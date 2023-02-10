ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

On this day: Ray Allen breaks 3-point record; Walter A. Brown born

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago
(AP Poto/Elise Amendola)

On this day in Boston Celtics history, champion Celtic shooting guard Ray Allen broke Reggie Miller’s all-time made 3-point shot record in 2011.

It came in a 92-86 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, which took some of the shine off the event, but Miller – who held the previous record of 2,560 3-pointers made – was in the audience to congratulate Allen. Ray held the record (2,973 career made 3-pointers), and while several active players are above 2,000 career makes, it remains to be seen whether anyone will pass the current owner of the accomplishment in the short term, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

At present, he broke the record on Dec. 14, 2021, and holds the record as of this writing.

Today also marks the anniversary of the birth of the founder of the Celtics Walter A. Brown, born this day in 1905 in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Brown not only founded the Celtics (with a loan on the mortgage of his house, no less), but was also instrumental in founding the Basketball Association of America (BAA), and later in merging it with the National Basketball League (NBL) to form the NBA.

Bill Russell signs the contract with the Boston Celtics on Dec. 19, 1956. Seated at left is Celtics co-owner and president Walter Brown, and standing behind him is co-owner Lou Pieri. AP Photo.

As if that was not enough, he was also a major figure in the development of professional US ice hockey.

Brown, who passed in 1964, was honored by having the Celtics’ No. 1 jersey retired, a distinction shared by only one other non-player — Red Auerbach.

(AP Photo/Tom Strattman)

It is also the birthday of Jumaine Jones, born this day in 1979 in Cocoa, Florida. An alum of Georgia, Jones was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in 1999 and was dealt to the Philadelphia 76ers, where he played his first two seasons in the league.

He would then be dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers, playing a season there before he would be dealt to the Celtics for J.R. Bremer, Bruno Šundov, and draft assets.

Jones played 42 games in one season with Boston before he was traded with Chucky Atkins and Chris Mihm to the Los Angeles Lakers for Rick Fox, Gary Payton, and draft assets, averaging 2.2 points and 1.6 assists over that stretch.

(AP Photo/Jim Rogash)

Jones shares his birthday with one of those players he was traded for, Bruno Sundov. Sundov was born one year later exactly in Split, Croatia. A prep-to-pro prospect picked up by the Dallas Mavericks, where he would play before a stint with the Indiana Pacers ahead of signing with Boston in 2002.

Sundov played just 26 games for the Celtics that season before he was dealt in the deal that brought Jones to Boston, logging 1.2 points and 1.1 boards per game over that time.

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

We lost Celtics guard Carl Braun on this date in 2010, an alum of the team who played for the Celtics at the end of his career in the NBA.

Another Boston short-timer, the Colgate alum recorded 3.7 points, 1 rebound, and 1.5 assists per contest in the 1961-62 season before retiring — rest in peace.

(Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

It was the same day former Celtics owner Ellis Erdman passed in 1997 as well.

A broadcaster for the NFL’s New York Giants as well as an owner of Trans-National Communications, Erdman’s company owned the Celtics from 1969 to 1971 — rest in peace.

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Finally, it is also the date that the Celtics dealt Romeo Langford, Josh Richardson, and draft assets to the San Antonio Spurs for Derrick White in 2022.

On the same day, Boston traded Bruno Fernando, Enes Freedom, and Dennis Schroder to the Houston Rockets for Daniel Theis, and cash, Bol Bol, PJ Dozier, and draft assets for a second round pick.

