ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q97.9

Portland’s DiMillo’s Doesn’t Get Enough Credit for Their Awesome Food

It's more than just a floating boat you can eat on. But of course, the whole DiMillo's FLOATING restaurant is the catch for those from away. I'll never forget when I went to Dimillo's for the first time some 35 years ago. I had recently moved here from Idaho and had never seen a whole lobster. I had my first whole lobster experience at DiMillio's.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Watch This Train Rumble by a Maine Home Just Feet Away

I grew up living near the rail line of what today is St. Lawrence and Atlantic Railroad that runs from Auburn to Montreal, Quebec. That's where my love of trains began watching them go by or switch cars at Paris Manufacturing at the bottom of my street. Some people don't...
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Longtime Pizza Hut Location in Westbrook, Maine, to Relocate

It shouldn't come as a surprise that the Westbrook Crossing plaza is currently in transition. Rock Row operates right across the street, and since it has opened, several longtime tenants of Westbrook Crossing have disappeared. Most notably was Shaw's, who permanently closed their Westbrook location early in 2022. Another longtime...
WESTBROOK, ME
102.9 WBLM

Spectacular Laser Lights Show Coming to Maine in May 2023

Even though laser light shows have been around for years (just ask any Pink Floyd fan), the concept really made a comeback during the pandemic. It makes sense... As they typically operate as a drive-in event, they allowed for social distancing. Even though, for the most part, we have put...
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

What Happened to The Maine Mall?

When I was a kid, day trips to The Maine Mall were everything. My brother would run straight to Lids to add to his hat collection and I would stay in the Disney store until I was pulled out kicking and screaming. Lunch at the food court was always Taco...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
CBC News

'Day or night' deer sightings prompt Yarmouth to search for solutions

When Yarmouth Mayor Pam Mood comes home from work each night, there's usually a group of six to eight four-legged visitors waiting for her. "If it's dark out, I have to put my lights on because sometimes I open my door and they kind of scoot by on the pavement and scare the life out of me," she said. "I've jumped, like, 10 feet high [three metres] more times than I can count."
YARMOUTH, ME
mainepublic.org

Report: 5 Maine corrections officers keep jobs despite disparaging private chat

Five corrections officers have kept their jobs after Maine Department of Corrections officials uncovered a private Facebook chat in which the officers disparaged residents of the Maine State Prison, joked about use of force and shared confidential information, according to the Bangor Daily News. Four other officers avoided formal discipline...
MAINE STATE
wgan.com

Half Price Friday: $25 for $50 at Elsmere BBQ

Half Price! Pick up a $50 Gift Card at Elsmere BBQ for $25!. A limited number will be available from the Half Price Online Store on Friday February 17 beginning at 9:00 AM. Hurry as they will sell out fast!. No gas touches our meat, guaranteed. We use only the...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Two people rescued in Maine after breaking through the ice

SEARSMONT, Maine — Two people were rescued in Searsmont Sunday morning after their UTV went through the ice. Game wardens were called to Bartlett Stream near Belfast Augusta Road East around 10:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found two people on top of a submerged UTV. Wardens say the...
SEARSMONT, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy