FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
Silver Alert: Missing Indiana Woman Believed to Be in ‘Extreme Danger’
Police are asking for the help of the public to locate a missing Jasper, Indiana woman who is believed to be in extreme danger. A Silver Alert has been issued by the Pike County Sheriff's Department in regard to the disappearance of 50-year-old Lisa Harker of Jasper. "Believed to Be...
Here’s What to Do If You Have a Road Complaint in Vanderburgh County Indiana
Got a complaint about a road or roads in Vanderburgh County? Here's how you can let your voice be heard. If you have spent any amount of time driving in or around Evansville you have likely encountered a pothole, low spot, or other issues with the roadways. In some areas of the city, the roads flood during heavy rains and there never seems to be any shortage of orange barrels and road construction.
Old Hartford/Fairview Drive Roundabout Construction Underway in Daviess County, KY
Construction has begun on the new roundabout at the Old Hartford and Fairview Drive intersection in Owensboro. It's intended to slow drivers down, reduce congestion, and make the streets safer, but with the roundabout's proximity to Daviess County High School, do you feel like this is a good thing?. You've...
Here are Indiana’s 2023 Free Fishing Days
It still might be a little cold outside now, but it's never too early to prepare for a nice fishing trip...especially if you don't have to have a fishing license in Indiana. As you know, we have so many places in the Evansville area where you can cast a line out on the water and enjoy a day full of fishing. I know it's only February, but I cannot wait to get out on my kayak or hop aboard my friend's boat to go fishing. It's one of my favorite pastimes. Hopefully, it will start warming up sooner rather than later so we can do that, but in the meantime, we can wait as patiently as possible and start planning those fishing trips. Whether it is with friends, family, or just by yourself, a day on the lake is much better than a day at work, right?
Mexican Restaurant in Kentucky Issues Tantalizing Valentine’s Day Challenge
If you've ever tried to visit a restaurant on Valentine's Day, you know they can be packed with couples. I haven't seen actual statistics on the topic, but I would think that Valentine's Day is one of the busiest nights of the year for many restaurants. When I worked at the Old Spaghetti Factory in downtown Louisville, that was certainly my experience. Valentine's Day meant a substantial wait for a table. My friends and I slung plates of spaghetti virtually all night long.
One Kentucky Town Has A Tainted Past No One Speaks Of
There's a town in Kentucky known by most as a great place to raise a family but it has a deep dark past that not many speak of today. We have all the details. I can speak from experience when I say Owensboro is a wonderful place to live and work. The community is vibrant and there are lots of opportunities here. I have lived here for 30-plus years and I have watched it grow.
Kentucky Animal Shelter Offers Doggie Day Out Program & We’re Howling With Excitement
A Kentucky shelter is offering a super fun new program that allows the community to spend time with the surrendered dogs looking for a FUREVER home. The Daviess County Animal Shelter here in Owensboro-Daviess County, Kentucky has grown exponentially over the past several years. They moved from being located on the east end of town to a brand-new building on HWY 81 right behind the Daviess County Fiscal Court Facility.
Mastering the Mocktail: Indiana Eatery Boasts Epic Non-Alcoholic Drink Menu
One Indiana eatery has expanded its non-alcoholic menu and we are 100% here for it!. Skipping alcohol while out with friends or out to dinner has gained in popularity, even outside of the 12-step crowd. There are a lot of reasons that a person might skip having an alcoholic beverage with dinner. Some people don't care for the empty calories that often accompany an adult beverage. Others may avoid alcohol for health reasons and others still may have a family history of substance and alcohol abuse.
Valentine’s Day is on Taco Tuesday- Where to Find the Most Unique Tacos in the Evansville – Owensboro Area
Who needs a heart-shaped box of chocolates when you can have tacos, am I right? This Valentine's Day, trade in your roses for tapas and your red wine for tequila we are heading south of the border for some Cupid's-day cuisine! Here are the taco spots that made it to my list in and around the tri-state.
Indiana Flea Market Has Tons of Indoor Booths & You’re Gonna Love It
The cold might keep some people inside but thrifters love to shop. We found an Indiana Flea Market that's indoor with tons of booths and a little something for everyone. Going to flea markets and vendor malls is such a great pastime. You really and truly have no idea what you're going to find when you walk in the doors or step foot on the grounds of one whether it's indoors or outside.
If You Miss Ruby Tuesday Restaurant in Owensboro, You’re in Luck – There Are Still Two Locations Open in Kentucky
Ruby Tuesday was my Friday night ritual with my friends in high school. If you lived in or near Owensboro, Kentucky, you will likely recall exactly where it was. It was located inside the main entrance of Towne Square Mall on the south end of Frederica Street, which, back then, was THE area of Owensboro.
Indiana Zoo Encourages You to Check Valentine’s Candy for this Ingredient
Valentine's Day is coming soon, and while you wouldn't normally associate a zoo with Valentine's Day candy, one southern Indiana zoo is asking you to avoid certain brands of candy that contain an ingredient they say is "one of the biggest factors for deforestation in some of the world's most biodiverse forests."
Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2
The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
Mouth-Watering Evansville Meal Prep Service Dishes Exciting Location News
It's only been one month since The Milk Barn Cafe closed and listed its Read Street location for sale, and another locally-owned business will be moving in soon. Read St. BBQ opened in 2018 at 421 Read Street in Evansville. It was built on the property that was formerly Fred's Bar & Grill. The folks with The Milk Barn Cafe swapped their food truck for the cute blue building. In January The Milk Barn closed and the property went back on the market.
Pizza Showdown Returns: Vote For Your Favorite Pizza Joint in Western KY / Southern Indiana
Join us tomorrow as we celebrate National Pizza Day in a big way. Everybody has a go-to favorite pizza place. Pizza is an all-time favorite food after all, but the question is. Who serves up the best slice? We'll reveal the top ten pizza places tomorrow based on your votes. In 2021 Louies Tavern in Fulda, Indiana came out on top. In 2022 it was Brothers Grub in Rockport, Indiana. Who will come out on top this year?
These are Indiana’s Best Pizza Joints According To Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy
Indiana is home to several great pizza joints, some of which have been featured on Barstool Sports' web series, called "One Bite," but which ones are the highest rated?. National Pizza Day is coming up on February 9th, so in honor of that, I thought it would be fun to talk about some of the best pizzas throughout Indiana. What better way to do that than by Dave Portnoy's reviews of Indiana pizza joints from "One Bite?"
Evansville Students Are Invited to EVSC New Tech STEM Fest
The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) and New Tech Institute are hosting the 6th annual STEM Fest later this month, and this year's event features more STEM activities than ever. What is STEM Fest?. At this point, I'm going to assume that you know that STEM is an acronym for...
Dolly Parton Imagination Library Giveback Today at Prime Time in Newburgh, IN
I have had the opportunity to try several of the yummy menu items they are serving up at Prime Time Pub & Grill. Owner David Parker really took care of his employees during the pandemic, making sure the hours were given to those that truly needed the money. He also took care of the community by offering curbside pickup and delivery. David is once again serving the community with a very special giveback.
What’s the Deal with AMC Theatre’s New Sightline Pricing System?
The next time you head to Evansville's Westside to watch a movie, the best seats might cost a bit more. I grew up in Princeton, Indiana and we only had one theatre to watch movies at and I don't remember paying more than $2 dollars. Now, movie ticket prices seem to be different every day of the week, and at other times of the day. Some theatres have memberships that come with some perks, and now one national chain is completely changing how we select a seat.
1970 Evansville Newspaper Article Announcing Led Zeppelin at Roberts Stadium Surfaces Online
If you grew up in the Evansville area, chances are you enjoyed a concert or an Aces game at Roberts Municipal Stadium. In 2008 I began interning for 103 GBF, and I was able to experience several rock shows at Roberts Stadium, so that venue will forever hold a special place in my heart, as I'm sure it does for many in the Tri-State. The first concert I ever went to was in 1997, I was 7 years old, and went to see Garth Brooks at Roberts Stadium. I still remember being a kid and seeing the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers at Roberts Stadium (I did grow up in the 90s, remember?).
