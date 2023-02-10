Read full article on original website
3 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in February
Although digital currencies are soaring in 2023, not all cryptocurrencies are going to be winners.
dailyhodl.com
Payments Giant PayPal Held Over $600,000,000 Worth of Crypto Last Quarter, Mostly in Bitcoin and Ethereum
Payments giant PayPal held hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto assets last quarter, most of it being Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). According to PayPal’s annual financial report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the payments platform held about $604 million worth of digital assets, including $291 million worth of BTC and $250 million worth of ETH, in Q4 2022.
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
cryptonewsz.com
SonicUnwrap Protocol smoothens Crypto transactions with innovative feature
UPI system in India will soon host an upcoming decentralized transaction for crypto with a core focus on security and seamless movements of tokens among the community. Per the announcement made by Sonic through an official blog post, the venture is working to bring v2 – SonicUnwrap Protocol – in the days to come.
CoinDesk
Fifth-Largest Holder of Polygon Tokens Is Little-Known Chinese Crypto Project
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Cryptocurrency staking project Avatar has become the fifth-largest holder of Polygon's MATIC, accumulating 22 million tokens worth $22.5 million. Details about the project remain scant on social media. News reporter Colin Wu says it...
Coinbase CEO points to rumors that the SEC could ban this popular crypto income-generating technique for US retail investors
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong flagged rumors that the SEC may want to ban crypto staking for retail investors. Staking is a popular way for customers to earn yield in exchange for locking up their crypto assets. The SEC has repeatedly stated that most digital tokens could be regulated as securities. Coinbase...
decrypt.co
SEC Hits Kraken With $30 Million Fine, Orders Crypto Exchange to Halt Staking in US
San Francisco-based crypto exchange Kraken has agreed to pay the SEC $30 million and halt its staking service for U.S. clients, the SEC announced today. The SEC today hit San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken with a $30 million fine for violating securities laws. In a Thursday announcement, the regulatory body...
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase CEO Worries that Crypto Staking is Doomed
Brian Armstrong, CEO and founder of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), took to Twitter yesterday to share his belief that crypto staking is doomed as regulators – the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – will soon kill off the popular method of generating revenue for parked crypto. Currently, on Coinbase, Ethereum may be staked for a 4% return.
Coinbase Receives Bad News
The SEC just forced cryptocurrency exchange rival Kraken to shut down its U.S. staking service and pay a $30 million fine.
Washington Examiner
SEC goes after 'staking' in latest blow to crypto industry
The Securities and Exchange Commission’s latest action against the cryptocurrency world came from a $30 million fine extracted from exchange Kraken over its staking service. The move is causing concern for crypto companies that more action might be coming down the line. The SEC announced that Kraken had agreed...
CNBC
Bitcoin tumbles as regulators order Paxos to stop minting Binance stablecoin: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Robert Le of PitchBook lays out the fourth quarter trends for venture capital firms investing in crypto projects.
cryptonewsz.com
Blockchain Life will host the 10th Global Blockchain and Crypto Forum in Dubai
The 10th Global Forum on blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and mining – Blockchain Life 2023 takes place on February 27-28 in Dubai. The event is attended by key industry players, government representatives, heads of international companies and funds, investors, promising startup teams, and beginners. It’s noteworthy that the Forum is a meeting point for a premium crypto audience, including world Crypto Whales.
cryptonewsz.com
London is going to host the largest crypto & blockchain conference
After 4-years of its successful events chain despite the bear market, the Blockchain Economy Summit’s 6th edition is scheduled for February 27-28, to be held in London, UK. This Major crypto event in the UK will host more than 3,000 attendees from 65 countries. As one of the main financial centers of the world, London is now also going to serve as a global hub for the crypto industry. This is precisely why London has been chosen to be one of the primary locations for the international Blockchain Economy Summit series. The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak highlighted that making the UK crypto hub is now on his agenda: “It’s my ambition to make the U.K a global hub for crypto-asset technology.”
dailyhodl.com
Little-Known Altcoin Surges After Coinbase Abruptly Adds Support on Top Crypto Exchange
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added sudden support for proof-of-stake blockchain Axelar, sparking a rally for its native token, AXL. Axelar is a project built using the Cosmos SDK (software development kit), and aims to deliver cross-chain communication between numerous other blockchains. Its functions include making cross-chain token transfers,...
cryptonewsz.com
VaultBet & InfinitySwap partners to Integrate Bitfinity Wallet
VaultBet recently announced a partnership with InfinitySwap to integrate Bitfinity Wallet. The collaboration will be helpful in advancing the Internet Computer ecosystem. As a reliable crypto sportsbook, VaultBet is a viable alternative to centralized betting exchanges and bookmakers. Since it uses smart contract technology, VaultBet proposes a P2P, secure, and trustless platform for bets.
bitpinas.com
Crypto Staking No More: Kraken Settles with US SEC Over Staking Program
Kraken, a cryptocurrency exchange, has agreed to pay a $30 million settlement to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to settle charges of offering an unregistered sale of securities through its staking-as-a-service program. The SEC charged Kraken for failing to register its offer and sale of the staking program,...
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatches up $9.2 million of Coinbase stock after the crypto exchange's massive January rally
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest purchased 162,325 shares of Coinbase stock on Friday. The famed money manager's purchase follows a 74% rally for the crypto company' stock last month. The firm's Ark Innovation ETF just logged its best performing month to date in January. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management amped up...
NEWSBTC
SEC Calls for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Regulation As Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Presale Ends on a High Note
Should – And Can – Cryptocurrencies be Regulated?. The SEC has advocated regulating Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This raises two interesting questions. Firstly: should they? And secondly, can they?. The SEC has stated that cryptocurrencies are “securities.” Securities are financial instruments representing asset ownership, such as stocks,...
Digital Yuan: China’s Centralized Attempt At Crypto
There is a digital currency in China called the digital yuan, or the e-CNY for short that is now coming to the forefront but has been in development by the Chinese government since 2014 under the watchful eye of the national bank of China, The People’s Bank. Many describe it as being similar to cryptocurrency but there is a major difference between the two: cryptocurrencies act like a form of private stock for various different blockchains that, similar to how stocks were used in their early days in coffee houses during the Enlightenment, can be traded for goods & services without using government-produced money. Many people do this because it allows for trade without a third party and without having to worry that a financial institution might reject the transaction or — for those who might live under dictatorships or authoritarian regimes — buy items that might get make you a target of the government if they ever showed up on a transaction with your name on it.
dailyhodl.com
Blockchain Association Calls on Congress to Intervene, End SEC’s ‘Attack’ on Crypto Industry
Blockchain Association CEO Kristin Smith has released a statement on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s eradication of staking on the crypto exchange Kraken. The Washington DC-based organization, which represents more than 100 crypto companies in a push to improve public policy for blockchain networks on Capitol Hill, says the SEC’s actions part of an ongoing attack on a nascent industry.
