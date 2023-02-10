Read full article on original website
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
Mexican Restaurant in Kentucky Issues Tantalizing Valentine’s Day Challenge
If you've ever tried to visit a restaurant on Valentine's Day, you know they can be packed with couples. I haven't seen actual statistics on the topic, but I would think that Valentine's Day is one of the busiest nights of the year for many restaurants. When I worked at the Old Spaghetti Factory in downtown Louisville, that was certainly my experience. Valentine's Day meant a substantial wait for a table. My friends and I slung plates of spaghetti virtually all night long.
14news.com
Big Rivers Electric moves to new Owensboro location
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A tri-state business is settling into a new location. Monday was the first day for employees of Big Rivers Electric at their new headquarters in Owensboro after moving from Henderson. Company officials say they decided to move their headquarters in 2020. They say their old headquarters...
One Kentucky Town Has A Tainted Past No One Speaks Of
There's a town in Kentucky known by most as a great place to raise a family but it has a deep dark past that not many speak of today. We have all the details. I can speak from experience when I say Owensboro is a wonderful place to live and work. The community is vibrant and there are lots of opportunities here. I have lived here for 30-plus years and I have watched it grow.
Kentucky Animal Shelter Offers Doggie Day Out Program & We’re Howling With Excitement
A Kentucky shelter is offering a super fun new program that allows the community to spend time with the surrendered dogs looking for a FUREVER home. The Daviess County Animal Shelter here in Owensboro-Daviess County, Kentucky has grown exponentially over the past several years. They moved from being located on the east end of town to a brand-new building on HWY 81 right behind the Daviess County Fiscal Court Facility.
Hey Delta and American Airlines, Please Bring Back Chicago & Detroit Flights to Evansville, Indiana
Have you booked flights in and out of Evansville Airport recently? If so, you probably noticed that booking a flight north has become much more difficult. It's enough to lose your sanity! We need Delta and American Airlines to bring back flights to and from Chicago and Detroit. It's been...
Pizza Showdown Returns: Vote For Your Favorite Pizza Joint in Western KY / Southern Indiana
Join us tomorrow as we celebrate National Pizza Day in a big way. Everybody has a go-to favorite pizza place. Pizza is an all-time favorite food after all, but the question is. Who serves up the best slice? We'll reveal the top ten pizza places tomorrow based on your votes. In 2021 Louies Tavern in Fulda, Indiana came out on top. In 2022 it was Brothers Grub in Rockport, Indiana. Who will come out on top this year?
Indiana Flea Market Has Tons of Indoor Booths & You’re Gonna Love It
The cold might keep some people inside but thrifters love to shop. We found an Indiana Flea Market that's indoor with tons of booths and a little something for everyone. Going to flea markets and vendor malls is such a great pastime. You really and truly have no idea what you're going to find when you walk in the doors or step foot on the grounds of one whether it's indoors or outside.
14news.com
Construction continues on new Madisonville sports complex
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The new sports complex coming to Madisonville is coming along as construction continues on the building. As we’ve reported before, the groundbreaking for the sports complex began in October of 2022. According to the City of Madisonville’s Facebook page, they have begun to pour concrete...
You Will Soon Be Seeing Yellow Metal Gates Closing Roads at Wesselman Woods, But Why?
It turns out, the answer has to do with salamanders!. Wesselman Woods is truly a gem to have located in the middle of Evansville. As the city seems to continue to grow (which we love to see), it's nice to get to have a place in the heart of the city like Wesselman Woods, where we can go to take a minute to pause and reconnect with nature.
Westside Evansville jewelry store closing after 20 years
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After two decades of serving the Tri-State, McCarty’s Diamonds & Fine Jewelry will be closing their doors for the final time. Owners Bob and Mary McCarty announced they will be retiring and using their time to usher in a new chapter of their lives. “Throughout the years, Bob and Mary both […]
Evansville Students Are Invited to EVSC New Tech STEM Fest
The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) and New Tech Institute are hosting the 6th annual STEM Fest later this month, and this year's event features more STEM activities than ever. What is STEM Fest?. At this point, I'm going to assume that you know that STEM is an acronym for...
104.1 WIKY
Man Wanted For Murder On The Run
Kentucky State Police are looking for a teen wanted for murder and robbery that occurred in McClean County last week. 18 year old William Arant is believed to be the person that shot and killed 20 year old Steven Powell in his Calhoun, Kentucky home. Officers say that Arant is...
Evansville convenience store robbed at gunpoint
(WEHT) -- Police are searching for a suspect after they say an Evansville convenience store was robbed at gunpoint.
Alabama’s ‘Roll on 2 North America’ Tour Coming to Evansville, IN
The "greatest country band of all-time" is coming to the Tristate! Alabama are bringing their 2023 Roll on 2 North America Tour to the Ford Center in Evansville. It's been 43 years since Alabama scored their first #1 hit on the Billboard Country chart. It was 1980 when they landed their first chart-topper with "Tennessee River."
Meet the 5 Candidates Vying to be Evansville, Indiana’s Next Mayor
Mayor Winnecke has served Evansville for the past eleven years. This past July Mayor Winnecke released a statement that could shake up our city's government. When I decided to run I never anticipated how much I would enjoy this job. Quite simply, it has been the most fulfilling 11 years of my professional career. I expect that'll be the case for year 12 too. There is much work still to do. Despite having the very best people to serve and the consistently rewarding nature of the job, the time will come for you all to choose another person to lead this city for the next term and beyond. I will not be seeking re-election in 2023. As I finish my third and final term, much will be said, even written, about what Evansville has achieved over my last decade serving you. I hope it starts with this: nothing of any significance, specifically the work done every day to improve the lives of those who call our city home, would have been possible without a collective, unified effort by the community. Any credit I've received, any achievements my administration has had, were because of the people of this city. That will always be the case, because this is the very best city in America to live, work, and raise a family. Thank you to Carol and my family for standing with me every step of the way. None of this would have been possible without their support. And thank you Evansville for the opportunity to serve as your mayor. It has been my honor."
14news.com
Dispatch: Vehicle flips on Green River Rd. and Washington Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh Dispatch confirms that a vehicle flipped over during an accident on Sunday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 8:43 a.m. in response to a vehicle accident with injuries at Green River Road and Washington Avenue. Dispatch says that one person was trapped...
Coroner identifies man killed in parking lot of Evansville Dollar General
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner has released the identity and cause of death for the man killed after being run over by a vehicle in the parking lot of an Evansville Dollar General.
Firefighters respond to late morning fire in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Fire Department was busy Thursday morning with a house fire on the city’s southside. Crews were dispatched to the fire in the 3700 block of Winchester Drive shortly before 11:30 a.m. Officials arrived on scene and found smoke coming from the single-family home. OFD says firefighters were able to […]
Audubon Parkway ramps to close for days
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — If you drive along the Audubon Parkway, here’s something you need to know about. Transportation officials say crews will be shutting down two ramps on the freeway in order to repair damaged concrete. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, work will start on Tuesday, February 14 on the eastbound on-ramp at […]
14news.com
Dispatch: Multi-vehicle accident in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to dispatch, there was a multi-vehicle crash on North Saint Joseph and Buchanan Road just north of the Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville. Dispatch says the call came in as an accident with injuries at 5:35 p.m. According to dispatch there were no major injuries.
