATIC Holder. Avatar, a Chinese crypto project potentially running an MLM scheme, has amassed over 25.56 million MATIC tokens. The project offers its users to “stake” their MATIC tokens for extremely high rewards and refer other users....
investing.com
Gold prices retreat on CPI angst, copper hit by China uncertainty
Investing.com -- Gold prices fell to near one-month lows on Monday as traders awaited more cues on the U.S. economy from key inflation data due this week, while copper prices nursed steep losses amid growing uncertainty over an economic recovery in China. A new year rally in gold prices cooled...
investing.com
11 Stock Market Predictions for the Week Ahead: Hot CPI Report Is Possible
The week of February 13th is significant, with CPI, PPI, retail sales, a ton of Fed speakers, a 20-year bond auction, and a 30-year TIPS auction. Last week, rates broke out after a 30-year bond auction didn’t perform well. The auction results ended up sending rates sharply higher across the curve, along with Fed Chairman Jay Powell indicating that the Fed has more work to do and that rates would have to stay higher for longer. Depending on the data, he even noted that the Fed might have to go higher than thought at the December FOMC meeting.
