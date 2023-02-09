Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Philadelphia Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyPhiladelphia, PA
Experience a Free Tropical Oasis at Philadelphia's Fairmount Park this FebruaryMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Malooga Middle Eastern Cuisine Celebrates First Anniversary in Old City Philadelphia with Free Bukhari SamplingMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Art and Architecture of Pennsylvania: Exploring its Cultural Diversitygmc94Pennsylvania State
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
atozsports.com
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes strong comments after Super Bowl that fans will love to hear
After their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, it would be easy for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to point fingers. He did the exact opposite. He discussed how it is a team game. Everyone could have been better tonight, including himself. One call did not decide the game.
Peyton Manning makes shocking Patrick Mahomes claim
He’s never been shy about sharing his opinions, but now that former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is long retired and co-hosting the ManningCast on ESPN with his brother, Eli, he’s leaned into making some bold declarations about some of the league’s current quarterbacks. Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Peyton was asked Read more... The post Peyton Manning makes shocking Patrick Mahomes claim appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eagles owner get honest about firing Andy Reid
When the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday, it will be quite a unique situation for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid as he will be facing a team he previously coached and led to a Super Bowl. And he heads into the game, Eagles team owner Jeffrey Read more... The post Eagles owner get honest about firing Andy Reid appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
Tyreek Hill admits what Chiefs fans have been thinking for a long time
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions again. For the second time in four years, they get to lift up the Lombardi Trophy and solidify their status as a true dynasty in NFL history. And it was a very special season to do it in, too. When it comes...
atozsports.com
Latest news confirms suspicion surrounding Aaron Rodgers and his potential next team
The possibility of the Green Bay Packers trading Aaron Rodgers this off-season got really real on Sunday. According to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, trade discussions in Green Bay have started….kinda. Fowler reported on Sunday that the New York Jets officially reached out to the Packers to...
atozsports.com
Alabama is trying to steal an elite recruit from Tennessee Vols’ backyard
The Alabama Crimson Tide are hoping to steal an elite recruit from the Tennessee Vols‘ backyard. 2025 four-star quarterback George MacIntyre, a likely future five-star recruit (he’s ranked as the No. 30 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class), is one of the Vols’ top 2025 recruiting targets.
atozsports.com
Chiefs must pay former player a lot of money even if they lose the Super Bowl
There is zero doubt that every player on the Kansas City Chiefs wants to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. There’s one ex-Chief, however, that is really pulling for the team to win: former cornerback Rashad Fenton. Because, according to CBS Sports‘ Joel Corry, Fenton will make...
atozsports.com
What Patrick Mahomes told Andy Reid at halftime of Super Bowl win against Eagles
Someone in Kansas City needs to go ahead and commission the statue for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Because let’s be honest — we all know he’s going to have one outside of Arrowhead Stadium one day. And I really don’t think there’s any point in waiting around...
Chiefs Cheerleaders Teach Paige Spiranac How to Dance
The golf pro is a guest Super Bowl correspondent with ‘Inside Edition.’
NFL Fans Roast Kelly Clarkson’s Preposterous Dallas Cowboys Dress at NFL Honors
Grammy Award-winning pop artist Kelly Clarkson stole the show with her fashion choice at the 2023 NFL Honors Thursday. Clarkson, the Fort Worth, Texas, native, came to the stage to deliver the opening monologue wearing a Dallas Cowboys-themed dress. The bodice portion of Clarkson’s dress is essentially a long-sleeve jersey of Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, while the skirt has the last names of every notable Cowboys player from quarterback Dak Prescott to guard Zack Martin.
Sean Payton gets brutally honest about Russell Wilson
Denver Broncos franchise quarterback Russell Wilson will not get special treatment under new head coach Sean Payton. Payton previously stated that private position coaches would not be tolerated under his Broncos regime. Wilson famously works with private quarterback guru Jake Heaps. Heaps enjoyed almost unfettered access to the Broncos’ facility under former head coach Nathaniel Read more... The post Sean Payton gets brutally honest about Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Wife Announcement
Get ready for a whole lot of social media celebrating from the Mahomes family if the Chiefs take down the Eagles on Sunday evening. Brittany Mahomes, the outspoken wife of the Chiefs quarterback, is already going viral on social media on Sunday morning. She's ready for kickoff. NFL fans are bracing ...
atozsports.com
Trey Smith sends message to fans in Tennessee after winning Super Bowl LVII
Former Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Trey Smith is a Super Bowl champion. Smith and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 on Sunday night in Arizona to win Super Bowl LVII. After the game, Smith, a Jackson, TN native, spoke with TennesseeTitans.com’s Jim Wyatt in the locker room...
atozsports.com
Eagles star discusses cloudy future with team
The Philadelphia Eagles fell in a close bout to the Kansas City in the Super Bowl. Now, they will look to the off-season where many questions loom. Will retirements hurt their offensive line? Can they get an extension done with Jalen Hurts? Will they be able to bring back key pieces in the secondary that was impressive for most of the season.
atozsports.com
Eagles HC shares strong opinion on Jalen Hurts’ Super Bowl performance
The Philadelphia Eagles came up just short in Sunday’s 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but quarterback Jalen Hurts absolutely rose to the occasion in Super Bowl LVII. Hurts, who has shined in big moments all season long, saved his best effort for last. In the loss, Hurts finished 27-of-38 passing for 304 yards, adding 70 yards and three scores rushing. Unfortunately, he also coughed up a costly fumble that led to a Chiefs scoop-and-score touchdown.
atozsports.com
NFL analyst says something else people should be worried about other than Mahomes’ ankle
There has been, I guess you could say a narrative, that Patrick Mahomes ankle will very well keep this team from showing exactly what they can do in the Super Bowl. There is a feeling that without a fully healthy Mahomes, the Chiefs have no shot. Yes, those are real...
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ new Hall of Famer has a record that will never be broken
While DeMarcus Ware stole the spotlight this weekend after being announced as a 2023 inductee to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he wasn’t alone. Dallas Cowboys legendary linebacker Chuck Howley, now 86 years old, also got the nod to finally become a part of the exclusive gold-jacket club.
atozsports.com
Eagles All-Pro says what all Chiefs fans want to hear
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions again. While it feels amazing, there is something lingering by people who chose the Eagles to win it all. The penalty flag on James Bradberry that was called a defensive holding. Everyone is talking about it right now when they simply shouldn’t be.
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys: Micah Parsons would welcome rival free agent
The Dallas Cowboys go into free agency with many needs. Most glaring are wide receiver, cornerback and nose tackle. It’s not just obvious to everyone on the outside, but from inside as well. WR CeeDee Lamb is making the case to bring in more weapons for the offense. Leading...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
