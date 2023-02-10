Read full article on original website
Bol: doping suspension lifted after samples didn't match
SYDNEY (AP) — Olympic 800-meter finalist Peter Bol on Tuesday said his provisional doping suspension has been lifted after the A and B samples didn’t match. Usually testing of the B sample confirms the original adverse finding in doping cases.
T20 World Cup: England 2 from 2, South Africa back on track
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — England made it two from two at the Women's T20 World Cup when 18-year-old Alice Capsey's rapid 51 from 22 balls set up a four-wicket win over Ireland in Paarl on Monday. Host South Africa put in a strong performance in the field...
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Former Salmon runner Danny Simmons reflects on national award
If the national high school cross country community wasn’t familiar with Danny Simmons before, they are now. Simmons, currently an American Fork (Utah) junior who ran his first two years of high school cross country and track for Salmon High, recently received Gatorade’s National Player of the Year award for boys cross country. The award came one week after Gatorade named him Utah’s Player of the Year for boys cross country, and it is presented in recognition of Simmons’ athletic, academic and community contributions.
