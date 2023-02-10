Read full article on original website
Beyoncé shows off new Ivy Park styles: ‘My favorite drop to date’
Beyoncé is “Crazy in Love” with her latest Adidas x Ivy Park drop. The Grammy-winning songstress teased the new designs in an Instagram post on Tuesday, calling it her “favorite drop to date.” Serving as her own best advertisement, she teamed the collection’s bright blue cargo pants with a matching jacket and sports bra. Dubbed Park Trail, the line will be available on Adidas.com on Feb. 9 and in select stores the next day, with sizes ranging from XXXS to XXXXL and prices from $30 to $600. The drop includes a selection of outdoor-ready styles featuring plenty of Ivy Park’s signature pops of color...
Rihanna Stuns In Plunging Top, High-Slit Skirt & Snakeskin Heels At Super Bowl Press Conference
The moment we’ve all been waiting for is almost here – Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show – and she gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come at a press conference on Feb. 9. The 34-year-old looked fabulous when she wore a low-cut top with a baggy fur jacket and high-slit midi dress.
Miley Cyrus Models Cutouts & Slingback Heels for Her New Self-Tanning Brand Dolce Glow
Miley Cyrus isn’t just buying herself flowers this season — she’s also buying herself a tanner. And quite a bit of it, too, thanks to her first-ever brand investment with Isabel Vita’s self-tanning brand Dolce Glow, according to WWD’s Beauty Inc. To announce her Dolce Glow investment this week, Cyrus shared a photo of herself lounging by a pool on Instagram. The imagery featured the star in a black halter-neck bodysuit with side cutouts, similar to the Alaïa number seen on the cover of her upcoming album, “Endless Summer Vacation.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) For...
Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Fully Sheer Dress With Massive Yellow Bow
The "On the Floor" singer turned heads at the premiere of her new movie "Shotgun Wedding."
Harper's Bazaar
Kylie Jenner Drops Jaws in a Corset Gown at the Jean Paul Gaultier Show
Kylie Jenner's Fashion Week streak is getting stronger by the day. In her latest Paris appearance, at the Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture show yesterday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wowed in a form-fitting color-blocked corset gown. The strapless bustier of the showstopping dress included luminescent baby blue and peachy pink panels. The pastel bodice was a stark contrast to the black skintight skirt, which reached all the way to the floor and featured a mini train.
In Style
Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard
For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
Mary J. Blige Channels Showgirl Glamour in Plunging Matthew Reisman Minidress and Sinuous René Caovilla Sandals for Birthday Bash
Mary J. Blige arrived at Cipriani Wall Street on Saturday for her 52nd birthday celebration, wearing a winter-ready ensemble. In honor of her birthday celebration, the Grammy-winning R&B singer wore a sparkling silver sequin minidress with a plunging neckline custom designed by Matthew Reisman paired with a statement floor-length custom chinchilla coat from Konstantine Furs. Blige coordinated the look with strappy-heeled open-toe sandals from René Caovilla and earrings by Lorraine Schwartz and silver statement chains from Pristine Jewelers.More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From Fashion Week to Red Carpets: Mother-Daughter Duo Through the...
In Style
Dua Lipa's Plunging Lace-Up Halter Top Was Almost Split Completely in Two
Dua Lipa may not have strutted down the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet last night (which made sense considering she wasn’t in the running for any of the night’s honors), but that didn’t stop the star from spending her Sunday evening posing in an equally flashy outfit for an equally high-volume audience: her Instagram followers.
Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Does ‘Lucky Baby Bump’ Dance in Boots & Bomber Jacket at 49ers Football Game With Kristen Gaffney
Olivia Culpo looked sharp while cheering for her boyfriend, San Francisco 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey, who wore Nike cleats, as he and his team played against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 22. The San Francisco 49ers won by 19-12 and will be against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday on Jan. 29. During the game, Culpo also did a “lucky baby bump” dance with her friend Kristen Gaffney, who is pregnant and expecting another child with her husband, New England Patriots running back player Tyler Gaffney. Culpo shared the moment on her Instagram Story. View this post on Instagram A post...
In Style
Jill Biden Dazzled in the Glitziest Off-the-Shoulder Gown at the 2023 Grammys
While we expected the music industry’s biggest and brightest to show up and out for the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (which they did in spades), one person we didn’t expect to see take the stage was First Lady Jill Biden — who more than nailed the dress code when presenting two important awards.
Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable As She Barely Wears Any Makeup In Latest TikTok — Watch!
Is that you, Kim Kardashian? The star, who typically looks glammed up, kept it au naturel in her latest TikTok video. "My first tik tok without North. I’m feeling myself!" the 42-year-old captioned the video of herself wearing a white tank top and jeans as she did her skincare routine in the bathroom. Later on, the reality star sipped her coffee as she looked at the camera. Kardashian's face looked dewy as she applied a product, and it looked like she was hardly wearing any makeup. 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' VIEWERS BLAME KIM KARDASHIAN FOR VANNA WHITE'S 'HIDEOUS' OUFIT INSPIRATION: 'NO!'Of...
Best and worst looks on the 2023 Grammys red carpet
The 2023 Grammy Awards may be considered one of the most diverse ever, featuring artists from all over the world representing multiple ethnic backgrounds, the LGBTQIA+ community, and people of different shapes and sizes. Some of the best moments of the Grammys were also the red carpet looks. In case...
4 Face-Framing Hairstyles That Make Woman Over 40 Look 10 Years Younger
A good haircut has the capacity to transform your entire face. As you grow older, it’s especially important to choose a flattering style that will compliment your features and enhance your youthful appearance without drawing the eye to natural signs ...
Shania Twain Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair and We Can't Stop Staring
Blondes have more fun. We've heard it a million times. Looks like Shania Twain is testing the old adage for herself. The Candian-born singer-songwriter has swapped her signature chocolate waves for pin-straight, icy blonde locks. Twain dropped by a Republic Records event in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 sporting a vibrant orange gown, black leather jacket, and a contrasting, show-stopping platinum blonde wig. And we'll never be the same again.
Prevention
Jennifer Lopez Shines in a Sequined, See-Through Minidress in a Selfie with Kim Kardashian
Jennifer Lopez partied the night away with some familiar faces. Last night, J.Lo shared photos of herself and fellow A-list guests celebrating at a party hosted by Anastasia Beverly Hills CEO Anastasia Soare. In the pictures, the Shotgun Wedding star poses for selfies with Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey. The...
Kendall Jenner Pops in Lime-Green Victoria Beckham Dress and The Row Black Over the Knee Boots in Dubai
Kendall Jenner attended a star-studded Sake Ceremony hosted by Nobu Matsuhisa and Meir Teper to inaugurate the Grand Re-opening of Nobu Dubai, at Atlantis The Palm yesterday in Dubai. Jenner was clad in a bright lime green maxi dress from Victoria Beckham seen on the runway worn by fellow model Bella Hadid in Beckham’s spring ’23 show. The garment was comprised of billowing sleeves with a boxy bodice which were followed by ruching across the midsection and a flowing skirt. The 818 Tequila owner paired her colorful wears with shiny black leather gloves that climbed the length of her forearms, disappearing...
purewow.com
Micro Trend Alert: Sheer Dresses Were All the Rage at the Critics’ Choice Awards
The Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet is giving the Golden Globes a run for its money. Last night, celebrities gathered in Los Angeles for the 28th annual CCA ceremony, and they brought their fashion A-game to the red carpet. And if there was one micro trend that emerged from the awards show, it was the abundance of sheer dresses.
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon denied entry to Marc Jacobs fashion show after arriving late
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon was seemingly shut out of a Marc Jacobs fashion show for arriving late.The 26-year-old model was seen being turned away by security on Thursday outside the Park Avenue Armory in New York City, where the Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2023 show was taking place. A viral TikTok video posted by @mickmicknyc captured the moment Leon was denied entry.“Big drama at the Marc Jacobs Fashion Show as Leon wasn’t allowed in as she arrived exactly at 6pm,” read the TikTok video, which showed Leon and her companion arriving outside the venue.The eldest daughter of Madonna – who...
Majorie Harvey Sky Dives in Nike Dunk Low ‘Panda’ Sneakers During Dubai Vacation
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Majorie Harvey, the mom of Lori Harvey and wife to Steve Harvey, shared a video of her latest trip on Instagram today. Marjorie took her sleek style to new heights as she sky-dived down to breathtaking heights in Dubai. For her adventurous endeavor, Harvey wore a pair of black leggings and a crewneck sweatshirt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey) Harvey styled the look with natural makeup, a casual ponytail and a slim pair of oval-shaped...
Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams
Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
CNN
