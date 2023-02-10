Read full article on original website
sportszion.com
Watch: LeBron James’ agent gets jealous watching his girlfriend hug The Rock during Grammy awards
Adele looked stunning in a hugging red gown while attending the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Rich Paul on Sunday. The 34-year-old English singer stood out in a red velvet gown with big ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline at the star-studded awards event hosted downtown at Crypto.com Arena. Rich, 41, accompanied her and looked dashing in a black tuxedo with a bow tie.
Watch: Savannah James Hilariously Refused To Do A Handshake With LeBron James
LeBron James kept trying to do a handshake with his wife Savannah James on the sidelines, but she was not willing to do it.
Jay-Z Tried To Calm Down An Upset Denzel Washington During An Altercation At Lakers Game
Legendary rapper Jay-Z tried to prevent legendary actor Denzel Washington from getting into a fight during a Los Angeles Lakers game.
NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Reaction After A Young Fan Sitting Next To Him Was Interviewed
James had his funky shades on and looked away from the camera when ESPN reporter Lisa Salter was interviewing the fan.
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
‘RHOM’: Larsa Pippen Said Scottie Pippen Would ‘Punish’ Her When They Were Getting Divorced
Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen's divorce has been marked by disagreements between the two spouses, with Larsa saying that Scottie would 'punish' her during their divorce.
Michael Jordan's Son And Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife Appear To Go IG Official
Michael Jordan's son and Scottie Pippen's ex-wife appear to have gone Instagram official.
sportszion.com
“I was pissed off” Lakers’ Anthony Davis reveals why he chose not to celebrate as LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record
LeBron James is now the official King of the NBA after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record for most points in the league on Tuesday. While the NBA world, including fans, superstars, and legends, was busy celebrating and congratulating T-Lrains’ new milestone. Anthony Davis was sitting on the bench with a grim face.
sportszion.com
Bucks F Giannis Antetokounmpo confesses his genuine thoughts on LeBron James stating Lakers’ king serves “absolute example” for NBA players
The NBA sensation Giannis Antetokounmpo has established himself as one of the most prolific athletes in recent history, yet he doesn’t think of himself as an idol. On Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Milwaukee Bucks star faced his idol’s team. The Lakers’ superstar, Lebron James, wasn’t featured in the game, but there was a ‘highest point scorer’ vibe at the Crypto.com Arena that night.
Lakers News: Draymond Green Calls LeBron James NBA’s ‘Greatest Face’ Ever
The four-time All-Star has plenty of respect for his longtime NBA Finals foe.
hypebeast.com
LeBron James' Nike Air Zoom Generation "First Game" is Back
A piece of history is making its return with LeBron James’ first signature shoe — the Air Zoom Generation — remastered for 2023. Arriving in its “First Game” colorway, the sneaker pays tribute to his rookie season’s first home game. Having joined the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team was off to a rocky start and ultimately unable to convert their first win in James’ home debut. While James quickly moved on from the period — achieving meteoric success throughout his career — the sneaker lives on as an artifact.
Look: Magic Johnson's Super Bowl Tweet Is Going Viral Sunday
Super Bowl Sunday is here, and Magic Johnson is one of the many people pumped about it. If you're looking for hard-hitting analysis on the game, Magic's Twitter account is not the place to go. But, if you're looking for wholesome, unintentionally funny takes, he is the guy to go to. Take his tweet ...
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
James Harden Takes Shot At Kyrie Irving And Explains Why He Left The Nets: "I Knew What Was Going On..."
James Harden has spoken out about why he left the Nets, and potentially taken a subtle shot at Kyrie Irving in the process.
Yardbarker
Lakers Injury Report: Status Of New LA Players Revealed Against Steph-Less Warriors
Tonight, at least four of the new Los Angeles Lakers players added to the team this week will be available to suit up in the purple and gold! LA heads up north to San Francisco to take on a Golden State Warriors team that will mercifully be without its best player, unfortunately the Lakers' own best player is a bit of a question mark tonight, too.
NBA World Reacts To Unfortunate LeBron James Announcement
It's been a big week for LeBron James. The Lakers forward finally eclipsed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday. Later in the week, the Lakers made wholesale changes to their roster, shipping out a lot of older names to bring in fresh new talent. While many of ...
sportszion.com
Watch: LeBron James puts crown on his head after fans boo him during Chiefs vs Eagles game at Super Bowl LVII
Given that the Super Bowl is the most anticipated sporting event in America, the 57th edition of this event draws a slew of celebrities from every industry from across the country, and LeBron James wasn’t going to pass up the opportunity to shine on such a magnificent podium. Along...
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Reflects On LeBron James' Scoring Record
LBJ has scored 38,390 career regular season points.
Lakers: Jason Kidd Reflects On LeBron James Becoming NBA's All-Time Leading Scorer
King James has now notched 38,390 career regular season points.
"The Refs messed up a Classic game!!!" - LeBron James, James Harden, Kevin Durant, and more NBA players react to Super Bowl LVII
Patrick Mahomes became the first player since 1999 to win the season MVP, the Super Bowl, and the Super Bowl MVP in the same season.
