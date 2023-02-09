ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Comeback

Peyton Manning makes shocking Patrick Mahomes claim

He’s never been shy about sharing his opinions, but now that former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is long retired and co-hosting the ManningCast on ESPN with his brother, Eli, he’s leaned into making some bold declarations about some of the league’s current quarterbacks. Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Peyton was asked Read more... The post Peyton Manning makes shocking Patrick Mahomes claim appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Eagles owner get honest about firing Andy Reid

When the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday, it will be quite a unique situation for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid as he will be facing a team he previously coached and led to a Super Bowl. And he heads into the game, Eagles team owner Jeffrey Read more... The post Eagles owner get honest about firing Andy Reid appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Roast Kelly Clarkson’s Preposterous Dallas Cowboys Dress at NFL Honors

Grammy Award-winning pop artist Kelly Clarkson stole the show with her fashion choice at the 2023 NFL Honors Thursday. Clarkson, the Fort Worth, Texas, native, came to the stage to deliver the opening monologue wearing a Dallas Cowboys-themed dress. The bodice portion of Clarkson’s dress is essentially a long-sleeve jersey of Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, while the skirt has the last names of every notable Cowboys player from quarterback Dak Prescott to guard Zack Martin.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Sean Payton gets brutally honest about Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos franchise quarterback Russell Wilson will not get special treatment under new head coach Sean Payton. Payton previously stated that private position coaches would not be tolerated under his Broncos regime. Wilson famously works with private quarterback guru Jake Heaps. Heaps enjoyed almost unfettered access to the Broncos’ facility under former head coach Nathaniel Read more... The post Sean Payton gets brutally honest about Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Wife Announcement

Get ready for a whole lot of social media celebrating from the Mahomes family if the Chiefs take down the Eagles on Sunday evening. Brittany Mahomes, the outspoken wife of the Chiefs quarterback, is already going viral on social media on Sunday morning. She's ready for kickoff. NFL fans are bracing ...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Eagles star discusses cloudy future with team

The Philadelphia Eagles fell in a close bout to the Kansas City in the Super Bowl. Now, they will look to the off-season where many questions loom. Will retirements hurt their offensive line? Can they get an extension done with Jalen Hurts? Will they be able to bring back key pieces in the secondary that was impressive for most of the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Eagles HC shares strong opinion on Jalen Hurts’ Super Bowl performance

The Philadelphia Eagles came up just short in Sunday’s 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but quarterback Jalen Hurts absolutely rose to the occasion in Super Bowl LVII. Hurts, who has shined in big moments all season long, saved his best effort for last. In the loss, Hurts finished 27-of-38 passing for 304 yards, adding 70 yards and three scores rushing. Unfortunately, he also coughed up a costly fumble that led to a Chiefs scoop-and-score touchdown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ new Hall of Famer has a record that will never be broken

While DeMarcus Ware stole the spotlight this weekend after being announced as a 2023 inductee to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he wasn’t alone. Dallas Cowboys legendary linebacker Chuck Howley, now 86 years old, also got the nod to finally become a part of the exclusive gold-jacket club.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Eagles All-Pro says what all Chiefs fans want to hear

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions again. While it feels amazing, there is something lingering by people who chose the Eagles to win it all. The penalty flag on James Bradberry that was called a defensive holding. Everyone is talking about it right now when they simply shouldn’t be.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys: Micah Parsons would welcome rival free agent

The Dallas Cowboys go into free agency with many needs. Most glaring are wide receiver, cornerback and nose tackle. It’s not just obvious to everyone on the outside, but from inside as well. WR CeeDee Lamb is making the case to bring in more weapons for the offense. Leading...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI

