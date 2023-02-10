ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

WOMI Owensboro

Here’s What to Do If You Have a Road Complaint in Vanderburgh County Indiana

Got a complaint about a road or roads in Vanderburgh County? Here's how you can let your voice be heard. If you have spent any amount of time driving in or around Evansville you have likely encountered a pothole, low spot, or other issues with the roadways. In some areas of the city, the roads flood during heavy rains and there never seems to be any shortage of orange barrels and road construction.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Here are Indiana’s 2023 Free Fishing Days

It still might be a little cold outside now, but it's never too early to prepare for a nice fishing trip...especially if you don't have to have a fishing license in Indiana. As you know, we have so many places in the Evansville area where you can cast a line out on the water and enjoy a day full of fishing. I know it's only February, but I cannot wait to get out on my kayak or hop aboard my friend's boat to go fishing. It's one of my favorite pastimes. Hopefully, it will start warming up sooner rather than later so we can do that, but in the meantime, we can wait as patiently as possible and start planning those fishing trips. Whether it is with friends, family, or just by yourself, a day on the lake is much better than a day at work, right?
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Mexican Restaurant in Kentucky Issues Tantalizing Valentine’s Day Challenge

If you've ever tried to visit a restaurant on Valentine's Day, you know they can be packed with couples. I haven't seen actual statistics on the topic, but I would think that Valentine's Day is one of the busiest nights of the year for many restaurants. When I worked at the Old Spaghetti Factory in downtown Louisville, that was certainly my experience. Valentine's Day meant a substantial wait for a table. My friends and I slung plates of spaghetti virtually all night long.
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

One Kentucky Town Has A Tainted Past No One Speaks Of

There's a town in Kentucky known by most as a great place to raise a family but it has a deep dark past that not many speak of today. We have all the details. I can speak from experience when I say Owensboro is a wonderful place to live and work. The community is vibrant and there are lots of opportunities here. I have lived here for 30-plus years and I have watched it grow.
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Animal Shelter Offers Doggie Day Out Program & We’re Howling With Excitement

A Kentucky shelter is offering a super fun new program that allows the community to spend time with the surrendered dogs looking for a FUREVER home. The Daviess County Animal Shelter here in Owensboro-Daviess County, Kentucky has grown exponentially over the past several years. They moved from being located on the east end of town to a brand-new building on HWY 81 right behind the Daviess County Fiscal Court Facility.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Mastering the Mocktail: Indiana Eatery Boasts Epic Non-Alcoholic Drink Menu

One Indiana eatery has expanded its non-alcoholic menu and we are 100% here for it!. Skipping alcohol while out with friends or out to dinner has gained in popularity, even outside of the 12-step crowd. There are a lot of reasons that a person might skip having an alcoholic beverage with dinner. Some people don't care for the empty calories that often accompany an adult beverage. Others may avoid alcohol for health reasons and others still may have a family history of substance and alcohol abuse.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Flea Market Has Tons of Indoor Booths & You’re Gonna Love It

The cold might keep some people inside but thrifters love to shop. We found an Indiana Flea Market that's indoor with tons of booths and a little something for everyone. Going to flea markets and vendor malls is such a great pastime. You really and truly have no idea what you're going to find when you walk in the doors or step foot on the grounds of one whether it's indoors or outside.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2

The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Mouth-Watering Evansville Meal Prep Service Dishes Exciting Location News

It's only been one month since The Milk Barn Cafe closed and listed its Read Street location for sale, and another locally-owned business will be moving in soon. Read St. BBQ opened in 2018 at 421 Read Street in Evansville. It was built on the property that was formerly Fred's Bar & Grill. The folks with The Milk Barn Cafe swapped their food truck for the cute blue building. In January The Milk Barn closed and the property went back on the market.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Pizza Showdown Returns: Vote For Your Favorite Pizza Joint in Western KY / Southern Indiana

Join us tomorrow as we celebrate National Pizza Day in a big way. Everybody has a go-to favorite pizza place. Pizza is an all-time favorite food after all, but the question is. Who serves up the best slice? We'll reveal the top ten pizza places tomorrow based on your votes. In 2021 Louies Tavern in Fulda, Indiana came out on top. In 2022 it was Brothers Grub in Rockport, Indiana. Who will come out on top this year?
ROCKPORT, IN
WOMI Owensboro

These are Indiana’s Best Pizza Joints According To Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy

Indiana is home to several great pizza joints, some of which have been featured on Barstool Sports' web series, called "One Bite," but which ones are the highest rated?. National Pizza Day is coming up on February 9th, so in honor of that, I thought it would be fun to talk about some of the best pizzas throughout Indiana. What better way to do that than by Dave Portnoy's reviews of Indiana pizza joints from "One Bite?"
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Dolly Parton Imagination Library Giveback Today at Prime Time in Newburgh, IN

I have had the opportunity to try several of the yummy menu items they are serving up at Prime Time Pub & Grill. Owner David Parker really took care of his employees during the pandemic, making sure the hours were given to those that truly needed the money. He also took care of the community by offering curbside pickup and delivery. David is once again serving the community with a very special giveback.
NEWBURGH, IN
WOMI Owensboro

What’s the Deal with AMC Theatre’s New Sightline Pricing System?

The next time you head to Evansville's Westside to watch a movie, the best seats might cost a bit more. I grew up in Princeton, Indiana and we only had one theatre to watch movies at and I don't remember paying more than $2 dollars. Now, movie ticket prices seem to be different every day of the week, and at other times of the day. Some theatres have memberships that come with some perks, and now one national chain is completely changing how we select a seat.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

1970 Evansville Newspaper Article Announcing Led Zeppelin at Roberts Stadium Surfaces Online

If you grew up in the Evansville area, chances are you enjoyed a concert or an Aces game at Roberts Municipal Stadium. In 2008 I began interning for 103 GBF, and I was able to experience several rock shows at Roberts Stadium, so that venue will forever hold a special place in my heart, as I'm sure it does for many in the Tri-State. The first concert I ever went to was in 1997, I was 7 years old, and went to see Garth Brooks at Roberts Stadium. I still remember being a kid and seeing the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers at Roberts Stadium (I did grow up in the 90s, remember?).
EVANSVILLE, IN
