Black History Month: Harriet Tubman's legacy

By Daisy Jade
 3 days ago

Black History Month: Harriet Tubman 00:38

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Not only was Harriet Tubman an Underground Railroad conductor, she was a war hero.

During the Civil War, she became a nurse and then a spy as the commander of her own espionage operation under the Union's Secretary of War.

Her knowledge and intelligence amongst African-Americans in several communities led to successful expeditions to capture towns.

She was responsible for safe passage of 150 Black troops by boat through Comnahee River Raid in June of 1863 and liberated hundreds of slaves.

Today, we learn about and celebrate the achievements of African Americans during the entire month of February and remember that Black history is America's history.

