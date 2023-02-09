Read full article on original website
Lansing Daily
San Jose Church Stabbing Leaves 2 Killed, Others Wounded
Two people were killed and others seriously wounded in a stabbing at a California church on Sunday night. Officers found multiple stabbing victims at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 484 E San Fernando Street in San Jose, on Sunday evening, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) shortly before 9 … Read more
KTVU FOX 2
Truck driver nowhere to be found after deadly San Jose hit-and-run
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol on Monday began investigating a deadly hit-and-run along Interstate Highway 680 in San Jose. A truck hit a car causing one person to die about 11 p.m. Sunday, the CHP Officer Garrett Ray said. No one was in the truck when officers...
Natural erosion causes new West Cliff collapse at Steamer Lane
A section of the cliff behind the lighthouse at Steamer Lane collapsed into the ocean late Friday morning. The City of Santa Cruz's public works department has posted warning signage but has not closed any part of the area yet. West Cliff Drive has seen several significant erosion events over the past few months.
kion546.com
The Wind Ushers In The Cold
A trough of low pressure will dig down the coast Monday into Tuesday with gusty northwest flow ushering in the cooler air mass. A few showers may pass by on Tuesday, but the system doesn’t look very wet. We’ll then settle in for a couple of cold, frosty mornings before another system arrives late in the weak. This system has more moisture associated with it, but models are all over the place with its eventual location…so stay tuned!
Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator
By Ryan Ketcham and KION Staff PARADISE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County and Butte County are in a battle over who has to house a sexually violent predator. Michael Cheek, 71, was convicted of kidnapping, rape and other crimes in the 80s. With backing from a Santa Cruz County Court Judge, the state hospital contracted The post Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator appeared first on KION546.
Suspect arrested in San Jose fatal weekend shooting
SAN JOSE -- A 30-year-old suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting last weekend inside an East San Jose home.San Jose police said Anthony Samaro of San Jose was arrested without incident on Feb. 4.According to investigators, officers responded to the emergency room at Regional Medical Center on a report of an adult male beginning treated for a gunshot wound at approximately 10:55 p.m. on Feb. 3rd.The victim was self-transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the victim was shot at a residence in the 2000 block of Pepper Way....
Suspected DUI rollover collision causes power outages in Campbell
CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) – A rollover collision caused power outages early Sunday morning in Campbell, and an impaired driver may have been behind the wheel, according to the Campbell Police Department. The collision occurred shortly before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Camden and Curtner Avenues. The crash resulted in power outages on South Winchester […]
Silicon Valley
Evictions eclipsed pre-pandemic levels in these Bay Area counties as tenant protections expired
Janae Randolph waited nervously with her boyfriend outside a wood-paneled courtroom at the Contra Costa County courthouse in Martinez. She scanned the increasingly crowded hallway for somebody official-looking — maybe a public defender, she hoped — who would explain why they’d been summoned after receiving an eviction notice at their Concord apartment.
This Massive Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in California
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, California is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
KSBW.com
Police look for Greenfield woman who disappeared Wednesday
GREENFIELD, Calif. — The Greenfield Police Department is looking for a woman who was last seen on Wednesday. Joanna Vargas, 28, has not returned home since then, police said. Vargas is Hispanic, has brown eyes, is 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has a tattoo of a bear...
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Feb. 8, 2023
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 12:46 a.m. Shoplifting on Walnut Av. 3:35 a.m. Burglary on 8th St. 9:06 a.m. Hit-and-run traffic collision on Heidi Dr. 2:30 p.m. Fraud on Calaveras Wy. Jan. 31. 1:41 p.m. Vehicle towed (parked over 72-hours) on 9th St. Feb. 1. 7:03...
rwcpulse.com
Disappeared without a trace: Alice Ku never returned from her 2019 trip to Taiwan. Was she murdered?
When local tutor Alice Ku went to Taiwan with her husband in November 2019, she fully expected to return to her job working with students in Palo Alto, Mountain View, Sunnyvale and Cupertino. But Ku, of Mountain View and formerly of Palo Alto, vanished without a trace. To date, no...
Woman dies after being hit by car, U-haul van in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was killed after she was struck by two vehicles in San Jose early Friday morning, the San Jose Police Department said in a press release. Neither vehicle stopped to render aid, police said. Officers responded to the area of Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road at about 5:39 […]
KSBW.com
Couple arrested after leading Salinas police on high-speed chase
SALINAS, Calif. — A couple was arrested Wednesday night after leading police on a high-speed chase. According to police, 23-year-old Alexis Villafuerta sped through a stop sign. When an officer tried to pull him over, he drove off and led police on a pursuit. Once they finally caught up...
Greenfield Police need help locating missing woman
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said a family has reported a woman missing and she was last seen Wednesday night. Joanna Vargas is described as a 28-year-old Hispanic woman. She is 5'2 and weighs 145 pounds, with a bear tattoo on her left-hand ring finger. Anyone who sees her is asked to call Greenfield Police The post Greenfield Police need help locating missing woman appeared first on KION546.
Husband accused of intentional Tesla crash off cliff barred from contacting wife
Patel is denying he tried to kill his family when their car plunged in a 250 feet drop off a cliff off Highway 1 called the Devil’s Slide at the beginning of last month.
King City Police arrest apartment burglary suspect
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man was arrested in connection with a home burglary on the 300 block of South Vanderhurst Avenue Thursday night. Police were told that a suspect broke into an apartment and walked away after being confronted by the residents. A man matching the description given was found by police. Bernardino Alvarez The post King City Police arrest apartment burglary suspect appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
Marina’s cardroom drama serves as a refreshing example of civic engagement.
David Schmalz here, thinking about how every now and then a certain issue will energize an area’s residents, and inspire a level of civic engagement that is far outside the norm. Such was the case a decade ago with Whispering Oaks, a proposed MST transportation hub/business park in the...
Thief stole over $10,000 in jewelry from Salinas mall
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police need assistance locating a man who allegedly stole jewelry from a Salinas mall. Police said over $10,000 worth of jewelry was stolen that day. The post Thief stole over $10,000 in jewelry from Salinas mall appeared first on KION546.
