2 Restaurants in Indiana Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Eat in the United States
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Indiana
FBI Discover Additional Classified Records at Former Vice President Pence's Residence.
FBI raids former US vice-president's home
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Car museum gives visitors a rich experience into city's automotive history
Visitors can now enjoy the classic cars of the past in a new museum in the Stutz building in downtown Indianapolis. Creative director Chris Adams said the car museum showcases nine classic cars, most of which were designed and manufactured by Stutz within the building. “We definitely plan on really...
Disclaimer:The following information is for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some amazing food in the state of Indiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Docs: Man shot into Tiki Bob's causing panic in downtown bar district
INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a man accused of shooting a gun into Tiki Bob's earlier this month, causing panic in a popular bar district in downtown Indianapolis near Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Court documents say 34-year-old Bill Aaron Jr., of Indianapolis, shot into the bar on Feb. 5, just two days...
15-year-old female arrested after reported stabbing on west side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a 15-year-old female for a reported stabbing on the west side of Indianapolis overnight, according to IMPD records. Police said the incident happened just before 12:15 a.m. on Welch Drive, near the intersection of W. 34th and Georgetown Road. An IMPD incident report listed the arrested party as a 15-year-old female. […]
Edinburgh police recover more than $4,500 in stolen goods
EDINBURGH, Ind. — The Edinburgh Police Department has recovered more than $4,500 in stolen items at an outlet mall. Officers responded to reports of a theft that had occurred Friday, Feb. 10 at Indiana Premium Outlets in Edinburgh. They successfully recovered several thousand dollars of merchandise after apprehending the suspects, who EPD confirmed as a […]
2 injured in northeast Indianapolis stabbing
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured in a stabbing Saturday on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Police were called to the 7200 block of Eastwick Lane, near the intersection of East 71st Street and Shadeland Avenue, just before 7:30 p.m. Russ Yurk said he knew something was wrong when...
Man arrested after crash in Greenfield that caused power outage
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police in Greenfield made an arrest after a crash that caused a power outage for some residents. According to officials, a 911 call was made around 3:40 a.m. The caller said a Chevrolet SUV had crashed into a utility pole in front of the Veterans of Foreign Wars building on Apple Street. […]
ISP investigating serious crash on I-65 Northbound
ISP is investigating a crash with serious injuries on I-65 northbound that delayed traffic for almost two hours Sunday.
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana
One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
Court docs: Broken headlight leads to discovery of psychedelic mushrooms, cocaine in Hancock County
GREENFIELD, Ind. – A broken headlight led police to arrest a man accused of having psychedelic mushrooms and cocaine in his SUV. Rusty T. Wilson, 35, faces felony charges of dealing in cocaine and possession of cocaine, according to court records. He’s also charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance. According […]
SunShine Cafe Muncie employees and customers share their special bond
Kamara Heier stood at the front podium of SunShine Cafe Muncie. She watched customers come in and helped them pay out. The cafe wasn’t new to her; she’s been working on and off there for the last 14 years. She’s also not the only one in her family...
Heating up like its spring in Indiana!
Meteorologist Tucker Antico Weather Forecast: Heating up like its spring in Indiana! - FOX59 News - Indianapolis, Indiana. Meteorologist Tucker Antico Weather Forecast: Heating up like its spring in Indiana! - FOX59 News - Indianapolis, Indiana. Person shot and killed on Indy’s near west side. Person shot and killed...
1 person shot on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one person was shot on the northwest side of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of West 56 Street. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim is being transported to an […]
Woman says she was attacked by dog and no emergency personnel followed up
An Indianapolis woman wants answers after a dog bit her in August by her home on Indy's West side.
State trooper in car crash on NB I-69
A two car crash involving a state trooper and SUV occurred on NB- I-69, just north of State Road 144, according to the Bargersville Fire Department.
Trooper buys hungry man a meal
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Sgt. Stephen Wheels, public information officer for the Indiana State Police-Versailles District provided Local News Digital (LND) with the “feel-good” story of last week. On Friday, he gave LND a “behind the scenes” look at what happened Thursday. Sgt. Bryce Harris...
See Which Indiana Restaurant Has Been Named One of the Most Romantic in America
Nothing says "I love you" like a delicious meal - whether you stay home and enjoy the food you prepared yourself, or if you go to a fancy schmancy restaurant and spend half of your paycheck. Food equals love, and sometimes it's worth it to splurge a little extra for that special someone.
Crash involving Indiana trooper shuts down Johnson County interchange
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — A crash involving an Indiana State Police cruiser and a sport utility vehicle partially shut down the interchange of Interstate 69 and State Road 144 near Bargersville Saturday morning. The Bargersville Fire Department tweeted at around 10:25 a.m. confirming the crash and that it involved injuries.
Woman sentenced for stealing nearly $600K from Indianapolis church, school
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a 72-year-old woman from Indianapolis to two years in prison after she pleaded guilty to wire fraud. According to court documents, Marie Carson illegally transferred $573,836.59 from the business accounts of a Catholic church and school in Indianapolis to her own personal bank accounts from 2008 to 2021.
