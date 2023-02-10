There is a digital currency in China called the digital yuan, or the e-CNY for short that is now coming to the forefront but has been in development by the Chinese government since 2014 under the watchful eye of the national bank of China, The People’s Bank. Many describe it as being similar to cryptocurrency but there is a major difference between the two: cryptocurrencies act like a form of private stock for various different blockchains that, similar to how stocks were used in their early days in coffee houses during the Enlightenment, can be traded for goods & services without using government-produced money. Many people do this because it allows for trade without a third party and without having to worry that a financial institution might reject the transaction or — for those who might live under dictatorships or authoritarian regimes — buy items that might get make you a target of the government if they ever showed up on a transaction with your name on it.

8 DAYS AGO