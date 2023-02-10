ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sportszion.com

Watch: LeBron James’ agent gets jealous watching his girlfriend hug The Rock during Grammy awards

Adele looked stunning in a hugging red gown while attending the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Rich Paul on Sunday. The 34-year-old English singer stood out in a red velvet gown with big ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline at the star-studded awards event hosted downtown at Crypto.com Arena. Rich, 41, accompanied her and looked dashing in a black tuxedo with a bow tie.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
sportszion.com

“I was pissed off” Lakers’ Anthony Davis reveals why he chose not to celebrate as LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record

LeBron James is now the official King of the NBA after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record for most points in the league on Tuesday. While the NBA world, including fans, superstars, and legends, was busy celebrating and congratulating T-Lrains’ new milestone. Anthony Davis was sitting on the bench with a grim face.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sportszion.com

Bucks F Giannis Antetokounmpo confesses his genuine thoughts on LeBron James stating Lakers’ king serves “absolute example” for NBA players

The NBA sensation Giannis Antetokounmpo has established himself as one of the most prolific athletes in recent history, yet he doesn’t think of himself as an idol. On Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Milwaukee Bucks star faced his idol’s team. The Lakers’ superstar, Lebron James, wasn’t featured in the game, but there was a ‘highest point scorer’ vibe at the Crypto.com Arena that night.
MILWAUKEE, WI
hypebeast.com

LeBron James' Nike Air Zoom Generation "First Game" is Back

A piece of history is making its return with LeBron James’ first signature shoe — the Air Zoom Generation — remastered for 2023. Arriving in its “First Game” colorway, the sneaker pays tribute to his rookie season’s first home game. Having joined the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team was off to a rocky start and ultimately unable to convert their first win in James’ home debut. While James quickly moved on from the period — achieving meteoric success throughout his career — the sneaker lives on as an artifact.
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Unfortunate LeBron James Announcement

It's been a big week for LeBron James. The Lakers forward finally eclipsed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday. Later in the week, the Lakers made wholesale changes to their roster, shipping out a lot of older names to bring in fresh new talent. While many of ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
186K+
Post
1166M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy