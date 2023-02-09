ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside, CA

Lansing Daily

San Jose Church Stabbing Leaves 2 Killed, Others Wounded

Two people were killed and others seriously wounded in a stabbing at a California church on Sunday night. Officers found multiple stabbing victims at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 484 E San Fernando Street in San Jose, on Sunday evening, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) shortly before 9 … Read more
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Truck driver nowhere to be found after deadly San Jose hit-and-run

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol on Monday began investigating a deadly hit-and-run along Interstate Highway 680 in San Jose. A truck hit a car causing one person to die about 11 p.m. Sunday, the CHP Officer Garrett Ray said. No one was in the truck when officers...
SAN JOSE, CA
kion546.com

The Wind Ushers In The Cold

A trough of low pressure will dig down the coast Monday into Tuesday with gusty northwest flow ushering in the cooler air mass. A few showers may pass by on Tuesday, but the system doesn’t look very wet. We’ll then settle in for a couple of cold, frosty mornings before another system arrives late in the weak. This system has more moisture associated with it, but models are all over the place with its eventual location…so stay tuned!
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator

By Ryan Ketcham and KION Staff PARADISE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County and Butte County are in a battle over who has to house a sexually violent predator. Michael Cheek, 71, was convicted of kidnapping, rape and other crimes in the 80s. With backing from a Santa Cruz County Court Judge, the state hospital contracted The post Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested in San Jose fatal weekend shooting

SAN JOSE -- A 30-year-old suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting last weekend inside an East San Jose home.San Jose police said Anthony Samaro of San Jose was arrested without incident on Feb. 4.According to investigators, officers responded to the emergency room at Regional Medical Center on a report of an adult male beginning treated for a gunshot wound at approximately 10:55 p.m. on Feb. 3rd.The victim was self-transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the victim was shot at a residence in the 2000 block of Pepper Way....
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Suspected DUI rollover collision causes power outages in Campbell

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) – A rollover collision caused power outages early Sunday morning in Campbell, and an impaired driver may have been behind the wheel, according to the Campbell Police Department. The collision occurred shortly before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Camden and Curtner Avenues. The crash resulted in power outages on South Winchester […]
CAMPBELL, CA
Silicon Valley

Evictions eclipsed pre-pandemic levels in these Bay Area counties as tenant protections expired

Janae Randolph waited nervously with her boyfriend outside a wood-paneled courtroom at the Contra Costa County courthouse in Martinez. She scanned the increasingly crowded hallway for somebody official-looking — maybe a public defender, she hoped — who would explain why they’d been summoned after receiving an eviction notice at their Concord apartment.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Police look for Greenfield woman who disappeared Wednesday

GREENFIELD, Calif. — The Greenfield Police Department is looking for a woman who was last seen on Wednesday. Joanna Vargas, 28, has not returned home since then, police said. Vargas is Hispanic, has brown eyes, is 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has a tattoo of a bear...
GREENFIELD, CA
kingcityrustler.com

Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Feb. 8, 2023

Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 12:46 a.m. Shoplifting on Walnut Av. 3:35 a.m. Burglary on 8th St. 9:06 a.m. Hit-and-run traffic collision on Heidi Dr. 2:30 p.m. Fraud on Calaveras Wy. Jan. 31. 1:41 p.m. Vehicle towed (parked over 72-hours) on 9th St. Feb. 1. 7:03...
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

Woman dies after being hit by car, U-haul van in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was killed after she was struck by two vehicles in San Jose early Friday morning, the San Jose Police Department said in a press release. Neither vehicle stopped to render aid, police said. Officers responded to the area of Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road at about 5:39 […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Couple arrested after leading Salinas police on high-speed chase

SALINAS, Calif. — A couple was arrested Wednesday night after leading police on a high-speed chase. According to police, 23-year-old Alexis Villafuerta sped through a stop sign. When an officer tried to pull him over, he drove off and led police on a pursuit. Once they finally caught up...
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Greenfield Police need help locating missing woman

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said a family has reported a woman missing and she was last seen Wednesday night. Joanna Vargas is described as a 28-year-old Hispanic woman. She is 5'2 and weighs 145 pounds, with a bear tattoo on her left-hand ring finger. Anyone who sees her is asked to call Greenfield Police The post Greenfield Police need help locating missing woman appeared first on KION546.
GREENFIELD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

King City Police arrest apartment burglary suspect

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man was arrested in connection with a home burglary on the 300 block of South Vanderhurst Avenue Thursday night. Police were told that a suspect broke into an apartment and walked away after being confronted by the residents. A man matching the description given was found by police. Bernardino Alvarez The post King City Police arrest apartment burglary suspect appeared first on KION546.
KING CITY, CA

