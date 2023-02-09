ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Larry Brown Sports

Terry Bradshaw made savage remark to Andy Reid

Andy Reid is known for poking fun at himself over his weight, but Terry Bradshaw beat the coach to it after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night. Bradshaw interviewed Reid during the presentation of the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Hall of Fame quarterback and FOX analyst... The post Terry Bradshaw made savage remark to Andy Reid appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com

A.J. Brown sends an incredible gift to Titans assistant before Super Bowl

Former Tennessee Titans and current Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown owes a lot of his NFL success to Titans wide receivers coach Rob Moore. Moore, a former 10-year NFL veteran and All-Pro wideout, has been the wide receivers coach in Tennessee since 2018 when he was brought onto the staff after Mike Vrabel was hired.
The Comeback

Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident

Police in Mississippi arrested former Super Bowl Champion running back Stevan Ridley over the weekend. “Former New England Patriots running back Stevan Ridley was arrested in Mississippi over the weekend,” TMZ Sports tweeted on Monday. They and The Natchez Democrat each reported on the incident. The Natchez Democrat reported that Ridley was booked on a misdemeanor charge after an incident Read more... The post Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com

Eagles All-Pro says what all Chiefs fans want to hear

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions again. While it feels amazing, there is something lingering by people who chose the Eagles to win it all. The penalty flag on James Bradberry that was called a defensive holding. Everyone is talking about it right now when they simply shouldn’t be.
atozsports.com

Butch Jones made one brilliant decision as a coach and it’ll be on display in Super Bowl LVII

Former Tennessee Vols head coach Butch Jones has been heavily criticized throughout his career for misusing players. From Alvin Kamara at Tennessee to JJ Watt at Central Michigan (Jones famously wanted Watt to be an offensive tackle so Watt transferred to Wisconsin as a walk-on so he could play defensive end and now he’s destined for the Hall of Fame), there have been plenty of missteps from Jones over the years.
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys: Micah Parsons would welcome rival free agent

The Dallas Cowboys go into free agency with many needs. Most glaring are wide receiver, cornerback and nose tackle. It’s not just obvious to everyone on the outside, but from inside as well. WR CeeDee Lamb is making the case to bring in more weapons for the offense. Leading...
atozsports.com

Eagles HC shares strong opinion on Jalen Hurts’ Super Bowl performance

The Philadelphia Eagles came up just short in Sunday’s 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but quarterback Jalen Hurts absolutely rose to the occasion in Super Bowl LVII. Hurts, who has shined in big moments all season long, saved his best effort for last. In the loss, Hurts finished 27-of-38 passing for 304 yards, adding 70 yards and three scores rushing. Unfortunately, he also coughed up a costly fumble that led to a Chiefs scoop-and-score touchdown.
atozsports.com

Eagles star discusses cloudy future with team

The Philadelphia Eagles fell in a close bout to the Kansas City in the Super Bowl. Now, they will look to the off-season where many questions loom. Will retirements hurt their offensive line? Can they get an extension done with Jalen Hurts? Will they be able to bring back key pieces in the secondary that was impressive for most of the season.
atozsports.com

How the Eagles’ biggest strength failed them in Super Bowl loss

When the lights are the brightest, teams need their stars to step up and shine. The Philadelphia Eagles have relied upon their relentless pass rush all season. However, when the Eagles most desperately needed to disrupt Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense, the unit was nowhere to be found.
