Maine City Named The Best Place To Live On The East Coast
Since about mid-2020, the State of Maine has seen a major influx of people from other parts of the East Coast. Largely because of pandemic restrictions, tens of thousands of people made the move from Boston, New York, and other cities, to Maine. Realizing they could work remotely, it just made sense to move to a much more affordable state.
Regal Cinemas Closes Brunswick Location for Good, Leaving Only One Left in Maine
It's officially an end of an era in Brunswick, as an iconic theater has shown its last film. The Regal Cinema has gone through with its planned shutdown, with February 12 having been its last day. This leaves just one Regal Cinema in Maine, located in Augusta. As reported earlier...
Record cold, then record heat in Maine...What's next?
MAINE, USA — We're already halfway through February, can you believe it? It's been a rollercoaster ride as far as temperatures are concerned. We started the month with extreme cold temperatures followed by record warm temps. Think back to a couple weeks ago when it hurt to walk outside....
WPFO
4 Loyal Companion stores in Maine will stay open after bankruptcy
(BDN) -- Half of the Loyal Companion pet store locations in Maine are expected to continue operating under a new owner after its parent company declared bankruptcy. A sign in the North Windham store said it and 10 other locations will remain open. A store employee said four of those locations are in southern Maine and others are in New Hampshire.
Watch This Train Rumble by a Maine Home Just Feet Away
I grew up living near the rail line of what today is St. Lawrence and Atlantic Railroad that runs from Auburn to Montreal, Quebec. That's where my love of trains began watching them go by or switch cars at Paris Manufacturing at the bottom of my street. Some people don't...
Portland’s DiMillo’s Doesn’t Get Enough Credit for Their Awesome Food
It's more than just a floating boat you can eat on. But of course, the whole DiMillo's FLOATING restaurant is the catch for those from away. I'll never forget when I went to Dimillo's for the first time some 35 years ago. I had recently moved here from Idaho and had never seen a whole lobster. I had my first whole lobster experience at DiMillio's.
Longtime Pizza Hut Location in Westbrook, Maine, to Relocate
It shouldn't come as a surprise that the Westbrook Crossing plaza is currently in transition. Rock Row operates right across the street, and since it has opened, several longtime tenants of Westbrook Crossing have disappeared. Most notably was Shaw's, who permanently closed their Westbrook location early in 2022. Another longtime...
mainebiz.biz
Cianbro co-founder Ken Cianchette remembered as a 'pragmatic doer'
An inventor and mechanical genius who co-founded one of Maine's best-known and successful construction firms has died at the age of 98. Kenneth "Ken" Cianchette passed away on Feb. 7, at the home of his daughter Jean and her husband Bill Bradshaw in Yarmouth, according to published reports. Judging from...
What Happened to The Maine Mall?
When I was a kid, day trips to The Maine Mall were everything. My brother would run straight to Lids to add to his hat collection and I would stay in the Disney store until I was pulled out kicking and screaming. Lunch at the food court was always Taco...
Seriously, a New Pole is Being Hit at the Auburn, Maine, Walmart
Well, I guess it was bound to happen, another pole in the Auburn, Maine, Walmart parking lot got hit on Super Bowl Sunday. I swear, there is a curse in this parking lot. One pole has been hit so many times that Walmart has literally put up cement barriers and made it so that the stop sign flashes. Not to mention, they also added a camera, probably so that they can watch people hit the pole in real-time.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wgan.com
Half Price Friday: $25 for $50 at Elsmere BBQ
Half Price! Pick up a $50 Gift Card at Elsmere BBQ for $25!. A limited number will be available from the Half Price Online Store on Friday February 17 beginning at 9:00 AM. Hurry as they will sell out fast!. No gas touches our meat, guaranteed. We use only the...
WPFO
'We lost everything': Lisbon mother blames landlord for losing thousands of dollars, home
AUBURN (WGME) -- An Androscoggin County woman says she lost her home and tens of thousands of dollars. She's blaming her former landlord, who recently made headlines when the city condemned another one of his properties. Christine Torres lived in a rental house in Lisbon for almost three years. Then...
Spectacular Laser Lights Show Coming to Maine in May 2023
Even though laser light shows have been around for years (just ask any Pink Floyd fan), the concept really made a comeback during the pandemic. It makes sense... As they typically operate as a drive-in event, they allowed for social distancing. Even though, for the most part, we have put...
mainepublic.org
Maine maple producers tapping trees as high temperatures cause early runs
With temperatures reaching into the 40s and 50s this week in southern and midcoast Maine, some maple syrup producers are tapping their trees and are already seeing early sap runs. A few maple producers in southern Maine began tapping their trees back in January, before last week's extreme cold snap.
thewindhameagle.com
Business Spotlight: Portland Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Care
Around the clock, day or night, during the week or on the weekend, the emergency department staff at Portland Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Care (PVESC) is on duty and stands ready to assist with emergencies when pets experience severe health issues and life-threatening injuries. PVESC is locally owned and operated,...
Airline Offering ‘All You Can Fly’ Pass to Maine and Massachusetts
You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
penbaypilot.com
Cove’s Edge, Zimmerli Pavilion and Gregory Wing to transition to new facility in 2025
By the end of this month, Clippership Landing Development LLC will submit a certificate of need (CON) application to Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) for a 102-bed skilled nursing facility in Damariscotta, seeking to transition current licenses from LincolnHealth’s Cove Edge, Zimmerli Pavilion and Gregory Wing to a development jointly owned by Sandy River Company and North Country Associates, according to Daniel Maguire, managing partner of Sandy River. Approval of the CON is needed before construction can begin on the 19.98-acre site on Piper Mill Road.
mainepublic.org
Report: 5 Maine corrections officers keep jobs despite disparaging private chat
Five corrections officers have kept their jobs after Maine Department of Corrections officials uncovered a private Facebook chat in which the officers disparaged residents of the Maine State Prison, joked about use of force and shared confidential information, according to the Bangor Daily News. Four other officers avoided formal discipline...
CBC News
'Day or night' deer sightings prompt Yarmouth to search for solutions
When Yarmouth Mayor Pam Mood comes home from work each night, there's usually a group of six to eight four-legged visitors waiting for her. "If it's dark out, I have to put my lights on because sometimes I open my door and they kind of scoot by on the pavement and scare the life out of me," she said. "I've jumped, like, 10 feet high [three metres] more times than I can count."
