Is the Boston Celtics' bench mob finally good enough to win an NBA title?

By Celtics Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Is the Boston Celtics’ bench mob finally good enough to win an NBA title? The Celtics’ bench has been a bit of a laggard compared to the high-octane starters who start for Boston night in and night out. But Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens put in a lot of work upgrading it in the offseason. Is it finally up to the task?

The coup of the summer was the trade that brought veteran floor general Malcolm Brogdon to the team, helping shore up the playmaking across the board. But the Celtics also made several other small moves as well. Have they shown themselves to be good enough for such a lofty goal?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast dived into this very topic on a recent episode.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

